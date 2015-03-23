Gonzaga vs. UCLA: Date, Time, Line & Channel

No. 2 Gonzaga got an automatic bid to the dance after winning the West Coast Conference tournament. The Bulldogs are first in the nation for field goal percentage, 52.4 percent, sixth in assists, 16.5, and 10th in scoring, 79.1, and this is the Zags 17th-straight NCAA Tournament appearance. In the round of 64, the Bulldogs topped North Dakota State, 86-76. The next round saw the Zags knock off No. 7 Iowa to advance to the Sweet 16.

The Zags will take on No. 11 UCLA, which is under the direction of Steve Alford. Since receiving a selection committee bid, the Bruins survived the round of 64 by a close margin in a game that came down to the wire, 60-59 over SMU. UCLA then handled No. 14 UAB with ease as the Bruins topped the Blazers, 92-75, and moves on to the Sweet 16.

The Basics

Who:

No. 2 Gonzaga vs. No. 11 UCLA

What:

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

When:

Friday, March 27

Where:

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

Bracket:

South

Time:

7:15 p.m. Eastern

Channel:

CBS

Line:

Scouting Gonzaga

Record: 33-2 overall, 7-1 West Coast

Coach: Mark Few, 16th season

Offensive Points Per Game: 79.1

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 60.9

Scoring Leader: Kyle Wiltjer, 16.7

Rebounding Leader: Domantas Sabonis, 6.9

Assists Leader: Kevin Pangos, 5.0

Scouting UCLA

Record: 22-13 overall, 11-7 Pac-12

Coach: Steve Alford, 2nd season

Offensive Points Per Game: 72.0

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 68.0

Scoring Leader: Norman Powell, 16.4

Rebounding Leader: Kevon Looney, 9.2

Assists Leader: Bryce Alford, 4.9