7 Best Doggie Pools: Your Easy Buying Guide

When the temperature starts to climb, but your family is enjoying the outdoors, your dog will want to be with you, too. Providing some shade to let the cool off is a good idea, but an even more effective one is to give them their own doggie pool. Most dogs love water and will enjoy splashing or lounging in a doggie pool just for them.
When shopping for a dog swimming pool, you’ll notice a lot of overlap with pools meant for kids. If you’re interested in seeing those, check out our list of the best kiddie pools here for even more ideas.
Keep your pup cool in the back yard this summer with our picks for the best doggie pools.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $28.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $137.83 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $26.87 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $32.46 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $12.68 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $61.10 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Jasonwell Foldable Doggie PoolPrice: $28.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Foldable and portable
- Five sizes to choose from
- Made of durable PVC and fiberboard
- Dogs will still be able to destroy it by chewing
- Some units ship with holes in the PVC on the sides
- Seams between panels can tear
This style of doggie pool is probably the most popular going at the moment. A number of companies are making a version of it, including FrontPet, Cool Pup, Kundu, and Bingpet. Here we’ve opted for the Jasonwell version because there are five sizes available, ranging from 32 inches to 63 inches. Regardless of which brand you choose, the idea is the same, with panels of fiberboard creating segments in the PVC cover which can then be folded up for travel or storage.
The Jasonwell version a high density of fiberboard for better support. The PVC on bottom is thicker than the sides to withstand dog nails, but it’s still a good idea to both trim your dog’s nails and supervise them while they use it to extend the life of the pool.
Find more Jasonwell Foldable Doggie Pool information and reviews here.
-
2. Petsfit Leakproof Fabric Portable Dog PoolPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of oxford and waterproof nylon
- Foldable and portable
- Easy to drain
- Despite stronger materials, holes and tears can still occur
- Only 11 inches tall
- No size or color options
Similar in construction to the first option, this doggie pool from Petsfit swaps out both the fiberboard and PVC for materials that might prove slightly more durable. This is made of oxford and waterproof nylon, two materials which might give and stretch better than PVC. This is a 41 inch diameter pool, though the sides are only about eleven inches tall, which might not work for larger dogs.
Emptying this is as simple as pushing down one side and letting the water out. Like the first one, it’s panel-based, so you can easily fold it for travel or storage. An alternate option for this is available from Alvantor.
Find more Petsfit Leakproof Fabric Portable Dog Pool information and reviews here.
-
3. One Dog One Bone Paw Shaped Play Pool for DogsPrice: $137.83Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of durable truck bed liner material
- Holds 20 gallons of water
- Flexible
- Only six inches tall
- Expensive
- Color may fade
When thinking of backyard wading pools, the classic plastic kiddie pool comes to mind first for most people. This is the doggie pool version of that, but upgraded quite a bit. This pool is made of the same durable, weatherproof material that truck bed liners are made of. That makes them chew and puncture resistant, but helps them maintain their flexibility.
Ultimately, this is quite a small wading pool at only six inches high. It still holds a respetable 20 gallons of water, which makes is a good choice for simply cooling dogs down during hot days in the yard. The white one in particular helps reflect sunlight and keep the temperature cooler than the ambient air, though they also make a blue and a pink version, if you prefer. In addition to the paw shaped version, the company also makes a bone shaped one, though it was out of stock at the time of this writing.
Find more One Dog One Bone Paw Shaped Play Pool for Dogs information and reviews here.
-
4. Alcott Inflatable Doggie PoolPrice: $26.87Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Step-through wave design accommodates dogs of different heights
- Large four foot design
- Can be folded up for easy transport
- Each ring of the outer wall must be inflated separately
- Prone to chewing or nail damage
- Some units ship with bad seals
Another popular design for small backyard pools is one with inflatable walls. This one is a version of that for dogs, with the peak of the walls measuring 16 inches, but with lower points for ease of entry. Like the first option on this list, it’s made of classic PVC, which means that when it’s deflated, you can easily travel with it or put it away.
Because it’s PVC, it is indeed prone to popping, so consider this for your milder, gentler, perhaps older dogs. The price isn’t bad for a four-foot diameter pool, but I certainly wouldn’t let my young husky use it. If you have a calm pup who just wants to chill out in a little bit of water, this could be a good option.
Find more Alcott Inflatable Doggie Pool information and reviews here.
-
5. Intex Mini Frame Doggie PoolPrice: $32.46Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds 89 gallons - 4' by 4' square
- Metal frame for extra support
- Includes drain plug and repair kit
- Not quite as portable or easy to setup as other options
- Could be prone to punctures
- Some units ship with holes and may need to be exchanged
If you’re looking for something a little more substantial in terms of structure, you might consider this option from Intex. The supports are made from galvanized metal, held together by durable plastic connectors. The pool is rather large, measuring four feet square and 12 inches tall and capable of holding 89 gallons of water. If the other options were to small for your dog, this one should surely do the job.
That said, it’s still a simple PVC liner, so rowdy dogs will very likely poke a hole in it. They provide a repair kit, and at any rate, it’s not overly expensive to begin with. Even if you got a summer’s use out of it, it could almost be worth it. Nevertheless, it’s worth considering for the size and stability alone.
-
6. Intex Snorkel Buddies Snapset Doggie PoolPrice: $12.68Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to setup
- Inexpensive
- Five foot diameter with 9.5 inch depth
- Doesn't stand on its own without water
- Prone to tearing by dog teeth or nails
- Sides can buckle and spill water
While this is clearly not designed for dogs, it’s also inexpensive enough to give it a whirl. The basic premise of these pools is that as you fill them, the water supports the sides. At five feet across, a couple of dogs could easily lounge in it with plenty of room to spare.
Again, this will be better for docile dogs with short nails, as this isn’t a particularly robust PVC product. But as a cheap and cheerful option, especially for elderly dogs, it’s hard to beat the price.
Find more Intex Snorkel Buddies Snapset Doggie Pool information and reviews here.
-
7. Step2 Play and Shade PoolPrice: $61.10Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hard plastic resists damage
- Very easy to set up
- Perfect for small dogs
- Aimed at kids and includes pieces dogs can't use
- Seats rob some wading space
- Some units ship missing parts (unlikely to be a problem unless your child will share it with your dog)
Here’s another option that clearly wasn’t designed with dogs in mind, but could excel in that application, anyway. Unlike the rest of the options on this list, this is a hard molded plastic pool, which means that doggie nails won’t accidentally punch a hole in it. The trade off is that it’s quite small at 37 inches across, which is further reduced by the built-in seats intended for kids. It also comes with toys and an umbrella that your dog is unlikely to make use of.
Small dogs will still be able to use this and enjoy it, and thinking of my own 60 pound dogs, I imagine they, too could even fit in it if only to lay down and cool off. For some dogs, this might just be a giant water dish, but I could imagine that might be just the thing on a hot summer day.
See Also:
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.