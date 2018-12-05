10 Best Luxury Dog Collars: The Ultimate List

When it comes to dog collars, you have a couple of decisions to make. You could go entirely utilitarian, and emphasize only function. If you’re training a puppy, you might need to opt for something that aids that process. Maybe you just stick to the cheaper the better.

For me, though, putting a new collar on my dog Diesel is one of the little joys of dog ownership. He prefers to rock a collar with a subtle pattern, usually chevrons, and a bowtie in a color that pops. What can I say? He’s a dapper guy.

There are loads of designer dog collars out there to choose from, so don’t hesitate to dress your dog up a bit. Have one on hand for special occasions, or just have a few to choose from given your mood. While these will certainly stand out at the dog park, most of them are not made for durability, so if your dog is a bit rough and tumble, you’ll want to deploy these sparingly. For the spoiled, refined pooch, though, these are perfect.

Here are ten options for the best luxury dog collar for your doggy fashion icon.

1. Hartman & Rose Haute Couture Deco Silver Metallic Dog Collar

This option from Hartman & Rose features a silver metallic medallion adorned in 138 Swarovski crystals. The collar itself — adjustable between 10 and 12 inches — is made of Italian leather. These are handmade in Canada with polished nickel hardware. There’s also a 12 to 14 inch size here.

Need more options? Browse all Hartman & Rose dog collars here.

Price: $64.86

2. Poochberry Tapered Dog Collar

For something slightly higher end, this luxury dog collar features another plaid pattern and silver accented hardware. The ends are tapered for a tailored look. It’s available in four different subtle colors and is reinforced for strength.

Need more options? Browse all Poochee Designs here.

Price: $47.87 (15 percent off MSRP)

3. UsagiTeam Bowtie Collar Set

Diesel’s favorite accessory is a bowtie. You can’t go wrong with a collar that includes one. This one uses heavy duty velcro so the bowtie itself is removable so you can use the collar without it. The collar itself is made of heavy duty webbing, though this finer material may stain easier.

Need more options? Browse all UsagiTeam dog collars here.

Price: $30.47

4. Artful Canine Martingale Irish National Plaid Dog Collar

Another plaid collar, this one in the national Irish tartan. It features a limited choke for use as a safety or training collar. This is a heavy duty collar meant for a purpose — but it’s stylish, too.

Need more options? Browse all Artful Canine dog collars here.

Price: $16.99

5. Luxury Real Leather Padded Dog Collar – The Capri Collection

This wonderful two-tone collar is made with real soft-touch leather for maximum comfort. This collar is made to last and is hand-stitched. The D ring is placed opposite from the buckle, which means that it should remain on top at all times. Available in blue and a few pink variations.

Need more options? Browse all Soft Touch Collars here.

Price: $27.95 (30 percent off MSRP)

6. Chrome Bones Eternity Diamonds Collar

If you want to move decidedly upmarket, consider this luxury collar. Made of Italian snakeskin leather, this collar also features iridescent Swarovski crystals set into the buckle. If your dog is totally spoiled (or you want them to be), this is the way to go.

Need more options? Browse all Chrome Bones collars here.

Price: $165.63 (31 percent off MSRP)

7. Hartman & Rose Barclay Dog Collar

Another pick from Hartman & Rose, this Ferrari red collar will keep you upmarket at a considerably more reasonable price. The hardware on this one offers a little designer decoration in polished nickel. This collar is also handmade of Italian full grain leather. Good for the dog who needs a splash of color.

Need more options? Browse all Hartman & Rose dog collars here.

Price: $48.59 (31 percent off MSRP)

8. Ruff Roxy Fleur Lace in Dusty Teal

If leather isn’t your jam, this cotton collar can add a little designer intrigue in cruelty-free form. Handmade here in the U.S., this collar features multiple layers of interfacing for strength. A nice option for the stylish pup.

Need more options? Browse Ruff Roxy dog collars here.

Price: $16.95

9. Berry Pet Sharp Spiked Studded Dog Collar

Need something in a spiked variety? It’s hard to go wrong with this black and white number. This is an outrageous collar for an outrageous dog. Great for keeping people back, if that’s your thing. Make sure you measure your dog’s neck before ordering this one.

Need more options? Browse all Berry Pet dog collars here.

Price: $13.99

10. Dean & Tyler Retro Rulz Dog Collar

Dean & Tyler make a wide range of fashion-focused dog collars. This one takes an understated approach, with matching brass ovals and hardware for a distinctive look. It’s adjustable between 18 and 40 inches at a width of 1.5 inches. European leather provides the foundation for this lovely collar. There’s also an elegant white variant, if you prefer.

Need more options? Browse Dean & Tyler collars here.

Price: $88.10

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.