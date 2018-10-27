21 Best Cat Toys: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

If you want to increase the challenge for your cat, try this activity center that features five different brain-teasing games. The first game is a simple fishbowl that your cat must dig a treat or toy out of. The second is a peg game that lets cats figure out how to maneuver the treat out of the maze.

The third are small squares meant for liquid treats. The fourth game is a series of waves cats must fish treats from. The fifth game is a long tube which would be good for toys and treats alike.

The bowls twist off for easy cleaning, and the entire unit is dishwasher safe. The rubber feet keep it from moving around, even on non-carpeted floors.