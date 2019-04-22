7 Best Doggie Pools: Your Easy Buying Guide

When the temperature starts to climb, but your family is enjoying the outdoors, your dog will want to be with you, too. Providing some shade to let the cool off is a good idea, but an even more effective one is to give them their own doggie pool. Most dogs love water and will enjoy splashing or lounging in a doggie pool just for them.

When shopping for a dog swimming pool, you’ll notice a lot of overlap with pools meant for kids. If you’re interested in seeing those, check out our list of the best kiddie pools here for even more ideas.

Keep your pup cool in the back yard this summer with our picks for the best doggie pools.