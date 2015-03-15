Kansas vs. New Mexico State: Date, Time, Line & Channel

during the game at Allen Fieldhouse on March 3, 2015 in Lawrence, Kansas.

Kansas finally found out who they’ll be facing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament — New Mexico State.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Basics

Who:

No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 15 New Mexico State

What:

NCAA Tournament – Round of 64

Where:

UD Arena (Dayton, Ohio)

When:

Friday, March 20

Time:

12:15 p.m. Eastern

Channel:

CBS

Line:

Kansas is a 12-point favorite, according to OddsShark.

Scouting Kansas

kansas, kansas basketball, university of kansas

(Getty)

Kansas is headed to their 32nd NCAA Tournament in 34 years. In the tournament, they’ve been a No. 1 seed 11 times, and have never been lower than 8th.

This season, they finished with a 26-7 overall record and went 13-5 in the Big 12.

Record: 24-7 overall, 13-5 Big 12

Coach: Bill Self (12th year)

Offensive Points Per Game: 71.9

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 65.1

Scoring Leader: Perry Ellis (14.2 PPG)

Rebounding Leader: Perry Ellis (7.0 RPB)

Assists Leader: Frank Mason III (4.1 APG)

Scouting New Mexico State

new mexico state, new mexico state basketball

(Getty)

As the team atop the Western Athletic Conference during the regular season, New Mexico State University was pegged as earning an automatic bid by winning the WAC Tournament.

And that’s just what the Aggies did. NMSU finished 23-10 overall and 13-1 in the WAC – losing only to Seattle University, 58-52.

New Mexico State defeated CSU Bakersfield, 57-53, and Seattle University, 80-61, to claim the WAC title. With the win, the Aggies will be making their fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

Record: 23-10 overall, 13-1 WAC

Coach: Marvin Menzies, 8th season

Offensive Points Per Game: 68.5

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 59.3

Scoring Leader: Remi Barry, 13.3

Rebounding Leader: Pascal Siakam, 7.7

Assists Leader: Daniel Mullings and Ian Baker, 2.8

1 Comment

Fred Heinrich

That’s not a photo of the NMSU Aggies, current or former.

