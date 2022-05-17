15 Best Ferret Cages: Compare, Buy, & Save

Yaheetech makes some seriously cool and inventive ferret and other small animal cages for your home. This ferret cage is perfect for indoor and outdoor use as it is weather resistant. With four separate stories this is the perfect cage for even the most energetic ferrets. Your little pets are going to love running up and down the ramps and have their own little space to relax or get some exercise.

The cage is made with powder-coated metal square tubes and wires; non-toxic “hammertone” paint gives this stylish cage excellent wear and corrosion resistance. Both arched doors are secured with latches so your pets won’t be able to break out and get into trouble. The cage comes with a water bottle and food bowl. The cage has a two-door design as previously stated which makes cleaning and feeding super easy. The cage features a slide-out tray under the cage that can be removed and cleaned with water; a metal grate between pets and the tray keeps your ferrets from walking in their own waste. Because of its large size, there are four easy-rolling wheels that move in all directions so you can roll it in or outside easily.

The cage comes in the featured black, 37″ version but there is also a black 52″ version. You can also buy the 52″ version in white for a brighter look. Between the white and black there is a cage that will fit any in home decor.