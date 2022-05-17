15 Best Ferret Cages: Compare, Buy, & Save

Your furry little friends need a chill place to hang out while you’re not at home to watch over them. There are some seriously cool cages available right now that will give your pet ferret ample space to run around and relax. Buy your favorite ferret friend the best cage possible based on our research from this ultimate list and keep them happy and content.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Yaheetech makes some seriously cool and inventive ferret and other small animal cages for your home. This ferret cage is perfect for indoor and outdoor use as it is weather resistant. With four separate stories this is the perfect cage for even the most energetic ferrets. Your little pets are going to love running up and down the ramps and have their own little space to relax or get some exercise.
The cage is made with powder-coated metal square tubes and wires; non-toxic “hammertone” paint gives this stylish cage excellent wear and corrosion resistance. Both arched doors are secured with latches so your pets won’t be able to break out and get into trouble. The cage comes with a water bottle and food bowl. The cage has a two-door design as previously stated which makes cleaning and feeding super easy. The cage features a slide-out tray under the cage that can be removed and cleaned with water; a metal grate between pets and the tray keeps your ferrets from walking in their own waste. Because of its large size, there are four easy-rolling wheels that move in all directions so you can roll it in or outside easily.
The cage comes in the featured black, 37″ version but there is also a black 52″ version. You can also buy the 52″ version in white for a brighter look. Between the white and black there is a cage that will fit any in home decor.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Some ferret cages are just for living, sleeping, and eating while others are more for exercise and playing. This two-story ferret cage is the best of both worlds and your furry little pets are going to love it. It has different levels for eating and playing and is super convenient for the uber-busy pet owner. I know some of us pet owners feel a little guilty if we can’t give our fur babies the attention and exercise they deserve and require, this cage will take care of those worries.
This ferret cage measures 29.5L x 31.5W x 63.4H inches & weighs 52 lbs., bar spacing is 7L x .5H inches. This cage has everything including a large water bottle, litter pan, food dish, 2 adjustable play tubes, 2 ramps, 3 adjustable platforms & a fun hanging hammock perfect for a cozy nap after playtime. There are doors on each level as well as a “rooftop” door for easy feeding and cleaning access which will make both your and your ferrets lives a lot easier. The cage also includes four wheels for easy moving and all XXL ferret cages come with a 1 year manufacturer warranty so you are covered for the first year of ownership.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This twin unit ferret cage is nicer than some people’s apartments. If you spoil your ferret(s) and want them to have the best life possible then you need to invest in a new housing unit for them. This is considered a double unit cage with ramps that the animal can climb up and slide down. You are going to love watching your pets run around and enjoy their brand new habitat.
The deluxe cage includes two pans, two shelves and three ramps w/ ramp covers. The bottom level includes double doors for easy access with removable interior items for easy cleaning. The wide expanse shelf & full-width leak-proof pan provides maximized play area & prevent dangerous falls. The cage moves around easily too with four rotating and rolling wheels. The deluxe cage measures 36″L x 25″W x 62.5″H. No tools or assembly required, comes completely setup as seen in the featured image and also has a 1-year manufacturer warranty.
There is also a single-story unit. There is an add-on unit to make the habitat a bit bigger if you have multiple ferrets.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This ferret cage is one of the coolest looking cages in the game today. It is a two-story ferret cage with a loft at the very top that gives it a bit of a third floor, which is basically a nice 3 room apartment for your pet. There is ample room to play and relax and even a tiny ferret hammock for your little buddy to chill and relax like a boss. If you want to treat your ferret like a king, or queen then this cage is the way to do it. You will love watching him or her run up and down the stairs and make a little home for itself.
This cage includes 2 plastic platforms, 3 plastic ramps, 1 hammock, and grille and has a large hinged door that is advertised as escape-proof. There is a space-saving shelf that you can use to store toys or food for your little buddy. The ramp measures 15 1/4 x 5 x 1/8 inches and the platform measures 20 3/8 x 7 7/8 x 3/4 inches. The dimensions of the cage are 31-Inch long, 20-inch wide, 54-inch high (on stand) with 7/8-inch wire spacing. If you have more than one ferret there are bundle options for 2, 3, 4, and 5 cages.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You are going to love watching your ferrets play with their toys and enjoy some treats while running around in this pen. While ferret cages with multiple levels are really cool and a great place to store your pets while you’re away or at work, there are some other options that are a little less expensive but still a great place for your ferret to get exercise while being safe and sound. Midwest Deluxe Ferret Nation makes a really cool ferret playpen, similar to a playpen that you would get for a child, just smaller and designed for ferrets.
Playpen includes 8 panels, each panel measures 29. 75H x 18W Inches. The Exercise Pen wire spacing is 86W Inches. Exercise pen comes fully assembled (just unfold) making the pen easy to use and store. The pen, like all other cages by this very popular brand, comes with a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty should something happen to it in the first year of ownership.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Now if you have the room to make this beast happen you absolutely should. Treat your little critters to a palace fit for a ferret king. This nearly 6-foot tall ferret cage is the home that your little guys, or girls, deserve. It has more than enough room for your pets to run, jump, slide, swing and play. This is one of the bigger cages in the game and if you have space in your place to make this happen without getting in the way, you really should invest in it because you won’t ever need another cage again.
This cage comes with a stand that sits on four 360° swivel smooth-rolling casters, which can perfectly solve the issue of its size. The detachable mobile stand can be easily removed if needed. All 2 tier panels, 2 ladders, and 6 perches are detachable. You can design a sweet home for your beloved ferrets. The extra lower storage shelf is prepared for holding your pets’ accessories and feed, keeping them handy and neat. Double door design makes it easy to access and clean the cage with cleaning tools. A slide-out tray under the cage can be removed and cleaned with water. There is a grate between your pet and the floor so that they aren’t walking and laying in their own waste. The overall dimensions of the cage: 81 x 46.5 x 175.5 cm/ 31.9 x 18.3 x 69’’ (WxDxH)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is the ideal “designer” cage for ferrets. While a lot of ferret cages on the market today are multiple levels with swings and slides and tubes, this is a more contemporary model. It actually is made to look better in your home and is easy to carry and bring along with you. The larger, double and even triple tower designs are more fo a stationary cage while this can be used when you need to take your ferrets to the vet or on road trips.
The hybrid cage, consisting of an upper wire frame and a plastic bottom base, provides a safe, well ventilated and comfortable place for your ferrets. This cage also includes a balcony with an access ramp and a tip-proof food dish that secures to the balcony floor. This cage measures 46 8/9 inch length by 22 4/5 inch width by 24-inch height so it is definitely a more compact enclosure for your little buddy. The featured cage is the X-Large version. There are two other versions available. The Large version which measures 37.8 inches length x 22.4 inches width x 22 inches height. And the Standard version is the smallest cage which measures 30.7 inches length x 18.9 inches width x 19.7 inches height.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are looking for a new home for your ferret that has some pizazz and style that will also complement your home then you should consider investing in this purple setup from Kaytee. The purple base and floors pair so well with the silver of the ramps and slides that you AND your ferret will fall in love with it. Most folks really don’t like the way their animal cages look in their homes but you are going to love the color this adds to your living space while also loving how much your ferret or ferrets enjoy playing around inside of it.
If you are worried about your pet or pets getting out of the cage, don’t, the adjustable tab locks and chew proof latches ensure the highest degree of safety and security for your little friends. If you hate cleaning the interior of your ferret cages then being able to gain easy access to your pet through the top access door or through the two front access doors is going to make your life so much easier. The dimensions of this particular cage are 24″ x 24″ x 44″ and it has casters for easy mobility.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The six tiers are connected with ramps, which expand the usable area for pets to climb and rest. If you are in need of a new cage for your ferrets but want something that looks good in your home or place of residence then this cage from go2buy will add a bit of a contemporary look while keeping your pets nice and cozy. The black panels mixed with the grey steel looks really chic as far as pet cages go. Because this is taller than it is wide it won’t take up too much space in your place and will also make for a cool conversation piece.
Pet toys can be placed or hung on the cage and platforms; comes with a complimentary wall-mounted waterer, three doors on the front of the cage for easy entry and exit from different tiers; the large ground tier able to accommodate a feeding bowl which is included. The dimensions are 25.2 x 16.9 x 51.6 inches.
Featured is black and silver but there is also a white and black version as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This four-level ferret cage from ZENY is a great option for the ferret owner that needs something spacious but doesn’t need a cage that will take up too much space in their home. This cage is really cool and will offer enough room for your ferrets to run around, relax and keep them safe when you are at work or out of the house. It is also crazy easy to carry and store should you want to take your pets with you on the road or to the vet.
The cage features two large openings on the top and bottom level for easy access and was made that way for cleaning and feeding. The trays also easily slide out so you can keep your cage clean. The setup comes with 250ml water bottles and plastic food boxes. The space-saving shelf can be used to store toys, treats and more. There are four wheels that make this cage super easy to move around the house or front/back yard. This 4-layer structure is made of high-quality steel wires with powder-coated & highly anti-rust. Round corners on every panel ensure smooth and glossy surface of seams, protects both pets and owners.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perhaps you are looking for something smaller, easier to clean, easier to carry and bring with you when you go out of town or need to bring your ferrets to the vet. This is a sleeker, sexier design to the ferret cage that can go anywhere that you do. This smaller but still adequate space-wise is the perfect cage to add to the one you already have and keep for any time that you need to bring your ferret on the road.
This ferret cage features tight 3/8” wire spacing and a large tubby base that measures 6 1/4″ and offers room for exercise and accessories. There are 2 large entry doors – one on top and one on the side which makes for easy access to your little critters and super easy to clean and maintain. The cage itself measures 32 ½’’ L x 19’’ W x 17 ½’’ H with 3/8’’ wire spacing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
IF you are looking for an indoor and outdoor playpen for your ferret or ferrets then there are some pretty clutch options out there. This one is top of the line and will provide premium protection for your animals. They won’t get out and nothing will get in to harm them. They are after all part of the family and you want to keep them safe and give them all the room they need to exercise.
The deluxe small playpen is comprised of 11 panels surrounding a canvas bottom which is easy to clean should they make a bit of a mess. You can hang water from the sides so they have accessible water and also can include feeding cups that will keep them fed and happy as they run around and play in your living room, front yard or back yard. They will love the space and fresh air and you will love watching them run around freely.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Maybe you need something that is perfect for indoor and outdoor use. Something collapsable that can take the weather of the outdoors but is safe enough to build and utilize in your own home. This is the perfect open-air cage for you and your ferrets. This cage is super strong but easy to take apart and setup. You can get this done with hardly any tools and it will give you options on where to let your ferrets roam free, sort of.
This playpen can be configured into various shapes and sizes. Build it as a large playground or in different small blocks, you can design your pets play place however you like. It comes with 36 panels made from durable metal wire for long-lasting, day-to-day use. The wire spacing makes it easy to interact with your animals from all sides and offers both you and your pets a clear view. The cage comes with plastic connectors and cable ties so that you can assemble this cage any way that you want. There is also a wooden mallet included with the kit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are looking to invest in a new home for your pets but need something that you can move around a bit easier than some of the bulkier stands then check out this beauty. This gorgeous cage comes on a rolling stand that is perfect for moving around the house. You can easily bring the cage inside or out so your little pets can enjoy the sun and nice weather while being able to be moved back indoors when the weather gets a bit colder. Easy to transport and a great piece to add to your home.
This two-story cage is perfect for multiple pets. Big enough for them to get their exercise while not being too big that it takes hours to clean and dismantle. The cage features an easy-to-pull-out plastic tray for cleaning, four separate swings around feeding stations with bowls, two secure latched doors, ladder joining levels and a wire floor so your pets aren’t running around or laying in their waste.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This three-level ferret cage from Kaytee is a bit different than the others. It comes in a lime green color that is actually pretty cool to look at and is set up in such a way that it makes the most out of the space provided on the interior. While it isn’t a cage on the larger size the use of space makes so that your ferret will have ample space to play and move around without feeling confined. This is a great cage to keep your fur baby in while you’re at work and will fit in almost any corner of your living space.
The kit Includes 3 comfort shelves, 3 safety ramps, food dish, water bottle, a sample of Kaytee Fiesta Ferret Food and Clean & Cozy Bedding from Kaytee. The latches are easy to open and close for you but are tough and even chew proof so your ferret won’t be able to sneak out when you’re not looking. The cage features easy to clean, deep, scatterless base that can be removed and replaced quickly and efficiently. The cage dimensions are: 30″ x 18″ x 29″ and the cage wire bar spacing is 1″.