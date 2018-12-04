17 Best Dry Dog Food Brands: Compare & Save

Dog lovers everywhere know the struggle of trying to find a food that’s healthy, free of junk, and meets your dog’s specific needs. Fortunately, the last few years have seen a proliferation in high-quality, dog foods entering the market. To help you choose the best fit for your dog, discover the best dry dog food brands to ensure your dog’s health.
This food is one of my favorites to feed my dogs, including my shar pei mix who is allergic to potatoes. It’s grain free, potato free, and the added freeze-dried raw bits put it a step above other brands with similar qualities. I’ve been feeding this for awhile now and he still isn’t sick of it. Even better, he’s maintained a healthy weight without going hungry.
This food is on the expensive side thanks to the addition of the raw parts, but they also make a cheaper variety which only coats the kibble in a raw topper rather than providing the freeze-dried raw morsels.
- First Six Ingredients (Chicken variety):
Chicken meal
Chicken
Chicken fat (preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid)
Chicken eggs
Chickpeas
Peas
Dog Food Advisor score: Five stars (Enthusiastically Recommended)
- Flavors Available:
Chicken
Duck
Beef
Vension
Lamb
- First Six Ingredients (Chicken variety):
Horizon Legacy is noted for its significant use of meat proteins even as a dried product. As with the Raw Boost above, this is formulated as a raw diet, freeze dried for maximum convenience. Added bonuses to this product include glucosamine and chondroitin, as well as fructooligosaccharide, used as a prebiotic. Good as a complete diet for all life stages. In addition to this salmon flavor, they have a more general adult dog food which combines chicken, salmon, and turkey.
First Six Ingredients (Salmon variety):
- Salmon
- Salmon meal
- Peas
- Pea starch
- Menhadon meal
- Salmon Oil (preserved with mixed tocopherols)
Dog Food Advisor’s score: Five stars (Enthusiastically Recommended)
Victor makes a variety of excellent options for your pup. The guaranteed 33 percent protein comes from the animal sources of beef, chicken, pork, and fish meals, which are perfectly acceptable meat concentrates seen in many pet food products. By combining these with flaxseed, which contributes both protein and Omega-3 fatty acids, they’ve created a dog food focused on supporting primarily adult dog health. The Hero formula in particular is good for protecting against joint issues. One notable ingredient that might look odd is montmorillonite relatively high up the list, but this is just a clay that adds beneficial minerals and may help calm digestive issues.
First Six Ingredients (Hero Canine variety):
- Beef meal
- Sweet potato
- Chicken meal
- Peas
- Chicken fat (preserved with mixed tocopherols)
- Menhaden fish meal
Dog Food Advisor’s score: Five stars (Enthusiastically Recommended)
Flavors Available:
Hero Canine Beef, Chicken, Pork And Fish
My husky mix has a very temperamental stomach. We’ve had him for just over two years now and tried a wide, wide variety of foods, including several on this list. While my shar pei and blue nose pitbull take quite ready to many of the foods on this list, my husky often doesn’t like what’s okay for his stomach and loves what isn’t. About two months ago, I switched to Solid Gold, the Sun Dancer variety in particular, and managed to finally find harmony among my three dogs. The husky doesn’t get sick nearly as often and the other two like it as well. This is merely anecdotal, but I happy recommend this to dog owners who are having trouble finding a suitable feed. Solid Gold was one of the original holistic dog food brands, and this latest iteration of their grain free line offers plenty of flavor combinations for even the pickiest dogs.
First Six Ingredients (Sun Dancer variety):
- Chicken
Chicken Meal
Peas
Tapioca
Ocean Fish Meal
Chicken Fat (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols)
Dog Food Advisor score: 4.5 stars (Highly Recommended)
Flavors Available:
- Sun Dancer Chicken & Tapioca Recipe with Quinoa
Sunday Sunrise Lamb, Sweet Potato & Pea Recipe
Wild Heart Quail, Chickpeas & Pumpkin Recipe
Buck Wild Venison, Potato & Pumpkin Recipe
Leaping Waters Cold Water Salmon & Vegetable Recipe
Barking at the Moon High Protein Duck, Peas & Egg Recipe
Barking at the Moon with Beef, Eggs & Peas Recipe
High Protein Recipe
- Chicken
There is a distinct reason why Taste of the Wild is a number one choice in many pet households. Their foods are absolutely grain-free and contain probiotics, which are good for your dog’s stomach, skin and coat. Their food is also packed with natural meats and lots of vegetables for a well balanced diet. If you are looking for a dog food with all natural ingredients, including fruits and vegetables, this is a great choice for your dog. Taste of the Wild offers both dry and wet options in many flavors.
First Six Ingredients (High Prairie Bison & Venison variety):
- Bison
- Venison
- Lamb meal
- Chicken meal
- Egg product
- Sweet potatoes
Dog Food Advisor score: 5 stars (Enthusiastically Recommended)
Flavors Available:
- High Prairie Bison & Venison
- Southwest Canyon Boar
- Sierra Mountain Lamb
- Pacific Stream Salmon
- Pine Forest Venison
- Wetlands Wildfowl
Canidae got their beginning as a family-owned company, and they still are. For almost two decades they have been doing what they can to make the best pet food possible. One of the handy things about Canidae pet foods is that they are all grain-free. It’s part of the charm of this company. You know when you buy their dog food you are giving them something that has been created with care.
First Six Ingredients (Bison variety):
- Bison
- Lamb meal
- Sweet potatoes
- Peas
- Chickpeas
- Canola oil
Dog Food Advisor score: 4.5 stars (Highly Recommended)
Flavors Available:
- Bison
- Chicken
- Duck
- Lamb
- Salmon
- Wild Boar
- Red Meat
A relative newcomer to the market, Nulo foods were designed from the ground-up with better dog nutrition in mind. Like the Zignature later on this list, their formulations avoid chicken, which is occasionally an allergen for dogs. Eighty-one percent of protein in this feed come from animal sources, while there are no white potatoes nor tapioca, both of which are common grain-free food fillers. The company also developed its own probiotic to encourage gut health. Like most of the items on this list, Nulo is made in the U.S.A. We included their cat formulation on our best dry cat food brands list.
First Six Ingredients (Lamb & Chickpeas variety):
- Lamb
- Turkey meal
- Salmon meal
- Yellow peas
- Chickpeas
- Sweet potato
Dog Food Advisor score: 5 stars (Enthusiastically Recommended)
Flavors Available:
- Lamb & Chickpeas
- Salmon & Peas
- Turkey & Sweet Potato
- Limited+ Salmon
- Limited+ Turkey
- Limited+ Alaska Pollack
When determining the value of a dog food, studying the specific type of protein ingredients is important. Holistic Select names salmon, anchovy, and sardines in their Anchovy & Salmon variety, giving you a good idea of what exactly you’re feeding your dog. The common and safe grain replacement of potato is especially present here, but this food still gets high marks as an all-around, complete-nutrition dog food. Like many of the other options on this list, this one also includes nutrients that are easy to digest and absorb, making this an excellent feed.
First Six Ingredients (Salmon & Anchovy variety):
- Salmon
- Anchovy & sardine meal
- Potatoes
- Peas
- Dried ground potatoes
- Canola oil (preserved with mixed tocopherols)
Dog Food Advisor score: 4.5 stars (Highly Recommended)
Flavors Available:
- Anchovy & Sardine
- Turkey & Lentils
- Rabbit & Lamb
- Duck
Zignature focuses on allergy-free formulas. Since some dogs can have trouble even with chicken, their foods avoid it, as well as eggs, corn, wheat, soy, and potatoes (to which my dog is allergic, for example). They add in supplements for vitamins and antioxidants to help support your dog’s health. Beyond this, they limit the ingredients to more closely mirror the diet of wild animals. If you want to get really wild, Zignature has a kangaroo formula, too.
First Six Ingredients (Trout and Salmon Meal variety):
- Trout
- Salmon meal
- Peas
- Pea flour
- Pea protein
- Flaxseed
Dog Food Advisor score: 4.5 stars (Highly Recommended)
Flavors Available:
Like Nulo, I and Love and You is a very new company, dedicated to creating healthy foods in a sustainable way. As we mentioned in our best wet cat food brands post, the company is also a founding member of the Pet Industry Sustainability Coalition. This food is about 34 percent protein and includes pre- and probiotics to aid digestion. Flaxseed and fish oil help maintain a healthy coat, while otherwise this is free of major allergens.
First Six Ingredients (Red Meat Medley variety):
- Pork
- Lamb meal
- Herring meal
- Dried yellow peas
- Garbanzo beans
- Pea protein
Dog Food Advisor score: 5 stars (Enthusiastically Recommended)
Flavors Available:
- Red Meat Medley
- Poultry Palooza
- Simply Sea Recipe
Virtually all of the items on this list include potatoes. They’re a relatively healthy product that is commonly used as the replacement for grains in dog foods without them. For the most part, this is an okay ingredient and many dogs tolerate it very well. If you have a dog like mine who is allergic to potatoes, it can be difficult to find a food without grain that also avoids potatoes. Under the Sun is put out by the same company that makes Canidae, which also appears on this list. They set out specifically to create a grain-free and potato free dog food at the same price point as many grain-free foods. Price-wise, it’s certainly competitive with any of the other foods on this list. There’s a somewhat higher proportion of legumes in this recipe, which again is there to offset grains and potatoes. This shouldn’t be a concern for most dogs, so consider this a very solid option at this price.
First Six Ingredients (Chicken variety):
- Chicken meal
- Green peas
- Chickpeas
- Yellow peas
- Chicken fat
- Chicken
Dog Food Advisor score: 4 stars (Highly Recommended)
Flavors Available:
- Chicken
- Lamb
- Whitefish
The key to this Castor & Pollux product is right in the name: organic ingredients. It’s relatively rare to find a dog food bothering to source primarily organic products, so if this is a concern for you, consider this option. Chicken is the first ingredient, and later on in the list there is organic coconut oil, which is potentially helpful in treating canine cognitive and skin disorders. Where other brands might use fish oil (which, for the record, is still beneficial), this one throws in something specifically to address dog-specific issues as your pet ages.
First Six Ingredients (Chicken & Potato variety):
- Organic chicken
- Chicken meal
- Organic peas
- Organic tapioca
- Organic pea protein
- Potato protein
Dog Food Advisor score: 4.5 stars (Highly Recommended)
Flavors Available:
- Chicken & Sweet Potato
- Pristine
Focusing on meat proteins, the first ingredient in this Diamond Naturals option is real beef. Using a mix of potatoes and other easily-digested vegetables, these formulas avoid many of the potential allergy conflicts present in lesser foods. The beef is pasture-raised, the chicken cage-free, and the whitefish wild-caught, if these are significant to you as a dog food buyer. I fed this to my dogs for a little bit and my blue nose pit was a big fan.
First Six Ingredients (Beef & Sweet Potato variety):
- Beef
- Lamb meal
- Sweet potatoes
- Peas
- Garbanzo beans
- Pea flour
Dog Food Advisor score: 3.5 stars (Recommended)
Flavors Available:
- Whitefish & Sweet Potato
- Beef & Sweet Potato
- Chicken & Sweet Potato
Like most other dog food brands, Wellness offers a variety of flavors, as well as dry and wet options. For grain free dry dog food, their best option is the Core line, which uses meat-first recipes that include flaxseed for skin and coat health. The kibble itself is coated in probiotics to encourage digestion, while the addition of glucosamine and chondroitin support joint health.
The Core line extends to the RawRev line that adds freeze-dried raw morsels like the Nature’s Variety Instinct elsewhere on this list.
First Six Ingredients (Original Turkey & Chicken variety):
- Deboned turkey
- Turkey meal
- Chicken meal
- Peas
- Potatoes
- Dried ground potatoes
Dog Food Advisor score: 5 stars (Enthusiastically Recommended)
Flavors Available:
- Original: Turkey & Chicken
- Ocean Whitefish: Herring & Salmon
- Wild Game: Duck, Turkey, Boar & Rabbit
Merrick offers a plethora of options when it comes to foods for your dog. One of their best lines is the Merrick Grain-Free, offering great flavors that include whole meats, vegetables and more. Merrick prides themselves in offering a healthy food for dogs, which includes always ensuring that meat is the first ingredient. Their food is made in their own facility and 100% made in the U.S.A.
First Six Ingredients (Real Buffalo + Sweet Potato variety):
- Deboned buffalo
- Chicken meal
- Turkey meal
- Sweet potato
- Peas
- Potato
Dog Food Advisor score: 5 stars (Enthusiastically Recommended)
Flavors Available:
Earthborn Holistic focuses squarely on providing a high proportion of protein, as evidenced by the fact that four of the top six ingredients are proteins. The whitefish meal provides a good balance of Omega-3s which contribute to joint health. As an ancillary benefit, the company is also dedicated to environmental concerns, producing their food and packaging in North America, using renewable resources, and reducing packaging whenever possible. If you care about the Earth as much as you care about your dog, this brand might have a bit more appeal.
First Six Ingredients (Primitive Natural variety):
- Turkey meal
- Chicken meal
- Potatoes
- Chicken fat (preserved with mixed tocopherols)
- Whitefish meal
- Dried egg product
Dog Food Advisor score: 4.5 stars (Highly Recommended)
Flavors Available:
Dick Van Patten’s Natural Balance, while attached to a celebrity name, is another great choice for pet parents looking for healthy grain-free options for their dogs. Natural Balance takes pride in making sure that they offer a healthy food for pets, and they have wet, dry and even treats available. The chicken formula was recently reformulated, moving real chicken to the front of the ingredients list, where before the first ingredient was sweet potato. The rating on this one from Dog Food Advisor is currently the lowest on this list at three stars, though they selected the Potato and Duck as the representative variety for their review. We suspect that in time, their score could be updated to reflect this improved ingredients mix, so we consider this a strong option.
First Six Ingredients (Chicken & Sweet Potato variety):
- Chicken
- Chicken meal
- Sweet potato
- Peas
- Garbanzo beans
- Potatoes
Dog Food Advisor score: 3 stars (Recommended)
Flavors Available: