NC State vs. LSU: Date, Time, Channel & Line

Although NC State had an early dismissal in last year’s tournament with an overtime loss to Saint Louis in the round of 64, the Wolfpack held strong this season. NC State finished 20-13 overall, 10-8 in the ACC and earned a bid to the dance as a committee-selected team.
The Wolfpack will face LSU in the round of 64.
The Tigers finished third in the SEC in the regular season with an overall 22-10 record, 11-7 conference and were ranked 12 in the nation for rebounds per game – 39.2. LSU was knocked out in its first round of SEC Tournament play by Auburn in overtime.
Here’s what you need to know about the game:
The Basics
Who:
No. 8 NC State vs. No. 9 LSU
What:
NCAA Tournament Round of 64
When:
Thursday, March 19
Where:
Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Bracket Region:
East
Time:
9:20 p.m. Eastern
Channel:
TBS
Line:
The opening line isn’t out yet. We’ll update this post when it moves. In the meantime, OddsShark has a betting-focused matchup preview
Stats You Need to Know
Scouting NC State
Record: 20-13 overall, 10-8 ACC
Coach: Mark Gottfried, 4th season
Offensive Points Per Game: 70.4
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 65.4
Scoring Leaders: Trevor Lacey, 15.8 ppg, Ralston Turner, 13.2 ppg
Rebounding Leader: Lennard Freeman, 5.6 rpg
Assists Leader: Anthony Barber, 3.8 apg
Scouting LSU
Record: 22-10, 11-7 SEC
Coach: Johnny Jones, 3rd season
Offensive Points Per Game: 73.7
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 67.7
Scoring Leaders: Jarell Martin, 16.9
Rebounding Leader: Jordan Mickey, 9.8
Assists Leader: Tim Quarterman and Josh Gray, 3.9