University of Kansas Jayhawks: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kansas is headed to their 32nd NCAA Tournament in 34 years. In the tournament, they’ve been a No. 1 seed 11 times, and have never been lower than 8th.

This season, they finished with a 26-7 overall record and went 13-5 in the Big 12.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kansas’s Roster

Frank Mason III, guard (Sophomore)

Wayne Selden, Jr., guard (Sophomore)

Cliff Alexander, forward (Freshman)

Devonte Graham, guard (Freshman)

Evan Manning, guard (Junior)

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, guard (Freshman)

Tyler Self, guard (Sophomore)

Kelly Oubre, Jr., guard (Freshman)

Brannen Greene, guard (Sophomore)

Christian Garrett, guard (Senior)

Josh Pollard, guard (Freshman)

Chris Huey, forward

Jamari Traylor, forward (Junior)

Landen Lucas, forward (Sophomore)

Perry Ellis, forward (Junior)

Hunter Mickelson, forward (Junior)

2. Coach Bill Self Has Led the Team to 11 Straight Big 12 Regular Season Titles

In his 12 years with the team, coach Bill Self has led them to 11 straight Big 12 regular season titles. He currently has a 343-75 record with the team.

Before Kansas, he was the head coach at Illinois, Tulsa and Oral Roberts. He has a 548-178 overall coaching record.

3. Kansas in Basketball

Kansas’s basketball is well known, and has been for a long time. And with good reason, given their track record.

Located in Lawrence, Kansas, the school is in the Big 12 conference and South division. Their regionals are held in Memphis, Tennessee.

4. Kansas Has Produced 14 Olympians

Kansas has produced 14 Olympians, including seven players on the 1952 USA team that won gold. Their coach, Phog Allen, also coached at the school. Four other Jayhawks won gold, and two have won bronze. Darnell Valentine was named to the 1980 team, but the United States boycotted the Summer Olympics that year.

5. The University of Kansas is Almost 150 Years Old

The University of Kansas was established in 1866, almost 150 years ago. According to the school’s website, they have many notable graduates.