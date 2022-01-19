9 Best Calming Dog Beds For Sale

If your pooch is suffering from nerves, a calming pet bed could be just what they need. Owners claim they can reduce separation anxiety, promote better sleep and help their pets sink into a deep state of relaxation. This type of dog bed is becoming increasingly popular, but is it worth it? My anxious dog tried one for a few weeks, and I definitely noticed some improvement in his behavior. If you’re looking for a natural option to ease your pet’s anxiety, here are our top picks.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Are Calming Beds Good for Dogs?

Calming beds can be amazing for scared pups. Just we might quietly soak in a bathtub or unwind with a good book, your fur baby needs a safe place to retreat during stressful times.

Most calming beds are relatively small and lightweight, so you can easily place them in a bedroom, spare office or underneath your home desk. Wherever your pup feels most comfortable is where you're most likely to see the best results from your dog's calming bed.

Cats can benefit from calming beds as well. Whether your dog or cat is feeling nervous at home, a plush bed can do wonders for reducing anxiety. It also makes a great gift for veterinarians and other animal lovers in your life.



Which Is the Best Calming Bed?

If you've owned a dog for any amount of time, it's probably obvious that your pet has certain sleeping preferences. They might hate the last bed you bought for them because it's too firm. Or, they get chilly at night and prefer to snuggle in your bed for comfort.

Remember the last time you went mattress shopping? If you were lucky, you found the perfect fit after the fourth option. Our dogs are no different, which is why the best calming bed for one pooch might not work for another.

Our in-depth calming bed reviews highlight the subtle differences between each product to help you decide. For example, some have more filling (great for dogs with arthritis) while others prioritize raised rims for an added sense of security.

Even the most fastidious pets can make a mess. Some beds on our list are easier to clean than others. And if you're looking for a whole-home solution, check out our favorite robotic pet vacuums.



What Size Calming Bed Should I Get for My Dog?

For small to medium dogs, we recommend donut cuddlers. They're a perfect size for animals who like to curl up.

We're big fans of the Furhaven Cozy Pet Bed, which has a unique wraparound design for breeds up to 20 pounds (small) or 35 pounds (medium).

If your dog loves to stretch out, a bigger rectangular bed is a better choice. We suggest the PetFusion calming cuddler, which is reasonably priced and supports dogs up to 50 pounds (medium size).

What Are Signs of Anxiety in Dogs?

Some common signs of anxiety in dogs include aggression, destructive behavior, excessive barking, depression and restlessness. Your pup might also urinate and/or defecate on the floor.

Just like us, dogs can be anxious for various reasons. Some of the most common triggers include fireworks, loud noises and new environments.

Your dog could also suffer from separation anxiety, which is when they feel nervous about being apart from you. This relatively common disorder occurs in up to 14% of canines, according to the American Kennel Club.

How Do You Calm an Anxious Dog?

To quickly calm an anxious dog, these VCA vets suggest removing the animal from the stressor. If you can, move him or her to a quiet place free from loud noises and distractions. Instead of cuddling your nervous pooch, redirect his anxious thoughts with a routine command, such as "sit" or "down".



How Can I Calm My Dog's Anxiety Naturally?

Even the most anxious pups can respond really well to certain natural remedies. I've tried several of the options below with good results.

Before you attempt them, though, we strongly suggest visiting a vet first to discuss your dog's anxiety and review all possible treatment options.

Exercise is a great way to tire out your dog. Taking a long walk together before you head out the door can be a fun way to bond and get rid of excess energy.

A soothing massage can also calm a nervous pooch. Just like us, dogs can experience tight muscles when they're stressed.

You don't have to be a trained animal massage therapist to melt away your pup's nervous energy. Instead, find a quiet and comfortable space to work your magic.

Start with long strokes starting at the dog's neck and working down the back or even down to the legs. A steady and predictable rhythm is key. You can even up the ante by playing some calming background music.