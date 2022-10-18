11 Best Tent Lights: The Ultimate List

Here’s a high powered hanging tent light that also features a reliable power bank for charging your other electronic devices.

This rechargeable option from SUBOOS has a 5200mAh power bank built into the design that can fully charge a smartphone one or two times. It’s a brilliant feature for a tent light when you really think about it that allows you to charge your phone and camping gadgets overnight – just like having a bedside outlet!

There are three different light modes – full brightness (280 lumens), a dim setting, and a red light mode. The red light mode can be used when you need some illumination for camp chores, but don’t want to ruin your night vision!

This lamp is furthermore totally waterproof so it will work out in a heavy rain if you need to bring it outside your tent!

SUBOOS has built this option with impressive battery life – the most powerful light mode lasting up to six hours! The lower light mode (likely the one you’ll be using most within the confines of your tent) has a borderline absurd 18 hour run time on one charge. The red light boasts 125 hours on one charge.