9 Best Covered Litter Boxes: Your Buyer’s Guide

This is the basic, one-step-up improvement over a normal litter pan. The base is a large, deep pan measuring 22.4 inches long by 15.3 inches wide. The carbon filter at the top filters some odor and can be augmented with Catit Magic Blue Air Purifier refills to enhance the odor protection.

Because the filter is exposed, some cats might mess with and eventually destroy it. The lid hinges on this particular unit are a weak point, but that is perhaps expected at the price point. I owned this model at one point and didn’t have any trouble, though I never tried lifting it while full, either.

You could skip the lid hinges with this much cheaper, but unfiltered Iris Hooded Litter Box. There’s also this Van Ness option which is also much deeper.