21 Best Bearded Dragon Accessories: Compare & Save

Bearded dragons are very easy to care for and have minimal needs. Like chinchillas, they do have a couple of special requirements, but once you know what they are, it’s easy to keep them as pets. Beardies are also very docile and can be easily handled. They often love nothing more than sitting on your shoulder. Bearded dragons are desert lizards that do well in relatively small tanks and spend much of their time basking under warming lights. Hearty animals, they live up to ten years and can grow up to 24 inches. Here are our picks for the best bearded dragon accessories to give your beardie a good life.

