NC State vs. LSU: Date, Time, Channel & Line

Although NC State had an early dismissal in last year’s tournament with an overtime loss to Saint Louis in the round of 64, the Wolfpack held strong this season. NC State finished 20-13 overall, 10-8 in the ACC and earned a bid to the dance as a committee-selected team.

The Wolfpack will face LSU in the round of 64.

The Tigers finished third in the SEC in the regular season with an overall 22-10 record, 11-7 conference and were ranked 12 in the nation for rebounds per game – 39.2. LSU was knocked out in its first round of SEC Tournament play by Auburn in overtime.

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

The Basics

Who:

No. 8 NC State vs. No. 9 LSU

What:

NCAA Tournament Round of 64

When:

Thursday, March 19

Where:

Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Bracket Region:

East

Time:

9:20 p.m. Eastern

Channel:

TBS

Line:

The opening line isn’t out yet. We’ll update this post when it moves. In the meantime, OddsShark has a betting-focused matchup preview

Stats You Need to Know

Scouting NC State

Record: 20-13 overall, 10-8 ACC

Coach: Mark Gottfried, 4th season

Offensive Points Per Game: 70.4

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 65.4

Scoring Leaders: Trevor Lacey, 15.8 ppg, Ralston Turner, 13.2 ppg

Rebounding Leader: Lennard Freeman, 5.6 rpg

Assists Leader: Anthony Barber, 3.8 apg

Scouting LSU

Record: 22-10, 11-7 SEC

Coach: Johnny Jones, 3rd season

Offensive Points Per Game: 73.7

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 67.7

Scoring Leaders: Jarell Martin, 16.9

Rebounding Leader: Jordan Mickey, 9.8

Assists Leader: Tim Quarterman and Josh Gray, 3.9