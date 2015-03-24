Top 10 Best Indestructible Dog Toys 2018

Not all toys are made for all dogs. Some dogs are far rougher on their toys and need ones that are more than just durable — you need something nearly indestructible. It’s not always easy to find toys that can stand up to a persistent pooch or a dog that has a good, strong bite. Fortunately, a number of companies are getting into the game, so you do have options.

To make it easier for you to find a good indestructible toy for your dog, here is a list of the ten best that you will not find ripped to pieces around the house after an hour of playtime.

1. Kong Extreme Indestructible Dog Toys

Kong is a great company that makes a myriad of tough toys that withstand even the roughest dogs. Their products can even last the life of the dog. They are ultra-strong and durable. Many Kong toys are made (in the USA) so they can be stuffed with treats to keep dogs even busier. This toy is a staple of any dog-owning household. If you don’t have one yet, jump on the bandwagon.

Price: $9.73

2. Kong Pudge Braidz Indestructible Dog Toys

When you have a rough dog it can be difficult to find a toy for tug-o-war that they don’t shred immediately. Tug-o-war is a great way of entertaining your pup, but you definitely want something that can withstand powerful jaws. The other major benefit of this toy is that it will clean your dog’s teeth while you play. Choose from one of four adorable characters — dog, pig, bear, or rooster.

Price: $6.89

3. Outward Hound Fire Hose Indestructible Dog Toys

Fire hoses are made out of indestructible material which allows them to withstand extreme heat and high pressure. That’s why it’s the perfect material to make dog toys that even the roughest dog can’t destroy. This toy is also made extra indestructible with double-stitched ends and no exposed seams.

Price: $4.99

4. Megalast Gummi Bear Indestructible Dog Toys

This is an absolutely adorable and durable dog toy. Made for medium and large bread dogs, it is made in the USA from super-tough megalastomer, hence the Megalast name. It’s a certified non-toxic toy that will give your dog long-lasting fun.

Price: $5.99

5. goDog Dragons Plush Indestructible Dog Toys

Every dog owner wants to buy their pooch a cute stuffed toy, but for some dogs stuffed toys are a bad idea. They simply mean stuffing and bits of material all over the house. This awesome dragon are made with Chew Guard Technology and they have double stitched seams to help them last longer than regular plush toy. They squeak and come in options for large and small dogs, as well as six different colors.

Price: $10.89

6. Tuffy Indestructible Dog Toys

Available in three different sea critters, these ultra-tough toys feature a unique construction. Each toy is made up of four layers — two layers of industrial-grade luggage material, a layer of plastic coating, and one layer of soft fleece, which are all stitched together in a single, durable layer. They’re pretty large, so these would be good for bigger breeds.

Price: $19.80

7. PetSafe Indestructible Dog Toys

PetSafe is a maker of many trusted products, and a few durable dog toys. Available in three different sizes, his is a great toy for dogs that get bored, since it has a lot of textures and things to keep them busy. Great way to keep your pooch from chewing on things they shouldn’t. This one is refillable with flavored cornstarch and rawhide rings.

Price: $9.95

8. Mammoth TireBiter Indestructible Dog Toys

This is a seriously tough toy. Both my dog and my neighbor’s dog had one, and even though the neighbor dog left his outside virtually all the time, it still held up to the abuse of multiple dogs. Roll it, toss it and tug it, it will stand up to even the most aggressive chewers and give you both hours of fun. You can even sort of use it as a Frisbee.

Price: $5.99

9. GoughNut Stick Indestructible Dog Toys

Okay, so this one is pretty basic, but simple can be very effective. Designed by polymer engineers, the company will replace their toys if your dog does manage to chew through them. This USA-made toy is good for a game of fetch or a dedicated chewing session. All GoughNut dog toys are made to float.

Price: $21.31

10. West Paw Design Zogoflex Hurley Guaranteed Tough Dog Bone

Looking for an indestructible dog toy that’s also water-safe? This cool bone from West Paw is built tough, but is still light enough to float. That makes it a great choice for trips to the lake. There are multiple color options available, most of which are highly visible (which makes it easy for humans to find and retrieve the toy). Bones are available in mini, small, and medium sizes to best suit the size of your dog.

Price: $14.95

