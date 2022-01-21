11 Best Dog Beds For Large Dogs: Compare & Save

Your dog deserves the best. Whether your canine companion is a spry new puppy, or an old, creaky senior, the dog bed you provide them with helps to ensure your pooch is comfortable and well rested.
If you’re seeking a cozy new bed for your canine companion, we’ve tracked down the best large dog beds for bigger breeds. No more mediocre naps on the hardwood floor, and more importantly, you might even claim your couch back!
- Several different sizes and colors available
- Larger sizes feature machine washable covers and smaller sizes are fully machine washable
- 9-Inch high walls provide head and neck support
- Donut shape and soft faux shag fur design is great for dogs that love to burrow
- Airloft fibers are designed to keep their loft for up to 3Xs longer than standard pet beds
The Original Calming Donut Dog Bed from Best Friends by Sheri is a stellar choice for dogs that have a tendency to burrow into their bedding available in sizes for virtually all breeds.
Built with 9-inch high walls to provide head and neck support and a donut shape for snuggling into that perfect spot, this is most definitely an exceptionally cozy choice. The soft faux shag fur design goes on to boost comfort stats even further, so if you want to spoil your pooch with a luxurious sleep system, this is it.
Airloft fibers are furthermore designed to keep their loft for up to three times longer than standard pet beds, so you get a whole lot of bang for your buck with this option as well.
- Multiple colors and sizes available
- Machine washable cover
- 4-inches of environmentally Certi-PUR-US Memory foam promotes joint support and comfort
- Liner is water resistant for easy clean up in case of spills or accidents
- Non-skid bottom stops the bed from sliding around
The PetFusion Ultimate Orthopedic Dog Bed is another great choice for creaky old dogs that struggle to find a comfortable spot.
Available in several sizes, and built with a removable, machine washable, and water-resistant liner, this is furthermore an easy to maintain dog bed if spills and accidents are commonplace in your household.
Four inches of environmentally Certi-PUR-US memory foam is employed for joint support and comfort, so chances are you’ll end up being jealous of your dog’s new mattress.
Not to be overlooked (especially for dogs with compromised mobility) the bed is equipped with a non-skid bottom so it stays in place on slipery surfaces.
Available in several sizes and colors, there’s furthermore a PetFusion dog bed for every breed and in-home aesthetic!
- Multiple sizes and colors available accommodating breeds up to 200 pounds
- Removable cover is machine washable
- 30D super soft foam and 45D memory foam provide maximum comfort and support
- Raised pillows on each end provide head and neck support
- 100% Microfiber cover is water and tear resistant
- Anti-skid bottom prevents sliding on slippery floors
The Laifug Orthopedic Memory Foam Extra Large Dog Bed is one of the ultimate options in comfort for particularly large breeds, accommodating dogs up to 200 pounds. If you’re shopping for a moose of a pooch, be sure to check this one out.
Designed with 30D super soft foam and 45D memory foam, this sleep system provides maximum comfort and support, even for the BIG boys and girls. A 100% microfiber cover is nice and soft to the touch as well as water and tear-resistant, so it will handle the abuses of even the most devious dogs in stride. The cover is also of course removable and machine washable.
The brand has furthermore incorporated raised pillows on each end of the bed for head and neck support – because being a 150+ pound dog is inherently hard work!
Equipped with an anti-skid bottom, your canine companion won’t struggle to mash themselves onto the bed without it sliding around – a detail not to be overlooked when considering particularly large breeds.
Another detail worth mentioning, this dog bed has an attractive aesthetic that will nicely compliment most homes. Style might seem like a silly thing to consider while shopping for pet bedding, but dog beds of this size might as well be furniture, so it doesn’t hurt to have it work well with your home decor.
- Multiple sizes and colors available
- Removable cover is machine washable
- Sloping contoured form factor promotes optimum orthopedic support for dogs
- Built with 5-inch thick medical grade orthopedic foam for maximum joint support and comfort
- Soft faux fur fabric is gentle on paws and noses
Furhaven’s Orthopedic, Cooling Gel, and Memory Foam Pet Beds are a stellar option for dog owners shopping for an especially comfortable and supportive sleep system for an old, tired dog. That being said, if you want to spoil your puppy or a dog in their prime, this is a great go-to on that front as well.
Built with 5-inch thick medical grade orthopedic foam for maximum joint support and comfort, the brand has furthermore incorporated a sloping contoured form factor in order to promote optimum ortho-support. The soft faux fur fabric cover (removable and machine washable) is also designed to be gentle on paws and noses – Furhaven has hit all the bases here in terms of comfort.
It should be noted that this dog bed is also quite attractive looking, so if you’re someone that cares about the aesthetic of their home, this is an easy on the eyes bed option to have lying around.
- Multiple sizes and colors available
- Removable cover is machine washable
- Egg crate orthopedic foam base helps to cushion pressure points and improve air circulation
- Fluff-filled bolster railings further support the neck, back, hips, and joints
- Brushed quilted fabric cover is gentle on noses and paws and enhances burrowing comfort
Furhaven’s Orthopedic CertiPUR-US Certified Foam Pet Beds are designed with maximum cushioning and soft fabric to create an especially cozy snooze space for big dogs.
Built with a machine washable cover, this option is a breeze to keep clean(ish) and maintain over the years.
An egg crate orthopedic foam base helps to gently cushion pressure points and also inherently improves air circulation preventing the bed from becoming stagnant with dog stink. Fluff-filled bolster railings further support the neck, back, hips, and joints, so this is a great go-to for big old dogs with reduced mobility.
The one real downfall of this bed is that there is no anti-slip bottom integrated into the design. This may prove frustrating if placing the bed on a hardwood floor or comparably slippery surface, but modifying the bottom to stay in place can be easily done with a little creativity.
- One size suitable for big dogs measuring roughly 40 by 34 inches
- Removable cover is machine washable
- Premium orthopedic dog bed with quad element foam for ultimate comfort and support
- Cooling energy gel helps to keep the bed at a comfortable temperature during high heat
- Built with a pro-charcoal base to help absorb odors
Those who want to truly spoil their canine companion will want to perk their ears to this option from Sealy. Yes, you read that correctly, the renowned mattress company makes premium dog beds.
The Lux Dog Bed with Quad Layer Technology and Cooling Energy Gel is without a doubt one of the coziest options on the market, and it’s quite reasonably priced considering its quality of construction and integrated features.
There is only one size available, but it’s suitable for big breeds measuring in at 40 by 34 inches. If you own a truly massive pooch weighing in at well over 100 pounds, maybe consider a more expansive alternative.
This is a premium orthopedic dog bed built with quad element foam for unparalleled comfort and support. Not only is the bed wonderfully supportive and cozy, it also employs cooling energy gel to keep from becoming hot and stuffy during the warmest parts of the year.
Perhaps best of all, Sealy has engineered this dog bed with a pro-charcoal base to help absorb odors, so you won’t smell it every time you walk by! A truly brilliant feature in our opinion that might just influence you to sprawl out on there yourself…
- Multiple sizes and aesthetics available, both with and without the plush top
- Fully removable, machine washable shell
- Exterior shell is built from 12-ounce, 100% ring spun cotton duck canvas for maximum durability
- Padding consists of a polyester fiber filled cushion designed not to clump
- Great for both indoor and outdoor use
Carhartt is a respected name in the world of hardworking men and women, so it’s no surprise the brand’s Durable Canvas Dog Bed with Water Repellent Coating made our top list.
Approved for outdoor use, this is a rugged dog bed option built with 12-ounce, 100% ring spun cotton duck canvas for maximum durability. Anyone who’s owned a trusty Carhartt jacket knows the long-lived integrity of this material first hand.
The padding consists of a polyester fiber-filled cushion designed not to clump, so it won’t wear out and become lopsided no matter how hard your dog or dogs are on it.
The shell is furthermore removable for easy washing, so you can clean this bed up with ease when you feel the need to.
There are multiple sizes available, as well as options including a soft, plush top. If you’re purchasing a dog bed for prolonged outdoor use, we suggest the options without the plush top for a longer lifespan and easier cleaning.
- Multiple sizes and styles available
- Orthopedic 4-inch thick egg-crate support foam covered in soft faux fur is especially cozy and supportive
- Slip-resistant bottom keeps the bed in place
- Removable, machine washable cover
The Eterish Orthopedic Dog Bed is an excellent value option for dog owners seeking a high-quality orthopedic-inspired bed for mobility limited dogs, without breaking the bank.
Available in a few different sizes and styles, this model employs orthopedic 4-inch thick egg-crate support foam covered in soft faux fur for an especially cozy and supportive crash-pad. The cover is removable and machine washable, and is furthermore designed to be waterproof in order to minimize the hassle of cleaning up spills and accidents.
The brand has also included a non-slip bottom here in order to prevent the bed from sliding around on hardwood floors and other slippery surfaces – an underrated feature in our opinion depending on your household.
The design of the egg-crate foam not only eases pressure points and provides a soft cushion, but also enhances airflow through the bed, boosting comfort and keeping the product from becoming totally ridden with dog filth and stink.
- Wide selection of sizes and colors
- Entire bed is machine washable
- Soft faux fur fabric surrounding an eco-friendly fiber fill for support and cushion
- Anti-skid bottom prevents sliding around on slippery floors
- Oval shape is thought to promote better comfort compared to round shaped dog beds
The PUPPBUDD Calming Self-Warming Donut Cuddler says it all in its name – it’s a cozy bed for cozy dogs.
This simple and straightforward dog bed is machine washable (as a whole), and is available in a wide array of color options to match any home aesthetic. The larger sizes may however be a bit tight for bigger breeds, so be mindful of the dimensions before buying.
Equipped with an anti-skid bottom to prevent sliding on slippery floors, your dog won’t push this bed all around the house while attempting to get situated.
This bed simply consists of soft faux fur fabric surrounding an eco-friendly fiber fill for both adequate support and cushioning. It’s furthermore built with an oval design rather than a circular one to promote better sprawling comfort.
A fool-proof crash pad for medium-large dogs offered at a great price point, it’s tough to beat the value of this option.
- Multiple sizes available
- Machine washable cover
- Deep wall design is great for dogs who sleep curled up and need some help staying warm
- 600 Denier fabric construction is tough against abrasions and features a water resistant finish
- Recycled poly-fill filling is environmentally friendly and provides nice and soft support
HyperLock Durable Dog Beds are a great option for pooches that enjoy curling up and burrowing into their resting place.
Available in several sizes, these deep-wall design beds are ideal for dogs who love to mush themselves into a cozy place, and furthermore inherently provide a bit of extra heat if your household (or designated dog area) is sometimes chilly.
The 600 denier fabric construction is tough against pet play and even features a water resistant finish to make cleaning up spills and accidents that much easier. The cover is even removable and machine washable for easy maintenance.
The recycled poly-fill filling utilized here is furthermore environmentally friendly and provides nice and soft support.
The largest size offered is suitable for dogs up to 130 pounds, so this is a solid choice for those shopping for particularly big breeds.
- Multiple sizes available
- Offered with and without a pad
- Raised bed design helps pets stay cool during high heat by allowing air to circulate (9-inch clearance)
- Breathable mesh center enables further airflow
- Supports up to 200 pounds
- No assembly required
- Collapses for easy storage and transport
- Slip resistant rubber feet provide protection for indoor flooring and prevents the cot from shifting
- Mesh design is inherently water-resistant and does not take on nasty odors
The Elevated Dog Bed Cot With Mesh Center by K&H Pet Products is an awesome choice for indoor/outdoor use that’s designed to promote airflow and therefore provide a cool, cozy space for dog naps during the high heat months.
The mesh design of the cot enhances ventilation and is furthermore inherently water and odor-resistant, so this is a particularly great choice for an outdoor bed when you can expect your pooch to be dirty from a day’s hard-play.
It also of course keeps your dog off the ground, so if you’re camping or doing an overnight in the outdoors somewhere where the ground may become unreasonably cold, or holds risk for insect or animal bites, this is a great go-to. The point is – if you need a cot on your campout, your dog likely does too.
With no assembly required and built with a collapsing design for easy storage and transport, this unique dog bed option is not as much of a hassle to set up and travel with as it might appear to be. Simply unfold it, and your dog is all set! The brand offers this bed with and without an included pad, so you can even save a few bucks if you already own a suitable cushion.
Slip-resistant rubber feet go on to provide protection for indoor flooring and prevent the cot from shifting, so this remains a suitable sleep system for the house as well.
Able to support up to 200 pounds, you furthermore won’t have to worry about the integrity of this cot if you’re shopping for a BIG breed.