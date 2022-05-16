7 Best Dog Treadmills: Compare, Buy & Save

If you’ve got a small to a medium-sized dog under 45lbs then you might have trouble finding the time to get them the exercise that their little legs need. This treadmill is the perfect option for your pet. It won’t take up too much space in your home, no matter if you’ve got a big house or small apartment. It is easy to set up and easy to use making walk and run times for your pup even easier and stress-free.

You can control this treadmill remotely or manually depending on the size of your home or your needs. The motor is whisper quiet so you can relax and watch TV or a movie while your pet gets his or her laps in. There is a dog chain that connects to an emergency stop should your pup fall behind or want to stop. The speeds your dog will be walking/running are between .6-7.4mph. If you are worried about this product fitting in your home the dimensions are 15 x 81 x 50 inches, which means it won’t take up too much space.