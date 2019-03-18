21 Best Bearded Dragon Accessories: Compare & Save

In addition to the standard dome light we've also included on this list, some bearded dragon owners like to use a dual dome light like this one. On one side, you can put a basking spot bulb at a lower wattage than the main heat lamp to create both a concentrated spot to bask and a temperature gradient across the tank. On the other, put the necessary UVB bulb for the cooler side of the tank.

Your bearded dragon requires 12 hours of UVB light because it makes calcium metabolism possible. Some bulbs have this combined with the heat lamp, but it’s a good idea to provide a separate UVB bulb because they tend to burn out at different rates.