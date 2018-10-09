10 Best Cat Trees: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Cats are territorial animals, but they’re also companion creatures. What that often means for cat lovers is that if your cat loves you, it wants to associate with you and your smell. Your scent is on your furniture, so your cats want to make it their territory by doing all kinds of destructive things to that very expensive couch you bought. They’re just trying to relate. They have no idea why you frown on their workout routine and don’t admire their handiwork.

Rather than have them declawed, which is super painful and traumatic for them, you just need to provide a place they can destroy. This place should preferably be somewhere close to the furniture you use most, or even as an alternative to your kitchen counter. By far the best solution for this is a dedicated cat tree just for them.

If you have a cat set on destroying your furniture, consider the top ten cat trees to give them their own place to enjoy: