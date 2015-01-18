What’s Wrong With Randall Cobb?

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb will play through an abdominal injury in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks.

On Saturday night, Cobb was taken to the hospital and according Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, spent most of the night in the hospital.

#Packers WR Randall Cobb spent 3 hours in a hospital last night, per @JayGlazer . Thought he had to take appendix out. He's active today. — Ross Jones (@RossMikeJones) January 18, 2015

It was initially believed that Cobb’s emergency was that he was going to need his appendix removed. However, he was released and will play Sunday against the Seahawks.