Gonzaga vs. UCLA: Date, Time, Line & Channel

No. 2 Gonzaga got an automatic bid to the dance after winning the West Coast Conference tournament. The Bulldogs are first in the nation for field goal percentage, 52.4 percent, sixth in assists, 16.5, and 10th in scoring, 79.1, and this is the Zags 17th-straight NCAA Tournament appearance. In the round of 64, the Bulldogs topped North Dakota State, 86-76. The next round saw the Zags knock off No. 7 Iowa to advance to the Sweet 16.
The Zags will take on No. 11 UCLA, which is under the direction of Steve Alford. Since receiving a selection committee bid, the Bruins survived the round of 64 by a close margin in a game that came down to the wire, 60-59 over SMU. UCLA then handled No. 14 UAB with ease as the Bruins topped the Blazers, 92-75, and moves on to the Sweet 16.
The Basics
Who:
No. 2 Gonzaga vs. No. 11 UCLA
What:
NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
When:
Friday, March 27
Where:
NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
Bracket:
South
Time:
7:15 p.m. Eastern
Channel:
CBS
Line:
Keep up with OddsShark and its betting-focused matchup preview.
Scouting Gonzaga
Record: 33-2 overall, 7-1 West Coast
Coach: Mark Few, 16th season
Offensive Points Per Game: 79.1
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 60.9
Scoring Leader: Kyle Wiltjer, 16.7
Rebounding Leader: Domantas Sabonis, 6.9
Assists Leader: Kevin Pangos, 5.0
Scouting UCLA
Record: 22-13 overall, 11-7 Pac-12
Coach: Steve Alford, 2nd season
Offensive Points Per Game: 72.0
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 68.0
Scoring Leader: Norman Powell, 16.4
Rebounding Leader: Kevon Looney, 9.2
Assists Leader: Bryce Alford, 4.9