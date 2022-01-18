13 Best Outdoor Dog Houses for Sale

Taking care of our fur babies is one of the most important tasks we have to do every single day. So it makes perfect sense that we want to spoil them and treat them like kings and queens. Sometimes that includes getting them beautiful outdoor accommodations. Let us help your find the perfect outdoor dog house for your pooch that will keep them warm and comfortable and keep those tails wagging.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Keeping your dogs safe is something that all dog owners have in common. We all love our pups and we would do anything to keep them safe, happy, and coming back for more belly rubs. Maybe you are the kind of dog owner that gives extra treats just because. Maybe you're the kind of owner that gets the pupachino at the Starbucks drive-thru. Or maybe you are the owner that brings your dog to the pet store and lets him or her pick out their very own toy. Regardless of which type of owner you are, a dog house for the back or front yard is a great idea.





It doesn't even need to be your dog's birthday to treat them to their own crib. Once they figure out that the house is all theirs, they will fall in love with it and even deeper in love with their favorite human. There is something for everyone on this list of the best outdoor dog houses. From big dogs to little dogs to families that have more than one canine companion, there are prices for every budget. We did all the hard work, now it is your turn to invest in a great dog house and earn some serious kisses from your fur baby.

What are the Best Large Outdoor Dog Houses?

Depending on how large your breed is, there is a perfect fit on this list. If you have more than one large dog there is one heck of a deal that you should definitely take advantage of. The two-pack deal will give each dog their own space and both are big enough for them to share if they miss each other or they need some company during a thunderstorm. You can't get one dog a house and not the other, so this two-pack is perfect for multi-dog households.

I am sure that you have heard of log cabins, but have you heard of dog cabins? Well, there are a couple on this list and one of them is definitely suitable for a bigger breed. Check out what the dog house from TYX has to offer. Not only does it look hella cool but it is ideal for a furry companion. It is ventilated so your pup won't overheat and can retreat in the shade on a super hot day. It is waterproof and weatherproof so it will last you a long time and most importantly, your canine will do zoomies around the yard while thanking you for his or her new palace.

If you have a labrador or a golden retriever there is a special house on the list that is designed specifically for that size breed. The DEstar durable plastic dog house is a great pick and won't set you back too much money. It has great reviews because it is simply put, a well-built house that your dog will feel safe and secure in. Get the house, let your dog fall in love with it and then just TRY and get them back into the big house. They will spend hours a day enjoying their own personal space and might even invite you in if you bribe them with a handful of treats.

What are the Best Weatherproof Dog Houses?

Luckily every single dog house on this list is water and weatherproof to some extent. Some of them have asphalt shingles like a real house and they all have a raised floor to keep groundwater from seeping in after a big storm. Even if your pup has an accident inside their new house, they are all incredibly easy to clean and keep looking brand new.

This dog house from VATO is not only waterproof but it will block the wind and snow as well. It also comes with a place for a stainless steel food and water bowl and yes they are both included as well. This is one heck of a deal that comes with certain extras that your dog will love. And you will love having the peace of mind that your dog won't go hungry or thirsty while chilling in his or her new pad.

The rustic cottage-style house from TRIXIE is a great choice especially if you have a theme you are trying to keep up with. Maybe you have a wooden swing set in the backyard for the kids and want a dog house to match? Maybe your home is a cottage-style house and you want your pooch to have something similar. This is a great choice for a number of reasons including that it is weatherproof. Rain, sleet, ice, and snow won't phase this house and your dog will stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer so everyone can relax and enjoy themselves.

Finally, we have a house that most people wouldn't mind living in. This wooden house comes complete with a window and trims just like a house in the suburbs. It is definitely worth the extra money to see how happy your doggos will be when they step inside their very own beautifully crafted house. The house is shingled and is stained and painted with waterproof stain and paint so that the house can stay outside for years without issue. You can even cover the flooring with cushions and pillows and make it more comfortable for your fur baby. If they are a little skeptical at first, put some treats in the doorway and watch as they discover their new favorite place.