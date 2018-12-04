17 Best Dry Dog Food Brands: Compare & Save

17 Best Dry Dog Food Brands: Compare & Save

Dog lovers everywhere know the struggle of trying to find a food that’s healthy, free of junk, and meets your dog’s specific needs. Fortunately, the last few years have seen a proliferation in high-quality, dog foods entering the market. To help you choose the best fit for your dog, discover the best dry dog food brands to ensure your dog’s health.

Best Dog Foods on the Market

In creating this list, we referred to the Dog Food Advisor website to ensure that these were at least above-average options. For more on how they rate dog food, see their article here. In addition to their score, we provided a link back to their website so you can read their evaluation in depth, if you're curious.

We created this guide to offer a wide range of options at different price points. Just because it's highly rated doesn't mean your dog will like it, so it's good to have options. Taking into account the advice of your veterinarian and your own judgement, you should feel confident feeding your dog any of the items on this list.

There is no objective best dog food. Even if there were, your dog might not know that. Feeding your dog is a mix of art and science — not unlike feeding your children. Our list isn't a ranking; the order isn't important, and our price slider can help you decide what best meets your needs.

Be sure to transition your dog slowly to new food. If you abruptly change foods from one meal to the next and they don't eat it, this is normal and shouldn't necessarily be taken as a sign that they don't like it. Lest you have to throw away a $70 bag of high-end dog food, give your pup seven days to adjust by mixing greater quantities of the new food into their current food each day. This will have the greatest chance of success and the lowest risk of intestinal distress.

Most of these foods don't contain supplemental glucosamine. If your dog needs it, we have a list of the best glucosamine joint supplements here. Similarly, these are all regular adult formulas. Many of these makers do have puppy, senior, and weight management formulas, but those aren't the focus of this list.

Healthy Dog Food

Grain free dog food has certainly gained the edge of late, judging by what ranks highly on Dog Food Advisor. This list prioritizes those, largely because dogs have evolved to prioritize metabolism of proteins and fats ahead of carbohydrates, according to VCA Hospitals. Grain fillers are largely carbohydrates, which generally lead to higher calorie counts, especially in proportion to what your dog can readily digest.

Additionally, while grains aren't the number one thing on the list of pet allergies, they are in the top five, which means that some dogs might need to cut out things like corn and wheat in order to live a happy and healthy life. Controlling the ingredients list out of the gate helps to account for those vectors of concern.

All that said, a dog food does not necessarily have to be grain free to be healthy. For one thing, any dog food certified as conforming to AAFCO guidelines is likely to have the right balance of nutrients for dogs. Many options on our best cheap dry dog food post are quite healthy without being grain free. Much of it depends on your specific dog and the advice of your vet.

A note about recalls: To some extent, recalls from even reputable pet food brands are unavoidable. The scale at which these companies operate make them prone to mistakes, though these are usually non-lethal errors. If you really want to be sure what goes into your dog's food, you can always try out our top five best homemade dog food recipes and make your dog's food at home, but this is obviously not the norm. Most folks don't have the time to prepare large-batch meals for their dog, so to some extent, we're at the mercy of the industry.

It's unfortunate that an error in making pet food can lead to an animal's death, and most of the brands on our list have avoided having to issue a recall, or haven't issued one for awhile. Often, a recall is issued for things like elevated levels of beef thyroid hormone, which may only have a short term effect that is reversed once the dog stops eating that product. It's rare, especially with the companies listed here, that a recall is serious, though it does occasionally happen. If you're concerned, keep an eye on the Food & Drug Administration's Animal & Veterinary Recall page or sign up for Dog Food Advisor's Recall Alert emails.

Also, since these finer foods tend to be a bit pricey, you could also ponder our best cheap dry dog foods post for comparison.

There are two additional foods that just missed our list, but only because online stock of them seems not to be  quite as good as the rest of our picks. Those brands are Acana's Regionals line and Orijen. You may wish to check your local pet store if you're interested in those options.

