8 Best Cat Litter Box Furniture Enclosures (2018)

Depending on the setup of your home, the great challenge with having cats may not be the maintenance of the litter box, but rather trying to disguise it. If you don’t have a basement or spare closet in which to hide it, guests will sooner or later have to confront the box your cat uses as a bathroom.
Switching to a covered cat box can be helpful. They usually do an okay job of containing the odors and the mess itself is hidden from view. Unfortunately, they come with the unpleasant side effect of being larger, so they stand out in a room more.
To really successfully hide a cat box, you’ll want to consider furniture built especially for the purpose. Typically taking the form of an end table or bench and made of dark stained wood, they’re a marked upgrade from a cheap plastic tray on your floor. These days, the options are varied enough that most people will be able to find something that fits the decor of their home.
Naturally, once you’ve chosen a litter box, you’ll need the litter to go in it. Our guide to the top ten best cat litter brands is here.
For any of these, since they’re meant to coexist in your living areas, you might want a small deodorizer to go inside them to further help hold down bad smells. The newly-released VentiFresh fits this description nicely and could be worth your consideration.
If you have a cat and you’re sick of looking at an ugly litter box, consider our list of the top ten best cat box furniture enclosures.
Trixie Pet Products Wooden Cat Home & Litter BoxPrice: $59.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Indoor or outdoor use
- Use as a bed or a litter box
- Ventilated back panel
- Easy to assemble
- Litter box not included
- High sided cat boxes will partially block opening
- Some litter boxes may make it difficult to close the door
- No liner to protect wood from misses
Available in brown or white, this simple but elegant option stands 20 inches tall. That’s tall enough for an end table or a nightstand, but won’t overwhelm your room. The opening for the cat is eight and a half inches, while the door opens a whole side of the house to make cleaning easy. It doesn’t come with a litter box, and you’ll have to choose somewhat carefully when buying one to go inside.
Boxes with tall sides will obscure the opening, while boxes that flare at the top may mean the door doesn’t close easily. The large size of this Petmate litter pan should fit, with measurements of 18 inches by 15 inches by 5 inches. Overall dimensions of the enclosure are 19.25 inches by 20 inches by 20 inches.
Find more Trixie Pet Products Wooden Cat Home & Litter Box information and reviews here.
-
Merry Products Cat Washroom BenchPrice: $126.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large enough for any size litter box, including self cleaning units
- Removable partition for litter and scoop storage
- Wide opening side doors for easy cleanup
- Easy to assemble
- Litter box not included
- No liner to protect wood from misses
- Hardware not the best
- Pricey
Similar to the Trixie option, this Merry Products enclosure is larger, forming a bench like you might put in a hallway. The extra room means you can put any litter box you want in it, including a self cleaning litter box. If you prefer to use a standard size box, you can install the optional partition inside, giving you a place to keep litter and the scoop.
Again, this one is made of pressboard, so you’ll want to consider waterproofing the inside if your cats are prone to missing the box. Contact paper should do the trick and won’t increase the price very much, which is already at the higher end. The walnut stained color is the more expensive of the two, with the white option going for $159.99 at the time of this writing. Dimensions are 37.5 inches wide by 22.5 inches tall by 21.2 inches deep.
If you like the style of the Merry piece, but don’t want the larger box, they also make a smaller option, which is $100 less and comes in white, espresso, and walnut.
Find more Merry Products Cat Washroom Bench information and reviews here.
-
The Refined Feline Refined Litter BoxPrice: $216.54Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Internal plastic liner to protect against misses
- Large enough for any size litter box, including self cleaning units
- Reversible construction for choice of entry side
- Storage drawer
- Pricey
- Litter box not included
- Carbon filter not included
- Outside litter catcher not included
Taking the above concept a step further, The Refined Feline have waterproofed the inside of this bench-style enclosure for you. It’s still big enough for self cleaning boxes, and includes a storage drawer at the top for accessories. You can construct it so that the door faces the right or left, depending on where in your home it will go.
Reviewers note that it’s somewhat difficult to put together, owing to the relatively cheap hardware. Once it’s set up, though, most people don’t realize what it is. To ensure they don’t, pick up some of these Catit Carbon Filters to slide over the vent holes at the back to keep odors at bay.
Colors include this mahogany veneer, poplar veneer, and espresso. The external litter catch is sold separately, and it appears that only the one that matches the espresso finish is available at this time. External dimensions are 33.5 inches wide by 28.5 inches tall by 23 inches deep; internal dimensions are 31.5 inches by 20.5 inches by 20 inches.
Find more The Refined Feline Refined Litter Box information and reviews here.
-
Petsfit Espresso Double-Decker Pet House Litter Box Enclosure Night StandPrice: $179.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two tier system further controls litter tracking
- Door latches shut
- Internal top entry means you can use high-sided litter boxes
- Shelf for scoop storage
- Paw print vent holes give away the facade
- Litter box not included
- Very large and self cleaning litter boxes unlikely to fit
- No waterproof cover
This novel approach stacks two single-width units on top of each other to create another layer of separation between the litter box and the rest of the room. The entrance at the top leads to a small shelf with a hole in the floor, allowing for top entry into the litter box compartment. This makes for an overall height of 35 inches, which is perfect for a nightstand.
This night stand is 23 inches deep by 21 inches wide, with a litter box area measuring 22 inches by 19 inches by 13 inches tall. That means a high-sided box like this Pureness Giant High Sides Pan will fit nicely.
You’ll probably want to waterproof the bottom part somehow, just to be safe. While the worst part of this unit by far is the paw print vent holes that give away what it’s for, this still makes for a fine option. Colors include white and espresso.
Like others on this list, a single-height option is also available. This one notably lacks the paw prints and would make a great end table.
Find more Petsfit Espresso Double-Decker Pet House Litter Box Enclosure Night Stand information and reviews here.
-
Mr. Herzher’s Wicker Cat Litter Pan CoverPrice: $101.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Litter box sits on rails that glide out for cleaning
- Wicker is odor and moisture resistant
- Easy to assemble
- Litter catch tray
- Litter box not included
- Doesn’t mask odors as well as solid-sided units
- Must use a relatively shallow pan
- Latch can be difficult to close
For a very different looking option, consider this wicker-clad cover. The wicker makes it odor and moisture resistant, as well as easy to clean with soap and water. The litter box, which must be on the smaller side, sits on rails inside, so you can easily pull it out for cleaning. It sits on non-slip feet that won’t damage flooring.
Reviews appear to be mixed about how easy assembly is, though most note that it’s a five minute procedure. The large size measure 16.25 inches wide by 19.75 inches long by 18.5 inches tall, which fits an 18 inch by 15 inch pan, preferably something around four inches tall. There’s a jumbo size, as well, which fits litter pans 17 inches by 22 inches.
Find more Mr. Herzher’s Wicker Cat Litter Pan Cover information and reviews here.
-
New Age Pet ecoFlex Litter LooPrice: $72.45Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- ecoFLEX material repels moisture and odor
- Easy assembly
- Fold out gate for easy cleaning
- Litter box not included
- Matte finish may scuff
- Material is somewhat brittle
If you want to be absolutely sure the enclosure you choose will resist odors and moisture, turning to new materials can make a difference. This unit is made of ecoFLEX, which is a combination of recycled wood byproducts and polymers that creates will far outlast anything made of pressboard. There’s also the added advatage of using recycled materials, if that’s important to you.
This is a fairly standard end table with space inside for a 20 inch by 17 inch litter pan. The overall dimensions are 23.6 inches long by 18.5 inches wide by 22 inches high for the standard size, while the jumbo size measures 30 inches long by 24 inches wide by 28.9 inches high. The jumbo holds a litter box measuring 22 inches by 28 inches, and would be better for multiple cats. Colors for this include Espresso, Antique White, and Russet.
Find more New Age Pet ecoFlex Litter Loo information and reviews here.
-
Designer Catbox Litter Box EnclosurePrice: $114.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Top opening enclosure
- Nice finish accents
- Large enough for various sizes of litter box
- Construction options including interior divider and your choice of side opening
- Litter box not included
- Can’t be flush against the wall and open at the same time
- Only two color options
In researching for this list, we found that a common complaint about some of the other bench-style litter box enclosures was that they didn’t open from the top. Having the opening in the top is more convenient for some people and may mean that you can fit litter boxes that might not have fit through the doors of other units.
More than that, though, this offers you a couple of setup options when you’re constructing it. Firstly, the opening can be put on either side, depending where you want it to sit. You have the option of installing an internal divider so that the box can be separate from a scoop and the litter container.
If you opt to install the divider, you can use a litter pan that measures 18.5 by 15.25 by 5.25 inches (or 9.8 inches tall if you opt for a high-back pan). If you don’t install the divider, the interior dimensions are 26.4 long by 18.5 wide by 14.2 high, so you can choose any pan that fits within those measures.
Otherwise, this is a standard large piece, with nicely finished feet, available in white, black, or espresso. This isn’t waterproof, so take additional precaution with the inside as necessary, though the finish should stand up to a bit of abuse.
Find more Designer Catbox Litter Box Enclosure information and reviews here.
