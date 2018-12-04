17 Best Dry Dog Food Brands: Compare & Save

This food is one of my favorites to feed my dogs, including my shar pei mix who is allergic to potatoes. It’s grain free, potato free, and the added freeze-dried raw bits put it a step above other brands with similar qualities. I’ve been feeding this for awhile now and he still isn’t sick of it. Even better, he’s maintained a healthy weight without going hungry.

This food is on the expensive side thanks to the addition of the raw parts, but they also make a cheaper variety which only coats the kibble in a raw topper rather than providing the freeze-dried raw morsels.

First Six Ingredients (Chicken variety):

Chicken meal

Chicken

Chicken fat (preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid)

Chicken eggs

Chickpeas

Peas

Dog Food Advisor score: Five stars (Enthusiastically Recommended)