What’s Wrong With Randall Cobb?

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb will play through an abdominal injury in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks.
On Saturday night, Cobb was taken to the hospital and according Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, spent most of the night in the hospital.
It was initially believed that Cobb’s emergency was that he was going to need his appendix removed. However, he was released and will play Sunday against the Seahawks.
