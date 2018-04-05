10 Best Dog Water Bottles & Water Dispensers 2018

I consider myself a seasoned dog owner. My oldest pup is nine now and we got him when he was just over three. My other two are more recent additions to our house, both of them under the age of three, but still, after about a year of having three dogs, I’m pretty used to all the ins and outs. They all eat different amounts, have different energy levels and exercise needs, have very different temperaments. I can’t say I’ve seen it all, but I certainly have the basics down.

And yet, there’s one thing I have historically forgotten to plan for. Whether it’s just heading out for relatively short walk, a day hike, or a weekend camping trip, for the longest time I just could not keep it in my head to pack water for the dogs. I’d get halfway to where we were headed and remember, which usually means stopping at a convenience store for overpriced bottle water and something I could turn into a water bowl. More than once, this was a soda cup trimmed down so my dog could get his snout into it. On the rare occasion, I’d forget until we were already on the trail and have to cut the excursion short because I realized my dog’s panting wasn’t just from the pure joy of discovery in the wilderness.

There are a few ways to go about solving this problem. As I discussed in our best dog packs post, I now have a Ruffwear Singletrak that I strap onto my hyperactive husky. Combined with something like the Dexas Popware Collapsible Cup or even Ruffwear’s own Trail Runner Bowl, that will serve the purpose nicely. You could also try the Dexas Popware Bottle Holder Bowl with your standard-issue disposable water bottle. I think we’d all like to avoid one-time-use bottles as much as possible and the pack route can get a little costly.

A nice middle ground are dog-specific water bottles that are both reusable and have some kind of delivery mechanism built-in. These tend to be on the inexpensive side and offer a number of novel ways to deliver water in such a way that your dog can easily drink it. If you’ve ever tried pouring water for your dog to drink, you’ll know that’s a really good way to get the ground wet and not much else. Similarly, with those pop-up bowls, I’ve found that I tend to fill them only to have my dogs take one or two sips and then flit off to the next interesting smell. These solutions reduce water waste and are easy for both of you to use.

Once I got mine and put it next to where we keep the leashes, I got much better at remembering to grab it. All three of my mutts stay better hydrated these days, which extends our hiking adventures and overall protects their health.

If you’re looking for an easy way to hydrate your dog outside the house, consider these ten dog water bottle and dispenser options.

1. Highwave AutoDogMug

This first option has among the most novel delivery methods on the list. The bowl it actually affixed to the top of the bottle and is filled by squeezing. Water rises through the valve, your dog drinks their fill, and when you release, the water returns to the bottle. This lets you offer your pup a precise amount of water each time from the 20 ounce capacity. There’s a handy Velcro strap for easy carrying, and three color options to choose from (blue, pink, and smoke).

Some reviewers note that the plastic isn’t as robust as they’d like, but tougher plastic would make the job of squeezing tougher, as well. If the normal size is too bulky for you, they also make the AutoDogMug Mini. It’s an interesting way to solve the problem and worth considering.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

One-handed operation

Excess water drains back into the bottle

Cons:

Fairly bulky compared to some options

Not quite water tight

2. Kurgo Gourd Travel Dog Water Bottle

Both this option and the next one on our list approach this problem from a different angle: provide a water vessel for the human that seamlessly integrates a watering option for dogs. As a matter of fact, this is the one I opted for when I don’t need all the capacity the Ruffwear Singletrak provides. (Read: When I’m out with one of my other dogs. My husky could drink an entire water tower on any given outing.) This is a 24 ounce bottle with an eight ounce dog bowl affixed to the bottom.

My dogs (all 60-70 pounds) all find it easy enough to drink out of the cup, though larger dogs may struggle a bit. I find that it’s exactly right for a two hour or so hike unless it’s really hot out. It can leak just a little, but as the owner of three dogs, I can deal with a little splashing water now and again. It’s also dishwasher safe, which comes in handy when you drop it in the dirt in the parking lot. Choose among three colors: Barn Red, Grass Green, or Coastal Blue.

If you don’t need a bottle for yourself, Kurgo also offers the Palm Dog Water Bottle, which holds 6.5 ounces and integrates the bowl into the lid.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Provides water for both dog and human

Dishwasher safe

Cons:

May not fit in your car’s cup holder

Cup can be tricky to get off at times

3. PupWerks PupCup Kit

If you need to carry a little more water than the Kurgo above, consider this option. This is actually a combo kit that pairs an Original PupCup with the standard 32 ounce Nalgene bottle. It will work on other bottles with a similar diameter, as well, including Hydro Flask and others. This makes it even less likely that you’ll forget it and you’ll both have even more water to drink.

Price: $13.99

Pros:

Uses a standard Nalgene bottle for good compatibility and capacity

Dishwasher safe

Cons:

Cup can be tricky to get off at times

Only fits bottles between 32 and 40 ounces

4. OllyDog OllyBottle Dog Water Bottle

The two options above offer cups that might be a touch on the small side for larger dogs. This bottle has a trough-style drinking vessel, so just about any dog should be able to drink from it. The bottle itself holds a generous liter of water and is dishwasher safe. You probably could share this one with your dog, as well, but the drinking vessel gets much closer to the bottle opening, so that will be dependent on your squeamishness about dog slobber.

In addition to this purple color, it’a available in blue, green, and orange, as well as a 600ml size.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Long drinking vessel for all dog sizes

Dishwasher safe

Cons:

Hard plastic may be prone to cracking

May drip after your dog drinks

5. H2O4K9 Dog Water Bottle and Travel Bowl

If you’re looking for something a bit tougher, you might consider this stainless steel version. The lid is the bowl, so you just need to open it, pour, and offer it to your pup. The flip side is that you probably won’t want to drink out of it after (or maybe you don’t care, we won’t judge). The bottle holds 25 ounces of water, but is still slim enough to fit in a car cup holder.

There’s a loop on the top of the lid for clipping to a carabiner, or you could opt to pick up a Neosling to carry it around. They also make a 9.5 ounce version if your dog is on the smaller side.

Price: $16.98 (15 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Stainless steel construction for durability

Lid doubles as the bowl

Cons:

Unless you really love your dog, you won’t want to share this bottle

Paint can chip on colored versions

6. Water Rover Bowl and Bottle

Looking a bit like an espresso machine portafilter, this is another option that integrates a drinking vessel into the unit itself. Simply pop open the stopper and tilt until the bowl is filled. When your dog it done drinking, tip it back up and the water drains back into the bottle. There’s a belt clip on the front for easy carrying and it’s available in nine bowl colors. It also comes in the following sizes so you can choose the one that suits your dog best:

Small — 8 ounces with a three-inch bowl

Medium — 15 ounces with a four-inch bowl

Large — 26 ounces with a four-inch bowl

Extra Large — 26 ounces with a 5.25 inch bowl

Price: $16.99 to $26.77, depending on size and color.

Pros:

Excess water can be tipped back into the bottle

Won’t leak even if tipped

Cons:

Quality control issues on some units

Only leak-free if the cap is threaded properly

7. Gulpy Water Dispenser for Dogs

If you prefer the larger troughs for your dog to drink from, this flip-up design might work for you. The 20 ounce bottle rests in the long trough bowl when closed, which makes for a compact unit. When it’s time to dispense water, flip it up and squeeze the desired amount of water into the vessel. When you close it again, the valve is sealed to prevent any leaks.

It fits into standard bottle holders and cup holders, and also has a loop for carabiners and a belt clip. You can get it four colors — blue, green, orange, and yellow — as well as a smaller 10 ounce version.

Price: $8.55 to $12.50

Pros:

Easy flip-up design seals valve when closed

Fits in standard cup and bottle holders

Cons:

Unused water doesn’t flow back into the bottle

Not the most durable product

8. SitStayGo Compleash Travel Pet Bowl & Walking Leash System

This novel solution approaches portable water a different way. For the trade off of smaller water capacity at only 10 ounces, you get two bowls in addition to the water flask itself. Fill one of the bowls with food or treats and use the other to dispense water into. You could keep other things in the bowl, too, like pick-up bags, for example. The entire unit doubles as a leash handle, and in fact this bundle includes a five-foot leash. It’s a nifty all-in-one unit that is easy to fill and use, including being dishwasher safe.

Price: $22.99

Pros:

Complete bundle with two bowls, water flask, and a five-foot leash

Novel approach that allows you to carry food or treats in addition to water

Cons:

Not the expected water bottle format

Only holds 10 ounces of water

9. Hapito Travel Pet Water Bottle Dog Water Dispenser with Bowl

If you like the idea of carrying food and water together, you might consider this simple unit. While it’s fairly un-evolved and relies on an external collapsible bowl, the separately-sealed internal compartments keep sustenance for your dog together in a single unit. The water side holds about 11 ounces, while the food side holds eight ounces. The seal keeps the food dry and maintains freshness for several days of adventures. Ultimately, it’s not the most robust piece on the list, but if you just want something to toss in with your camping gear, it’s worth considering.

Price: $13.89

Pros:

Convenient two-in-one use

Seals can keep water and food fresh for days

Cons:

Not exactly the most advanced design compared to some others

Not the most durable product

10. Tuff Pupper PupSipper Portable Dog Water Bottle

Our last pick is combines a 20 ounce bottle with an attached drinking vessel that flips down when it’s time for a drink. The soft silicone flips over and creates a (somewhat) small area to squeeze water into. The bottle is easy to squeeze so dispensing isn’t difficult at all. The stopper is also silicone and creates a good seal to keep it from leaking. Better for small to medium dogs, but any dog can use it if they’re thirsty enough.

Price: $12.89 (36 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Flip-down silicone drinking vessel

Good leak protection

Cons:

Not a lot of room in the vessel for larger dog snouts

Wet surfaces is on the outside of the bottle after drinking

