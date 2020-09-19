11 Best Wooden Dog Kennels

Kennels and crates are a necessity for most dog lovers, but let’s face it: some look more like chicken cages than a cozy place for your best Doggo, not to mention that they are an interior decoration nightmare. Your Pupper is set with a doghouse outside – now it’s time to upgrade from chickenwire to a beautiful wooden dog kennel both you and your fashionable dog will love. Check out these great pieces of wooden dog crate furniture.

Does my dog really need a kennel?

There are many reasons why you may want to teach your dog how to use a crate, one of them being that Doggo will not be eating your shoes and sweaters while you aren't home. The other reason is that, when properly trained, your dog will come to view the kennel as his private spot where he can rest safely and be undisturbed. The crate should never be used for a timeout or as a disciplinary tool if the dog does something that upsets you.

How do I crate train my dog?

Depending on how experienced you are as a dog owner, you may simply call a dog trainer and take some classes. Professional trainers have a vast amount of experience and can easily point you in the right direction. The Humane Society of the United States has a great step by step guide for crate training both puppies and adult dogs.

How do I know which type of kennel is right for my dog?

There are many things to take into consideration when you pick a kennel or a crate, and you should of course always put your dog's needs first. Does he like to sleep in a dark, secluded spot? Pick a more closed up kennel that offers privacy. Does he like to keep an eye on what's going on? Get a wire crate with lots of space for him to look out and observe. The American Kennel Club offers an easy nine-step guide on how to avoid some crate training pitfall. Make sure the kennel is big enough for your dog, so he can comfortably stand up, turn around, lay down, and move around a bit. And put the kennel in a place where your dog is comfortable: not too hot, not too cold, not too noisy - it has to be in a nice spot in the house. In general

What should I put inside the kennel with my dog?

Dogs like to have something to nest in, so there should always be a blanket or a towel or cushion in the kennel for the dog to sleep on. If you are crate training a puppy, you may want to pick a mat that's as chew proof as possible (puppies teethe just like babies and like to chew on things) and also easy to clean in case of puppy puddles. If your kennel doesn't have a waterproof bottom you may want to get a waterproof mat to put in it. Except for short training intervals and treats it's not recommended to leave food and water dishes in the kennel with your dog. Dishes get knocked over - or they take room away from your dog. If your dog can't be without water, pick a tip-proof bowl or one that is mounted on the side of the kennel. There's nothing worse than coming home to discover your dog knocked over his water and spent all day in a wet kennel. It's to give your dog a toy in the kennel. Many trainers recommend a food puzzle toy like a Kong with peanut butter or a feeding ball full of kibble.

Remember: you are trying to keep kennel time fun and positive for your dog - with a little practice and lots of treats you will both have a good experience.