15 Best Betta Fish Tanks: The Ultimate List

Starting out small and functional, this Fluval features an integrated filter behind attractive frosted glass. It’s modern and compact and looks great in a variety of environments. It’s available in both black and white.

The filter is three-stage and flows at a rate of 40 gallons per hour. This kit comes with the glass aquarium with molded cover, an LED light unit, a circulation pump, foam filter block, activated carbon insert, BIOMAX insert, low voltage transformer, and adjustable flow control.

It doesn’t come with decorations, though, so you’ll have to pick up a plant and a small stone tunnel separately. This uses the Fluval Spec Carbon Filter replacements.

You can also get this in a five gallon size, if you prefer.