11 Best Wooden Dog Kennels

Kennels and crates are a necessity for most dog lovers, but let’s face it: some look more like chicken cages than a cozy place for your best Doggo, not to mention that they are an interior decoration nightmare. Your Pupper is set with a doghouse outside – now it’s time to upgrade from chickenwire to a beautiful wooden dog kennel both you and your fashionable dog will love. Check out these great pieces of wooden dog crate furniture.
-
1. Zoovilla Triple Door Wooden Kennel
Cons:
- Good air circulation and light inside
- Double doors open for easy access for larger dogs
- Two colors to chose from: Espresso and white
- Locks on doors not very strong
- Glue is recommended for assembly
- Slide out tray for cleaning not always practical for dog messes
This is a beautiful wood kennel and crate for a mid-size dog, like a Beagle or a Bulldog. It comes in two colors – espresso and white – and is very well designed. It will fit nicely as an end table by your couch or in your dining room. The smooth top is ideal for pictures or a nice plant, and the crate will become a decorative and comfortable home for your dog. A bottom tray slides out for easy cleanup and the three doors – french-style doors to the front and a single door at the end – leaves great access and lots of air and light for doggo. The outside of the kennel measures 20.39 inches deep, 30.63 inches wide, and 23.23 inches tall – the dog space measures 17.48 inches deep, 27.64 inches wide and 22.76 inches tall. This is a stylish dog kennel for sure.
Find more Zoovilla Triple Door Wooden Dog Kennel information and reviews here.
-
2. Unipaws Pet Crate & End Table With Dog Cushion
Cons:
- Extra strong locks on all doors
- Double doors make for easy access
- Very sturdy table top
- Wood is not chew proof
- Very large crate
- Assembly required
This is a very well-designed wooden dog crate for a larger dog. The durable bars are made of metal to deter chewing, and to make sure the kennel feels light and airy to the dog. The kennel has three large doors – French-style doors in front and a single door at the end, making access easy no matter what your dog prefers. A nice, cushy dog pillow is included and when assembled the kennel is not only practical but very aesthetically pleasing. This is a large kennel with outside dimensions being 36.22 inches wide, 32 inches deep, and 26.49 inches tall – better measure twice to make sure you have room for it. The tabletop is very sturdy and can hold up to 200 pounds. This is a beautiful piece of furniture that both you and your dog can enjoy.
Find more Unipaws Pet Crate & End Table With Dog Cushion information and reviews here.
-
3. Contemporary ecoFLEX Dog Kennel
Cons:
- Large door at one end
- Extra strong locks
- Dog bed included
- Will not fit the largest breeds
- Not good for escape artists
- Best for dogs already crate trained
This is just the right kennel for the environmentally-conscious dog owner because it’s made out of ecoFLEX, a non-toxic, sturdy, recycled plastic-wood composite material that will not warp, crack or split. The contemporary design is a great fit for modern dwellings such as downtown lofts and other places with minimalist, interior decor. Bars and latches are made out of sturdy stainless steel, that deter chewing and match the contemporary design perfectly. This is a stylish crate for any dog up to 100 pounds and the outside dimensions are 43.5 inches long, 27.6 inches wide and 30.9 inches tall – the interior measures 39.8 inches by 24.6 inches and is 29.1 inches tall.
Find more Contemporary ecoFlex Dog Kennel information and reviews here.
-
4. Lovupet Wooden Foldable Dog Kennel
Cons:
- Slide out tray for easy clean up
- Top opens all the way for easy access
- Very cute cabin style design
- No assmebly required - it's ready to pop up
- May be heavy to transport at about 40 pounds
- Not big enough for large dog breeds
- Just one door that opens in front
If your style is more along the lines of a rustic cabin in the woods or farm chic, then this is the wooden dog kennel for you. It is made out of real fir wood and not only does it look comfy – but it also folds up for easy transportation, just in case you are going to the cabin. The top opens all the way up for easy cleaning and it has a cleaning tray that can either go on the floor below the crate or inside the crate. It arrives in a neutral wood color and is easy to paint or stain to match your color scheme. It comes with a comfy dog bed, and it’s very easy to fold up for transportation. The exterior measures 28.1 inches long by 18.5 inches wide and 20.5 inches tall, so it’s a nice size kennel roomy enough for mid-size dogs, up to 15 inches tall and 45 pounds.
Find more Lovupet Wooden Foldable Dog Kennel information and reviews here.
-
5. Indoor Wooden Mobile Dog Kennel
Cons:
- Plastic tray comes out for easy cleaning
- Good air circulation and light
- Folds up for easy transport
- Bottom is not hardwood
- Not sturdy enough for very active dogs
- For smaller breeds only
This dog kennel with wood trim combines the best of both worlds: a solid mesh crate it’s difficult to break out of even for the worst Houdini canine, and beautiful accent wooden trims and tabletop. The trim is made out of solid hardwood and the free-standing design means it fits in any room in the house. If you want to take it with you, then the side panels fold easily into the large center panel and you can carry the crate with you. The tabletop is smooth and beautiful, the ideal coffee table accent for any couch or recliner. External dimension:s are 24 inches by 18 inches by 19 inches tall and the door measures 14 inches by 12 inches.
Find more Indoor Wooden Mobile Dog Kennel information and reviews here.
-
6. Richell Richell Wooden End Table Large Crate
Cons:
- Slide out tray for cleaning
- Allows dog 360-degree view
- Great ventilation
- The slide out plastic tray is the bottom
- Wood may invite chewing
- Heavier at 55 pounds
This is a great wooden dog kennel and end table combo that will fit larger dogs, up to 88 pounds. Its beautiful wooden design makes it less of an eyesore even in the most well-decorated living room, and the tabletop is smooth and sturdy. It’s all dark wood and very stylish. It has a convenient bottom tray that slides out for super easy cleaning. The design gives your dog a 360-degree view of what’s going on and it also allows for great air circulation. There’s a door at one end and it opens all the way across the kennel, so it’s super easy for your dog to go in and out. This is a very well-made kennel that also comes in two smaller sizes. The large size measures 29.9 inches by 41.5 inches by 29.5 inches tall and it weighs in at more than 50 pounds – this is a massive well-constructed dog crate.
Find more Richell Richell Wooden End Table Large Crate information and reviews here.
-
7. Casual Home Wooden Pet & Dog Crate
Cons:
- Comes in sizes from small to extra large
- Solid locks and hinges
- Wooden bottom
- Very sturdy and well designed
- Not good for dogs that chew
- Not meant to be folded up and transported
- May be too dark for some dogs
This wooden dog kennel and end table is so stylish you may want to get one even if you don’t have a dog, yet. It comes in six different sizes and styles – the largest has double doors at the end to allow for easy access for German Shepherd-size breeds. It’s made from sustainably sourced wood and that shows in the beautiful grain and texture of the wood finish. It comes in a variety of colors from bright white to dark wood and gray. This functional crate has very secure locks to give you peace of mind and it’s made to last a long time. The medium size kennel measures 20 inches by 27.5 inches by 24 inches tall – but there is one for every dog size.
Find more Casual Home Wooden Pet & Dog Crate information and reviews here.
-
8. Trixie Wooden Dog House Kennel
Cons:
- Ideal privacy kennel for very reactive dogs
- Solid lock
- Comes in different colors
- May be too closed up for some dogs
- Some assembly is needed
- Made out of a veneer
If you have a dog who really likes her privacy or is easily stressed by loud noises and commotion, then this may be just the right wooden kennel for you. The closed design and solid walls created the cave-like hiding spot some nervous dogs really love. Add a fluffy dog bed and your puppy will have a secure place to nap and destress. This model also comes in brown and is suitable for smaller breeds. The medium size crate measures 33 inches by 23 inches and is 22 inches tall.
Find more Trixie Wooden Dog House Kennel information and reviews here.
-
9. Staart Radius Wooden Mid-Century Modern Dog Crate
Cons:
- Skid resistant pads on legs
- Waterproof - nothing will leak out of it
- Three colors and three sizes to choose from
- Can also be used for a cat litter box
- Works best for pets already crate trained
- Not meant to restrain pets
- May not be solid enoug for very active dogs
This is a super stylish, wooden dog crate that looks like it was designed by one of the mid-century modern furniture masters. Its rounded edges and smooth design – incorporating metal grids for ventilation and colors like pink and walnut – makes for a very cool crate. The smoothly curved design protects both you and your dog from scratches from sharp corners and poky wires. The kennel comes in three different sizes and three very cool colors. The inside is waterproof so any little puddle stays in the crate, not on the floor. This beautiful crate is a great addition to your home.
Find more Staart Radius Wooden Mid-Century Modern Dog Crate information and reviews here.
-
10. Digger Dog Crate With Metal Floral Design
Cons:
- Decorative metal flower design on mesh door
- A 100 percent cotton dog bed is included
- Doubles as end table or bedstand
- Only for small dogs 10-25 pounds
- Slated windows may be big enough for puppies to get through
- Assembly required
This is a very elegant wooden dog kennel, with a metal mesh front door accented by a beautiful flower design. It has two open windows on each side allowing for really good air circulation – do note that the gaps are 4 inches wide so a crafty puppy could wiggle out of there. The kennel itself is made of hardwood and it comes with a 100 percent cotton machine washable pad. It’s best suited for smaller dogs between 10 and 25 pounds and it measures 22.5 inches tall, 19.5 inches wide, and 22.5 inches deep. It is both stylish and space-saving as it doubles as a stylish coffee table or bedstand.
Find more Digger Dog Crate With Metal Floral Design information and reviews here.
-
11. Petsfit Wooden Pet House With Wire Door
Cons:
- Top opens all the way for easy access
- Solid wire door
- Handles at each end
- Not painted
- No windows
- Only one exit
This wooden dog kennel is as utilitarian as they come: it’s a natural cedarwood pet crate and you get to decorate, paint or stain it yourself. It’s a great deal though and if you are looking for a simple yet functional crate for your smaller dog, then this is a good way to go. The top opens all the way for easy cleaning and access to your pet, and the little legs keep it off drafty floors. Cat owners may find this a handy solution to hide the litter box, and your kids may really get into decorating it for your special doggo.
Find more Petsfit Wooden Dog House With Wire Door information and reviews here.
Does my dog really need a kennel?
There are many reasons why you may want to teach your dog how to use a crate, one of them being that Doggo will not be eating your shoes and sweaters while you aren't home. The other reason is that, when properly trained, your dog will come to view the kennel as his private spot where he can rest safely and be undisturbed. The crate should never be used for a timeout or as a disciplinary tool if the dog does something that upsets you.
How do I crate train my dog?
Depending on how experienced you are as a dog owner, you may simply call a dog trainer and take some classes. Professional trainers have a vast amount of experience and can easily point you in the right direction. The Humane Society of the United States has a great step by step guide for crate training both puppies and adult dogs.
How do I know which type of kennel is right for my dog?
There are many things to take into consideration when you pick a kennel or a crate, and you should of course always put your dog's needs first. Does he like to sleep in a dark, secluded spot? Pick a more closed up kennel that offers privacy. Does he like to keep an eye on what's going on? Get a wire crate with lots of space for him to look out and observe. The American Kennel Club offers an easy nine-step guide on how to avoid some crate training pitfall. Make sure the kennel is big enough for your dog, so he can comfortably stand up, turn around, lay down, and move around a bit. And put the kennel in a place where your dog is comfortable: not too hot, not too cold, not too noisy - it has to be in a nice spot in the house. In general
What should I put inside the kennel with my dog?
Dogs like to have something to nest in, so there should always be a blanket or a towel or cushion in the kennel for the dog to sleep on. If you are crate training a puppy, you may want to pick a mat that's as chew proof as possible (puppies teethe just like babies and like to chew on things) and also easy to clean in case of puppy puddles. If your kennel doesn't have a waterproof bottom you may want to get a waterproof mat to put in it. Except for short training intervals and treats it's not recommended to leave food and water dishes in the kennel with your dog. Dishes get knocked over - or they take room away from your dog. If your dog can't be without water, pick a tip-proof bowl or one that is mounted on the side of the kennel. There's nothing worse than coming home to discover your dog knocked over his water and spent all day in a wet kennel. It's to give your dog a toy in the kennel. Many trainers recommend a food puzzle toy like a Kong with peanut butter or a feeding ball full of kibble.
Remember: you are trying to keep kennel time fun and positive for your dog - with a little practice and lots of treats you will both have a good experience.
