11 Best Dog Beds For Large Dogs: Compare & Save

Multiple sizes available

Offered with and without a pad

Raised bed design helps pets stay cool during high heat by allowing air to circulate (9-inch clearance)

Breathable mesh center enables further airflow

Supports up to 200 pounds

No assembly required

Collapses for easy storage and transport

Slip resistant rubber feet provide protection for indoor flooring and prevents the cot from shifting

Mesh design is inherently water-resistant and does not take on nasty odors

The Elevated Dog Bed Cot With Mesh Center by K&H Pet Products is an awesome choice for indoor/outdoor use that’s designed to promote airflow and therefore provide a cool, cozy space for dog naps during the high heat months.

The mesh design of the cot enhances ventilation and is furthermore inherently water and odor-resistant, so this is a particularly great choice for an outdoor bed when you can expect your pooch to be dirty from a day’s hard-play.

It also of course keeps your dog off the ground, so if you’re camping or doing an overnight in the outdoors somewhere where the ground may become unreasonably cold, or holds risk for insect or animal bites, this is a great go-to. The point is – if you need a cot on your campout, your dog likely does too.

With no assembly required and built with a collapsing design for easy storage and transport, this unique dog bed option is not as much of a hassle to set up and travel with as it might appear to be. Simply unfold it, and your dog is all set! The brand offers this bed with and without an included pad, so you can even save a few bucks if you already own a suitable cushion.

Slip-resistant rubber feet go on to provide protection for indoor flooring and prevent the cot from shifting, so this remains a suitable sleep system for the house as well.

Able to support up to 200 pounds, you furthermore won’t have to worry about the integrity of this cot if you’re shopping for a BIG breed.