25 Cool Dog Collars: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Looking to change up your dog’s collar? Whether you’re in the market for a new one because your dog destroyed theirs or simply because you’re bored of looking at it, we’ve got you covered. Here are 25 great options for cool dog collars.
You came for cool dog collars and there's no one cooler than Batman. This is a Buckle-Down offering, featuring their excellent and robust automotive-style clasp. There are six sizes available to choose from, including wide versions, if you prefer.
What's that? You prefer other superheroes? How about Superman, Wonder Woman, or The Avengers?
You don't see too many braided collars out there, so this pick might help your dog stand out at the park. Though it comes in three lengths - 18, 21, and 24 inches - these are more flexible than the average collar because you can push the prong through the weave anywhere for a perfect fit. They're also super soft and come out of the box with that broken-in feel. Choose from the following colors: red, blue, black, orange, purple, pink, raspberry, brown, olive, teal, sand, lime, and sky blue.
Here's an option for the very active dogs out there. This is a nylon collar reinforced with reflective stitching paired with a thick neoprene padding that goes against your dog's neck. The use and quantity of neoprene means that it's both odor and weather resistant. The velcro adjustment allows for perfect fits to go along with the four different sizes on offer. Choose black or grey in terms of coloring.
There are lot of camo dog collars out there, but this is an official Mossy Oak pattern to match the other gear you might already have. Reflective stitching reinforces the polyester webbing on this otherwise traditional dog collar. You can also get a matching harness, leash and dog vest.
Need something fresh and fun for your dog? Hard to go wrong with this tropical pineapple pattern. Equally good for a sunny, high-energy puppy as it would be to contrast a grumpy older dog. This is available in four sizes and you can also buy the matching leash.
Whether your dog is a punk or a pirate, it's hard to go wrong with the classic skull and crossbones pattern. While the pattern itself makes this collar worth it, you also get the added benefit that the skulls are reflective for enhanced visibility. These are handmade in the U.S.A. and available in three sizes.
This offering from Buckle-Down is just as at home on this list as it is on our post of the best astronomy gifts. Let your dog represent the cosmos with this classy option. Available in six sizes including wide versions.
Whether you're repping your alma mater or just your favorite bowl-bound team, these college-themed collars might be the choice for you. A good handful of teams are represented here in three different sizes. There is, of course, a matching leash available.
You can also go for MLB teams, if you prefer.
These dog collars from Kurgo absolutely made an appearance on our best dog collars list, but they belong here, too. They're completely waterproof and the tag hook doubles as a bottle opener. I also just really like this pattern in particular, as well as the Atomic Drop pattern, which is the one my dog wears. All seven available patterns are a little bit unique.
It's hard to go wrong with the classic bandana pattern. This is a fine rendering of it and will match nicely if you decide to adorn your dog with an actual bandana, as well. This is printed on color-fast polyseter and should stand up to years of abuse.
A slightly cheaper version is also available from Sassy Dog.
If you've had your fill of the plastic clips and belt-style buckles and if the Buckle-Down automotive clasp is too heavy for you, consider this option. This is an all-metal-hardware collar, which includes the low profile metal buckle. It's not quite as ergonomically friendly as the chunkly plastic clips, but does ensure a safe closure at all times. Available in gray or black, in three different sizes, all of which come with complimentary tag silencers.
Here's another option for a woven-look collar, this time from Blueberry Pet, who make a very fine dog collar. This one has 3M-produced reflective threads stitched throughout it for visibility. The pattern, which is available in five different colorways, is interesting and eye-catching, as well. There are two D-rings for the leash attachment, which means that this collar will always remain closed while you're walking your dog.
Leather is always a classy option and this offering from Circle T builds on that by creating a round collar. The roundness helps prevent both chafing and fur matting, which is pretty consistent with flat collars. These are made by hand in the U.S.A. of full-grain English bridle leather so it starts soft and wears in wonderfully over time. There are five sizes to choose from, as well as a tan colored option.
There are four vivid designs to choose from with these Frisco patterned dog collars, but I think the edge has to go to this lovely floral print. I think it provides a nice pop of color and contrast without being too garish. Of course, if you disagree, there are three other colorways to choose from, each of them in four sizes. Whichever you opt for, there's a matching leash to go along with it.
If you're in the market for a head halter style harness, the Gentle Leader is one of the best examples. We included it on both our best dog harnesses and best dog training collars posts because once a dog gets used to it, you get a great deal of control. We're putting this version on this list because of the nifty patterns available in the "Chic" version. Choose from bones, poppies, or donuts in three different sizes. Even better, these ship with the matching leash included in the package.
Similar to the Kurgo Muck collar elsewhere on this list, this collar achieves total waterproof performance by being made of a soft plastic. These are ideal for water-loving dogs, including those who are apt to dash for a body of water before you can stop them. They're available in four neon colors - blue, green, orange, and pink - each with a broad reflective stripe running through the middle of them. Four sizes are available.
Help your dog stand out by opting for this paisley-patterned collar. There are actually three interpretations of paisley here in green, purple, or pink to suit your dog. Martingale collars are good for a little added control and help keep your dog from slipping out either during training or for everyday walks. These are available in four different sizes.
If the licensed comic collars on this list aren't really your thing but you still like that general idea, you might try this Golden Age-inspired collar. It gives your dog an air of action, which is perfect if that's true of them and funny if your dog is a total couch potato in the case of my blue nose pit or a retired racing greyhound. Choose from four sizes for this option.
While plenty of dog collars feature two materials, usually a padding material and nylon, this option combines two materials in a unique way. The rope and leather together give off an almost nautical vibe, accented by the ombre shading, which comes in indigo, magenta, teal, and black. Compared to other options on this list, this isn't really made for durability on a very active pup and is aimed more at adding a bit of style. Choose from five different sizes and accessorize with the matching leash.
You know those glowing necklaces they give to kids at fairs and fireworks shows? This dog collar kind of has that vibe. To be clear, this is a supplementary dog collar and is meant to be used in conjunction with a normal collar. Still, if you have a large yard or do anything with your dog in low-light conditions, adding this will significantly increase visibility. These are universally sized and you cut it to fit your dog. Choose from red, blue, green, pink, or orange.
I know a dog who wears this collar and it looks quite fetching on her. The stripes add interest to an otherwise standard nylon collar with the expected durable fixtures. There are five colors and four sizes to choose from, though availability depends on the exact combination you need. The matching leash is available for three of the color options.
Here's a classy option made to look like boat shoes with two-tone softened leather. While this might look out of place on my rough-and-tumble husky, it perfectly suits a dog who actually knows some manners and refinement. Choose from the coral and natural, navy and tan, or tan and chocolate color options and up to seven size options for a perfect fit.
We included a OneTigris option on our best dog backpacks post because they make some durable yet inexpensive military-inspired dog gear. This collar is no exception, made of a combination of a nylon exterior with a padded interior. The dual clasps help give it that tactical feel, as do the black, tan, and olive green color options. Only two sizes to choose from here, and it's a wide collar, so this will probably suit larger dogs best.
Are you the type to accessorize to match your dog? If so, consider this option, which plays on the idea of a friendship bracelet by, guessed it, giving you a bracelet to match your dog's collar. Aside from just being kind of cute and silly, it may possibly prove somewhat useful at the dog park or training class, perhaps. In addition to this blue version, there's a pink option and a heart-polka-dot version, too. Naturally, there is a matching leash.
Into sea-themed things? This is the dog collar for you. Here we have a patchwork design of cheery ocean-based imagery to add some joy to your pup. Available in medium and large sizes. Don't forget the matching leash.