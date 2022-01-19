9 Best Calming Dog Beds For Sale

If your pooch is suffering from nerves, a calming pet bed could be just what they need. Owners claim they can reduce separation anxiety, promote better sleep and help their pets sink into a deep state of relaxation. This type of dog bed is becoming increasingly popular, but is it worth it? My anxious dog tried one for a few weeks, and I definitely noticed some improvement in his behavior. If you’re looking for a natural option to ease your pet’s anxiety, here are our top picks.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $137.11 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $41.96 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $40.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $82.98 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $23.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Best Overall: BarkBox Donut Cuddler Dog BedPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Chipped memory foam provides therapeutic support
- Soft middle and firmer sides for maximum comfort
- Ideal for dogs from 25 to 65 pounds
- Material is prone to tearing with heavy diggers
- Middle section is on the thinner side
- Can't wash the entire bed
If you’re concerned about the chemicals found in animal bedding, this vegan fur material should put your mind at ease. The BarkBox dog bed has soft and inviting faux fur that’s perfect for snuggling and chilling. Available in several sizes, it’s ideal for cats and dogs up to 65 pounds. Between its high level of owner satisfaction and overall durability, it’s our top pick for a calming dog bed.
As with most donut beds on our list, this one has a soft middle and firmer sides. It’s shipped in an airtight package, so you’ll want to give it time to fluff and expand before your furry friend tries it out. Once the bed decompresses, it’s warm and inviting in stressful situations, including fireworks and traveling.
Constructed with chipped memory foam, it offers optimal therapeutic support. From hip dysplasia and arthritis or general body aches, the plush material is a soothing alternative to hard floors.
To keep your pet’s bed looking and smelling clean, the bolster and mattress covers are removable for washing. Just toss them in the washing machine on delicate. A covered zipper ensures curious dogs won’t damage the cover.
One potential downside of this bed is that it can fall apart if your pet is too rough. If you’re buying for a heavy chewer or a dog that treats their bed like a toy, you’ll find an included chew toy to redirect their destructive energy.
-
2. Best for Seniors: PetMedics Calming Orthopedic Dog & Cat BedPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual-sided pillow for hot and cold temperatures
- Removable bed and pillow covers for easy cleaning
- Built-in side pocket for storing a t-shirt with your scent
- Higher price range
- Not for smaller animals
- Only comes in one color
A comforting solution for aging pets, this orthopedic dog and cat bed is our top pick for seniors. It’s filled with supportive bolsters and chipped memory foam to ease aches and pains. Plus, the sides are easy to step over.
Large pets up to 95 pounds can comfortably snuggle into this rectangular bed. Shopping for a smaller dog? Check out the PetMedics donut bed.
The memory foam pillow in the middle is one of our favorite features. Even if the temperature is rising indoors on a hot summer day, your pet will stay comfortable with a cooling micro-suede material. On chilly days, the warming faux fur feels especially cozy. It’s easy to remove for cleaning and traveling.
Designed with fabric that resists chewing, biting and scratching, this is one of the more durable beds on our list. If your pet has destroyed cheaper beds in the past, this premium bed could be a sensible alternative. Water-resistant liners on the base keep the bed and pillow clean and dry.
On the side is a handy integrated mesh pocket. It’s spacious enough for a PetMedics Sound Soother or an article of your clothing to reduce separation anxiety. An old t-shirt that you’ve recently worn is all you need.
Cleaning the bed is quick and easy. Just remove the bed and pillow covers and toss them in the washing machine on a gentle cycle.
-
3. Best Budget Pick: Bedsure Calming Dog BedPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Donut shape is reminiscent of a warm hug to reduce anxiety
- Raised edges support the head and neck
- Tons of padding for maximum comfort
- Not ideal for larger dogs
- Cover isn't removable for washing
- Tall sides can make climbing in challenging for very small dogs
Warm and plush, the Bedsure calming bed could be the ideal nighttime solution for clingy pets. If you’re tired of sharing a cramped mattress with your pooch, this donut cuddler can help everyone snooze soundly.
Unlike some beds, which have only a minimal amount of stuffing in the middle, this one has ample padding. Even heavier dogs won’t feel like they’re sleeping on the floor.
Shaped like a donut, this bed’s circular design is perfect for pets who like to curl up. It’s reminiscent of a warm hug to help ease stress and anxiety. Even if your pet sinks into the middle, the 8-inch raised edges will keep their head and neck supported. Plus, this design lets your anxious little one follow you with their eyes instead of sticking to your feet like glue.
A studded non-slip bottom prevents the bed from sliding around. You can also place it just about anywhere, including on hardwood floors and carpets. The fact that the entire bed is safe for the washing machine adds another element of convenience.
If you’re looking for a budget-friendly solution for a calmer pet, this pet bed is a great value.
Find more Bedsure Calming Dog Bed information and reviews here.
-
4. Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Cat & Dog BedPrice: $137.11Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Entire bed is machine washable
- Designed for cats and dogs
- Available in many sizes
- Prone to falling apart with multiple washes
- Faux fur can get hot in the summer
- Bed fur is prone to matting
Touted as the original calming dog bed, I was curious to see whether Best Friends by Sheri lived up to the hype. I purchased one for my pooch, who has issues with general and separation anxiety. Here are my thoughts after a few weeks with the bed.
Constructed with faux shag fur, the plush material mimics a mother’s fur coat for an added sense of security. Even if he’s been apart from his mom or siblings for years, your nervous pup will feel like he’s snuggling with her again. My dog seems to appreciate the plush material, although it’s not enough to keep him from leaping out of the bed when he hears a loud noise.
Got an avid digger or burrower on your hands? Deep crevices invite pets to burrow until they’re content. This natural instinct helps create a cozy space that feels safe and inviting. If you catch your pup frantically digging, rest assured that in most cases, it’s a positive sign that he likes the bed.
Finished with water and dirt-resistant bottoms, accidents and messes won’t seep into your floors or furniture. If a mess does occur, the entire bed is machine washable for peace of mind.
Buy Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Cat & Dog Bed here.
-
5. Active Pets Plush Calming Dog BedPrice: $41.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hidden stitches make it less likely to get torn up by pets
- Slip-resistant base works on any surface
- Works well for cats and dogs
- Base isn't waterproof
- Runs a little small
- Bottom isn't as thickly padded as some other beds
A cozy solution for anxious pets, this donut-shaped dog bed invites nervous animals to snuggle into its faux fur lining. Raised edges bolster the head and neck for maximum support when sleeping and lounging. Besides keeping your dog or cat comfortable, they can keep a watchful eye on your every move.
Several relieved pet owners note that the stitches are tucked inside the material. If your furry friend tends to tear apart fluffy beds or treat them like toys, this one could be a more stable solution. An anti-skid bottom keeps the bed from sliding around, even on hardwood floors.
Designed for long-lasting use, the heavy-duty point plastic cloth base can withstand being moved around. A soft cotton filling in the middle supports old bones, aching joints and sleepy animals of all sizes.
Unlike some other donut beds in this price range, the Active Pets Plush Calming Dog Bed comes in small, medium and large sizes. It’s a great fit for lap dogs and bigger pets who need more room to stretch. If the bed will be shared between two pooches, consider sizing up so that everyone has enough room.
According to the manufacturer, you can toss this bed in the washing machine on a gentle cycle. However, we’ve seen mixed reviews about how well it holds up in the wash.
-
6. PetFusion Calming Cuddler Dog & Cat BedPrice: $69.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Attached blanket is great for digging
- Dogs can burrow when feeling anxious
- Waterproof inner lining guards against accidents
- Can't wash the entire bed
- Can be destroyed with heavy chewing or digging
- Limited sizes
With the PetFusion Calming Cuddler, you can finally reclaim your couch. Unlike cotton filling, which can sink and sag, a memory foam base ensures pets of all ages and sizes are comfortable. It’s a great choice for arthritic senior dogs who can no longer climb high sides or jump into your bed.
You can place the cuddler next to you on the couch or set in a quiet, calm spot free from loud noises and distractions. Whether it’s on the couch or the floor, high-walled bolsters support the head and neck so your pet can comfortably watch you.
On the top is a soft, loose blanket that promotes natural instincts. It’s a burrower’s dream! Dogs can burrow down when they’re feeling anxious, while cats can knead it. Some mischievous pets might even try to hide a few treats for a later snack.
Designed with frequent diggers in mind, it’s especially durable. The tear-resistant cover can withstand eager claws. However, very heavy chewing and excessive digging can eventually destroy the bed.
Accidents can happen, but the waterproof inner liner protects your furniture and floors. You can also unzip the cover for easy washing. However, the stuffing isn’t removable.
Find more PetFusion Calming Cuddler Dog & Cat Bed information and reviews here.
-
7. Furhaven Cozy Donut BedPrice: $40.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for pets who like to sleep curled up
- Plush faux fur is gentle on sensitive noses and paws
- Non-skid silicone dots prevent the bed from sliding
- Not for washing machines with agitators
- Too small for larger dogs
- Back wall tends to slump down
The Furhaven Cozy Pet Bed features a unique wraparound design that’s ideal for cats and small dogs. Durable fiber-filled walls provide a safe space for nestling, burrowing and snoozing. If your pet is feeling anxious, the cozy bed feels like a warm hug to minimize nervous energy.
On the inside, the walls are lined with plush mink faux fur that’s soft and gentle on sensitive noses and paws. Even the pickiest animals won’t find much to complain about. The design is amazing for pets who prefer to sleep curled up, as they’ll be comfortable for hours at a time. The front dips down slightly, making it easier for pets to climb in and monitor their owners.
For your pet’s safety, the bottom base has silicone dots to hold the bed steady. It won’t slip and slide, even on hardwood floors and carpets. The entire cat and dog bed is machine washable. You can toss the whole bed into the washing machine to remove any odors or traces of mud.
Find more Furhaven Cozy Donut Bed information and reviews here.
-
8. DogBaby Calming Cat & Dog BedPrice: $82.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fits most dogs between 25 and 100 pounds
- Lightweight and easy to travel with
- Entire bed is machine washable
- Not recommended for aggressive chewers or diggers
- Cover isn't removable for washing
- Can be very warm during the summer
A gentle option for senior dogs, this calming bed is packed with a super-soft filling that eliminates pressure on your furry friend’s joints. It’s perfect for pets with arthritis or chronic pain. Dogs and cats can enjoy this bed, which is easily accessible from all sides.
Raised edges help support your fur baby’s neck and head without blocking their view of you. This can help them feel less anxious during the day. Whether your pet wants to bury his head in the soft, warm material or sink into the soft center, this bed is an amazing place to chill.
Available in small through jumbo sizes, this orthopedic bed fits a wide range of breeds. The smallest supports up to 25 pounds while the largest holds dogs up to 100 pounds. If you have two pets, consider going up a size so they can comfortably snooze side by side.
Compact and lightweight, this portable pet bed can reduce stress on the go. New or strange environments can trigger anxiety in animals. This bed is a handy solution if your pet travels with you or has to spend the night in someone else’s home. On the bottom is a non-slip textured surface that won’t slip and slide when stepping in and out.
Find more DogBaby Calming Cat & Dog Bed information and reviews here.
-
9. WESTERN HOME Calming Dog & Cat BedPrice: $23.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Circular design invites pets to snuggle and curl up
- Supportive side walls relieve sore necks and spines
- Anti-slip dot fabric won't slide around
- Lacks a water-resistant liner
- Doesn't have a removable cover
- Not designed for larger dogs
Need a compact cuddler for a small cat or dog? This cozy bed comes in three sizes and supports pets up to 36 pounds. Its circular design promotes security and is suitable for pets who like to curl up.
Supportive side walls help relieve sore necks and spines. Your furry friend can easily prop up their head to watch you, which in turn eases anxiety. Lined with plush faux fur, the bed curves around anxious animals to keep them calm in stressful situations, such as when you step out the door.
The base features an anti-slip dot fabric for maximum stability. It’ll stay firmly in place, even if your pet loves to burrow or play in the bed.
Unlike some other calming dog beds on our list, this one doesn’t have a water-resistant liner. However, it’s easy to clean. You can wash and dry the entire bed on gentle cycles to keep it fresh and clean for your fur baby.
Find more WESTERN HOME Calming Dog & Cat Bed information and reviews here.
Are Calming Beds Good for Dogs?
Calming beds can be amazing for scared pups. Just we might quietly soak in a bathtub or unwind with a good book, your fur baby needs a safe place to retreat during stressful times.
Most calming beds are relatively small and lightweight, so you can easily place them in a bedroom, spare office or underneath your home desk. Wherever your pup feels most comfortable is where you're most likely to see the best results from your dog's calming bed.
Cats can benefit from calming beds as well. Whether your dog or cat is feeling nervous at home, a plush bed can do wonders for reducing anxiety. It also makes a great gift for veterinarians and other animal lovers in your life.
Which Is the Best Calming Bed?
If you've owned a dog for any amount of time, it's probably obvious that your pet has certain sleeping preferences. They might hate the last bed you bought for them because it's too firm. Or, they get chilly at night and prefer to snuggle in your bed for comfort.
Remember the last time you went mattress shopping? If you were lucky, you found the perfect fit after the fourth option. Our dogs are no different, which is why the best calming bed for one pooch might not work for another.
Our in-depth calming bed reviews highlight the subtle differences between each product to help you decide. For example, some have more filling (great for dogs with arthritis) while others prioritize raised rims for an added sense of security.
Even the most fastidious pets can make a mess. Some beds on our list are easier to clean than others. And if you're looking for a whole-home solution, check out our favorite robotic pet vacuums.
What Size Calming Bed Should I Get for My Dog?
For small to medium dogs, we recommend donut cuddlers. They're a perfect size for animals who like to curl up.
We're big fans of the Furhaven Cozy Pet Bed, which has a unique wraparound design for breeds up to 20 pounds (small) or 35 pounds (medium).
If your dog loves to stretch out, a bigger rectangular bed is a better choice. We suggest the PetFusion calming cuddler, which is reasonably priced and supports dogs up to 50 pounds (medium size).
What Are Signs of Anxiety in Dogs?
Some common signs of anxiety in dogs include aggression, destructive behavior, excessive barking, depression and restlessness. Your pup might also urinate and/or defecate on the floor.
Just like us, dogs can be anxious for various reasons. Some of the most common triggers include fireworks, loud noises and new environments.
Your dog could also suffer from separation anxiety, which is when they feel nervous about being apart from you. This relatively common disorder occurs in up to 14% of canines, according to the American Kennel Club.
How Do You Calm an Anxious Dog?
To quickly calm an anxious dog, these VCA vets suggest removing the animal from the stressor. If you can, move him or her to a quiet place free from loud noises and distractions. Instead of cuddling your nervous pooch, redirect his anxious thoughts with a routine command, such as "sit" or "down".
How Can I Calm My Dog's Anxiety Naturally?
Even the most anxious pups can respond really well to certain natural remedies. I've tried several of the options below with good results.
Before you attempt them, though, we strongly suggest visiting a vet first to discuss your dog's anxiety and review all possible treatment options.
Exercise is a great way to tire out your dog. Taking a long walk together before you head out the door can be a fun way to bond and get rid of excess energy.
A soothing massage can also calm a nervous pooch. Just like us, dogs can experience tight muscles when they're stressed.
You don't have to be a trained animal massage therapist to melt away your pup's nervous energy. Instead, find a quiet and comfortable space to work your magic.
Start with long strokes starting at the dog's neck and working down the back or even down to the legs. A steady and predictable rhythm is key. You can even up the ante by playing some calming background music.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.