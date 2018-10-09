8 Best Cat Litter Box Furniture Enclosures (2018)

Depending on the setup of your home, the great challenge with having cats may not be the maintenance of the litter box, but rather trying to disguise it. If you don’t have a basement or spare closet in which to hide it, guests will sooner or later have to confront the box your cat uses as a bathroom.

Switching to a covered cat box can be helpful. They usually do an okay job of containing the odors and the mess itself is hidden from view. Unfortunately, they come with the unpleasant side effect of being larger, so they stand out in a room more.

To really successfully hide a cat box, you’ll want to consider furniture built especially for the purpose. Typically taking the form of an end table or bench and made of dark stained wood, they’re a marked upgrade from a cheap plastic tray on your floor. These days, the options are varied enough that most people will be able to find something that fits the decor of their home.

Naturally, once you’ve chosen a litter box, you’ll need the litter to go in it. Our guide to the top ten best cat litter brands is here.

For any of these, since they’re meant to coexist in your living areas, you might want a small deodorizer to go inside them to further help hold down bad smells. The newly-released VentiFresh fits this description nicely and could be worth your consideration.

If you have a cat and you’re sick of looking at an ugly litter box, consider our list of the top ten best cat box furniture enclosures.