13 Best Outdoor Dog Houses for Sale

Taking care of our fur babies is one of the most important tasks we have to do every single day. So it makes perfect sense that we want to spoil them and treat them like kings and queens. Sometimes that includes getting them beautiful outdoor accommodations. Let us help your find the perfect outdoor dog house for your pooch that will keep them warm and comfortable and keep those tails wagging.
1. A 4 Outdoor Wooden Dog HousePrice: $145.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Hinged roof
- Easy to clean
- Waterproof staining
- Available in two sizes
- Log cabin design
- Only one color choice
- Not for breeds larger than 80lbs
- No windows
Shelter is a very important thing for animals of all breeds, but especially dogs and this dog house is available in two different sizes to accommodate your pup. The design is based on your typical log cabin. It has four walls, a small door, is raised off of the ground, and features an easy-to-remove floorboard system that makes it quick and painless to clean.
This item is complete with a hinged roof and waterproof stained wood so it is built to last. The small version which is featured in this list is 30.7 x 20.3 x 23.8 inches and weighs just over 30lbs while the large version is 42.5 x 23.2 x 32.6 inches and weighs 54lbs. This dog house is a great addition to yards that have the room to keep it and will definitely get a ton of use from your pooch.
Find more A 4 Outdoor Wooden Dog House information and reviews here.
2. DEStar Durable Waterproof Plastic Dog HousePrice: $139.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Easy to clean
- Comes in two sizes
- Waterproof
- Raised flooring
- For dogs up to 175lbs
- Only one color option
- No windows
- Some assembly required
This adorable doghouse is available in two sizes that should fit most breeds out there. So no matter if you have a smaller dog or a giant, there is a great fit for every pooch. This house is a great place to chill out during hot summer months after a bath in your doggy swimming pool. It is also equipped to handle all kinds of weather so if you live in an area with all four seasons, this is a great option for you.
The dimensions of the medium-sized unit are 28.7 x 25.1 x 27.9 inches and it is listed at around 14lbs. The ventilation system is designed to keep your pet cool in the summer and warmer in the winter. The roof and flooring are detachable which makes cleaning this item super easy. The entire house is waterproof so even in a monsoon, your pup will be warm and dry.
Find more DEStar Durable Waterproof Plastic Dog House information and reviews here.
3. PawHut Large Wooden Cabin-Style Dog HousePrice: $379.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Raised design
- Features a porch
- Made with pet safe sealant
- Roof has shingles
- Weather resistant
- One size option
- Only comes in one color
- Max dog size is around 60lbs
This may be one of the coolest dog houses you have ever seen. This cabin-style dog house has its own steps and porch area giving your dog or dogs the option to hang out on the porch and lay in the sun or seek shelter when it starts to rain or snow. You can even groom your pooch on the porch and simply broom the stray hair off for easy composting.
The dimensions of the house itself are 67″ L x 39.5″ W x 32.75″ H, the dimensions of the porch are 32.25″ L x 32.25″ W x 15.75″ H. The raised platform design will keep mud and water from damaging the exterior or interior increasing the overall life of the item. The design is simple yet beautiful and your fur babies are going to love having their own place to chill.
Find more PawHut Large Wooden Cabin-Style Dog House information and reviews here.
4. Fit Choice Elevated Dog HousePrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Super durable
- Can hold up to 178lbs
- Raised off of the ground
- No tools needed to put together
- Comes with travel bag
- One size (XL)
- One color choice
- No porch area
This elevated dog house features one of the simplest builds on this list with a tiny carbon footprint being that it is made almost exclusively of PVC pipes and Textilene fabric which is a tightly woven polyester. It is easy to build, break down, move and transport. The house gets plenty of ventilation and is both warm in the winter and cool in the summer.
The dimensions of this minimalist dog house are 48.8 x 35.8 x 48.8 inches and it is completely raised off of the ground so no water will seep inside. The flooring is Textilene as well which means it won’t overheat or freeze. The dog house can house dogs of all sizes and up to nearly 180lbs. There are no tools needed to put this piece together and traveling with it is super easy, just break it down and put it in the included carrying bag.
Find more Fit Choice Elevated Dog House information and reviews here.
5. Petsfit Wooden Dog HousePrice: $255.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Multiple color choices
- Four different sizes
- Made with Finnish spruce wood panels
- Raised floor
- Adjustable legs
- Not for dogs bigger than 80lbs
- No windows
- No balcony or porch
Not every dog is the same size and some dogs and their owners need options when looking into doggy lodging, so a dog house that is available in four sizes is a great option. This house from Petsfit is also available in three different colors, yellow, grey and the featured red. Whether you are trying to match the style and color to your house or just want something fun for your pooch there are a bunch of options that will make house shopping a lot of fun.
The largest sizes will fit a dog that weighs around 80lbs. The raised floor with adjustable feet will keep the house level on uneven ground and make sure that your pet or pets are always dry. Made from Finnish spruce wood the house also features shingles on the roof and stainless steel hardware. The wood used on these houses is thicker and stronger than most competitors. The removable floor makes cleaning the house easy and will keep your dog happy.
Find more Petsfit Wooden Dog House information and reviews here.
6. TRIXIE Pet Products Rustic Dog HousePrice: $181.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Front porch
- Solid pine construction
- Removable flooring
- Two available sizes
- Weatherproof design
- Only one color option
- Not designed for dogs over 80lbs
- No windows
This beautifully designed rustic dog log cabin is the perfect place to chill for your furry little friend and is available in two sizes. Just from looking at this cabin, you can tell that it is solidly constructed. The pine used is weatherized and waterproof as well as raised off the ground to keep the interior and your pup dry. The featured dog house is suitable for dogs up to 45lbs, while the larger of the two houses can handle up to 70lbs.
The medium house is 39 x 35 x 33 inches and weighs 58lbs. Both cabins feature a front porch and an A-frame roof features a locking arm and can be opened from above. The flooring is removable for easy cleaning and the legs of the house are adjustable to keep it level even on uneven ground. What an amazing addition to any dog owner’s backyard.
Find more TRIXIE Pet Products Rustic Dog House information and reviews here.
7. VATO Waterproof Plastic DoghousePrice: $149.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Durable
- Comes with food and water bowls
- Insulated floor mat
- Easy to build
- 3 color options
- Not for dogs bigger than 20lbs
- No windows
- Assembly required
For those of you that are looking for a smaller doghouse for dogs around 20lbs and smaller, this choice VATO is amazing and comes in three different colors. Being that it is plastic and comes with everything you need to build this is one of the easier to build doghouses out there right now.
The house’s dimensions are 22.8×20.9×22 inches. The exterior features a neat spot that can hold two bowls, one for water and one for food so if you need to keep your doggos outside all day you can rest assured that they are fed and comfortable. The purchase of this dog house comes with all parts and screws needed to build. It comes with an insulated mat for the interior, a tray that is placed underneath the flooring for easy cleanup. It also comes with two bowl holders and two stainless steel bowls.
Find more VATO Waterproof Plastic Doghouse information and reviews here.
8. ZEIYUQI Wooden Dog HousePrice: $1,977.51Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Beautiful
- Weatherproof
- Ventilated
- Two color options
- Four different sizes
- No balcony
- Does not come with porch
- Heavy
For the dog owners that have multiple dogs or are unsure of what size dog house they should invest in for their pooch, this dog house has two color options and four size choices. The red and the green are equally cool looking and based on whatever size your pup is, this house has a fit that will be perfect for both dog and owner.
This dog house is wonderfully crafted to look just like a house in the woods of New England. The entire house from top to bottom is sealed and coated so that it is water and weatherproof. It will not get too hot in the summer and even has a vented door and windows. The raised floor inside the house is smooth and can have cushions or dog beds added for some extra comfort.
Find more ZEIYUQI Wooden Dog House information and reviews here.
9. TYX Wood Outdoor Dog HousePrice: $454.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- 3 different sizes
- Eco-friendly
- Ventilated
- Waterproof paint coating
- Features windows and large front door
- Not designed for extra large breeds
- One color choice
- Heavy
This beautifully crafted dog house looks just like a smaller cabin and is available in three sizes designed to fit all sizes of dog breeds. The featured dog house is medium-sized and has dimensions of 66×69×68cm, the smaller size is 45×56×48cm and the largest size is 77×88×81cm. While a Great Dane or Saint Bernard won’t fit comfortably in these houses, nearly every other breed will.
The windows and doors are designed to allow for amazing ventilation so the dog(s) won’t ever overheat or feel stifled within the house. The sloped roof is designed to shed water and snow keeping the animals dry even on the rainiest days. With tons of great reviews and happy customers and a relatively eco-friendly build, these dog houses are a fan favorite and, of course, a pet fave too.
Find more TYX Wood Outdoor Dog House information and reviews here.
10. Giantex Pet Dog HousePrice: $95.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Rooftop balcony
- Great ventilation
- Raised flooring
- Great-looking house
- 2 Sleeping spots
- One size available
- Only one color choice
- Assembly required
Designed for smaller dog breeds this amazing little house gives your pup the option of sleeping inside or on the rooftop balcony. Your dog will love laying out in the sun by day and curling up with his/her favorite toys inside by night. The house comes equipped with stairs and lattice works making it a great-looking, fully functional house.
The dimensions of this house are 29 x 21 x 26 inches. The house is raised off of the ground to keep the interior and your pet dry even when raining or snowing outside. The design is incredibly smart as it utilizes every square inch of space and gives your dog more room to sleep, chew, play, and enjoy itself. Some dog houses can be eyesores but this one will look great in any yard.
Find more Giantex Pet Dog House information and reviews here.
11. giga Outdoor Insulated Weatherproof Dog HousePrice: $249.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Features a porch
- Asphalt roof
- Sturdy
- Removable floor
- Not too heavy
- Assembly required
- No windows
- Not for dogs bigger than 50lbs
This cute little house reminds me of the single-room houses that were built by settlers in the 1800s. Big front porch, one room on the inside, and a sturdy roof that would shed water and snow without having to shovel it off. This intelligent design is also a great idea for dog houses. The A-frame roof is made with asphalt board and wood so it will definitely be a durable and versatile option for those pet parents that live in areas that get hot summers and cold winters.
The dimensions of this cute little house are 39 x 36 x 33 inches and it weighs just over 50lbs. It is designed for dogs around 50lbs or less or multiple smaller pups. The floor can be removed for easy cleaning and one side of the porch has a wall that will cut down on wind and rain making it onto the porch. The house arrives with pre-drilled holes and needs some assembly, but once it is built it won’t split or fall apart, giving your pooch a sturdy house to play in when outdoors.
Find more giga Outdoor Insulated Weatherproof Dog House information and reviews here.
12. Petmate Indigo Dog HousePrice: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- No assembly
- Easy to move
- Great for antsy dogs
- Fits most breeds
- Ventilated
- One color option
- No windows
- Does not come with extra features
Some dogs prefer the comfort of darker spaces especially when they can hear thunder or even fireworks. The darkness calms them and helps them to feel safe. This particular dog house is a great choice for antsy dogs or rescues that have suffered trauma and are having trouble adjusting to their new safer environment.
The dimensions of this dog house are 44 x 34 x 26 inches and it weighs 22lbs so it is easy to move. I recommend keeping it close to or on the back patio or porch area so your pup can still feel connected to the family. The raised floors and side moats will shed water and keep your pet dry. It is insulated for hot and cold weather and even has vents to allow fresh air to flow freely. Great for bigger and smaller dogs.
Find more Petmate Indigo Dog House information and reviews here.
13. Suncast DH350 Deluxe Dog House 2-PackPrice: $279.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- 2 pack
- For all sized dogs
- Snaps together
- Durable
- Easy to clean
- Only one color
- No more than 2 per order
- Only available size
For families that have more than one dog, there is an option to buy more than one dog house. This set of dog houses is a great option for folks with big back yards and more than one dog that needs their individual space. The reviews and price are great on this setup and your dogs will love that they have their own personal space to hang out in.
Each dog house is built for bigger breeds. Even for breeds that are 100lbs or more. This means that multiple small dogs can fit in there as well. You can easily remove the roof for cleaning and even hosing down the pups when it is hot outside. Easy setup and can be staked into the ground so that the house stays exactly where you and the dogs want it.
Find more Suncast DH350 Deluxe Dog House 2-Pack information and reviews here.
Keeping your dogs safe is something that all dog owners have in common. We all love our pups and we would do anything to keep them safe, happy, and coming back for more belly rubs. Maybe you are the kind of dog owner that gives extra treats just because. Maybe you're the kind of owner that gets the pupachino at the Starbucks drive-thru. Or maybe you are the owner that brings your dog to the pet store and lets him or her pick out their very own toy. Regardless of which type of owner you are, a dog house for the back or front yard is a great idea.
It doesn't even need to be your dog's birthday to treat them to their own crib. Once they figure out that the house is all theirs, they will fall in love with it and even deeper in love with their favorite human. There is something for everyone on this list of the best outdoor dog houses. From big dogs to little dogs to families that have more than one canine companion, there are prices for every budget. We did all the hard work, now it is your turn to invest in a great dog house and earn some serious kisses from your fur baby.
What are the Best Large Outdoor Dog Houses?
Depending on how large your breed is, there is a perfect fit on this list. If you have more than one large dog there is one heck of a deal that you should definitely take advantage of. The two-pack deal will give each dog their own space and both are big enough for them to share if they miss each other or they need some company during a thunderstorm. You can't get one dog a house and not the other, so this two-pack is perfect for multi-dog households.
I am sure that you have heard of log cabins, but have you heard of dog cabins? Well, there are a couple on this list and one of them is definitely suitable for a bigger breed. Check out what the dog house from TYX has to offer. Not only does it look hella cool but it is ideal for a furry companion. It is ventilated so your pup won't overheat and can retreat in the shade on a super hot day. It is waterproof and weatherproof so it will last you a long time and most importantly, your canine will do zoomies around the yard while thanking you for his or her new palace.
If you have a labrador or a golden retriever there is a special house on the list that is designed specifically for that size breed. The DEstar durable plastic dog house is a great pick and won't set you back too much money. It has great reviews because it is simply put, a well-built house that your dog will feel safe and secure in. Get the house, let your dog fall in love with it and then just TRY and get them back into the big house. They will spend hours a day enjoying their own personal space and might even invite you in if you bribe them with a handful of treats.
What are the Best Weatherproof Dog Houses?
Luckily every single dog house on this list is water and weatherproof to some extent. Some of them have asphalt shingles like a real house and they all have a raised floor to keep groundwater from seeping in after a big storm. Even if your pup has an accident inside their new house, they are all incredibly easy to clean and keep looking brand new.
This dog house from VATO is not only waterproof but it will block the wind and snow as well. It also comes with a place for a stainless steel food and water bowl and yes they are both included as well. This is one heck of a deal that comes with certain extras that your dog will love. And you will love having the peace of mind that your dog won't go hungry or thirsty while chilling in his or her new pad.
The rustic cottage-style house from TRIXIE is a great choice especially if you have a theme you are trying to keep up with. Maybe you have a wooden swing set in the backyard for the kids and want a dog house to match? Maybe your home is a cottage-style house and you want your pooch to have something similar. This is a great choice for a number of reasons including that it is weatherproof. Rain, sleet, ice, and snow won't phase this house and your dog will stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer so everyone can relax and enjoy themselves.
Finally, we have a house that most people wouldn't mind living in. This wooden house comes complete with a window and trims just like a house in the suburbs. It is definitely worth the extra money to see how happy your doggos will be when they step inside their very own beautifully crafted house. The house is shingled and is stained and painted with waterproof stain and paint so that the house can stay outside for years without issue. You can even cover the flooring with cushions and pillows and make it more comfortable for your fur baby. If they are a little skeptical at first, put some treats in the doorway and watch as they discover their new favorite place.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.