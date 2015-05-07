7 Best Dog Doors for Your Home: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Whether you have a dog or a cat, or both, if you live in an area where your pet either has a fenced in yard to play in or a safe yard it’s likely that you’ve considered installing a doggy door or pet door so they can let themselves in and out. When it comes to doggy doors you don’t want to shop for the cheapest option.

For one thing, there are energy considerations. Some cheap doors will let your heat (or air conditioning) out, costing you money. For another, some of the innovations of the pricier units can prevent wild or otherwise unwanted animals from entering your home unannounced. There are plenty of cheap ones available, but you’re better off paying some extra money to get something high quality. Your pet deserves the best, right?

1. PetSafe Extreme Weather Door

PetSafe is a great brand when it comes to affordable items for your pets. That includes offering you a great item when it comes to pet doors. This specialty dog door is an extreme weather door, making it great for people with pets that live in areas with extreme hot or cold temperatures. It helps conserve your homes energy. It has a 3-flap system to keep the outdoor temperatures out of your home and still giving your pet the freedom to get outside when they want to. It’s available in three sizes.

If you don’t need the extreme weather version, PetSafe also makes the Freedom Door for a little less money. They also have a telescoping door for use in walls.

Price: $79.98 for Large door

Pros:

Affordable price

Keeps the hot and cold out of your home

Made by a trusted company

Cons:

Larger door is big enough for child to fit through

Flaps can shrink with age

2. Ideal Pet Sliding Door Pet Door

If you have a sliding patio door leading to the yard your pets like to spend time in, this is one great option for you to use to give them easy access to the indoors and the outdoors. It is attached into your sliding door system so that you can still use the door to get in and out also. Available in small, medium, extra large, and cat sizes. This model is adjustable from 77 5/8 inches to 80 3/8 inches.

They also have a larger version that is adjustable between 93 3/4 inches and 96 1/2 inches.

Price: $117.67 for 80 inch medium size

Pros:

Great for people with sliding doors

Includes draft-stopping waterproof seal

Cons:

Takes some work to install

Is a little costly compared to some doggy doors

3. Patio Pacific Endura Flap Door Mount Pet Door

This Patio Pacific pet door is an award winner, designed so that the hardware doesn’t show as it does with other designs. The flaps are created to be especially wind resistant to withstand the harshest climates. Included with each kit is a locking cover for when the door won’t be used. Each of the sizes — small, medium, large, extra large — come in both single and double flap configurations.

Price: $299.00 for small double-flap

Pros:

Weather resistant

Made in the U.S.A.

Aesthetically pleasing

Cons:

Costs a lot more than other brands

Some reviewers dislike the attaching mechanism and screws

4. SureFlap Microchip Pet Door

If you’re worried about someone else’s pet coming through your door, or maybe a wild animal, this is the perfect doggy door to help you keep that from happening. This door works with your pet’s existing microchip so that it only opens for them, not the raccoon that has been digging through your trash. You can also program the door to lock at specific times so that your pet isn’t going in and out at all hours of the night. You can store up to 32 pets in its memory, so you’ll be more than covered in multi-pet households.

They only make the one size, which is designed for small dogs and cats, so you’ll want to look elsewhere if you have a larger pup. If one of your animals is allowed out but the others aren’t, SureFlap also makes a DualScan option that scans going both in and out.

Price: $199.99

Pros:

Only allows your pet access

Works with existing microchip

Has curfew mode

Cons:

Does require 4 C cell batteries that are not included

Only for smaller dogs — maximum shoulder width of 6.5 inches

5. High Tech Pet Power Pet Patio Panel

This sliding door attachment turns your patio doors into a fully automatic pet door. Unlike the previous pet door for your sliding door, this one is electronic door, activated by a remote collar your pet wears. It’s the halfway point between a normal door and the PetScan above. There are four modes of operation include In Only, Out Only, Full Access, and Closed and Locked.

For the other entrances to your home, they also make a version for regular doors.

Price: $569.99

Pros:

Keeps other animals out

Seals tight

Works on animals that aren’t microchipped

Cons:

Pet must wear collar at all times to activate the door

High price tag

6. PlexiDor Weatherproof Dog Doors

For some of these options, there are only two sizes available and it can be difficult to know which to buy for your dog. This option from PlexiDor offers four different sizes, from a simple one-door to a large barn-style set of doors. Each are built into a heavy duty metal frame and employ shatterproof panels that help insulate and don’t need to be replaced due to wear. All can be locked shut if you want to keep your dog in the house and all are available in door mounted or wall mounted configurations.

To be sure these get expensive when you get to the larger sizes and they require a bit of an installation process, but they’re a bit higher quality than other options and might be a better choice for larger dogs.

Price: $184 and up

Pros:

Available in a range of sizes

Shatterproof door panels don’t require replacement

Locking mechanism

Metal frames and energy-saving insulation

Cons:

Some sizes are quite expensive

Requires an involved insulation

7. PetSafe Plastic Pet Door

We started this list with a weatherproof option from PetSafe and we end it with the good, old-fashioned plastic flap dog door. If you’re looking for the classic — and inexpensive — dog door that uses the traditional simple flap to let your dog in and out, this is the option to consider. Choose from four different sizes, all of which come in under $70.

These won’t help keep your home hot or cool, but they will alleviate the need to get up to let your dog out. It’s the most basic solution, using a plastic snap-together frame, but in some applications, it may be just the thing.

Price: $24.95 to $69.95

Pros:

Inexpensive

Easy installation

Available in four sizes

Cons:

Not as energy efficient as other options

Plastic snap-on frame may not stand up to abuse

Flap may need replacing

