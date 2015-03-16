NC State vs. LSU: Date, Time, Channel & Line

NC State vs. LSU: Date, Time, Channel & Line

Ralston Turner #22 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack dribbles against Quinn Cook #2 of the Duke Blue Devils during the quarterfinals of the 2015 Men's ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum on March 12, 2015 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Getty)

Although NC State had an early dismissal in last year’s tournament with an overtime loss to Saint Louis in the round of 64, the Wolfpack held strong this season. NC State finished 20-13 overall, 10-8 in the ACC and earned a bid to the dance as a committee-selected team.

The Wolfpack will face LSU in the round of 64.

The Tigers finished third in the SEC in the regular season with an overall 22-10 record, 11-7 conference and were ranked 12 in the nation for rebounds per game – 39.2. LSU was knocked out in its first round of SEC Tournament play by Auburn in overtime.

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

The Basics

Who:

No. 8 NC State vs. No. 9 LSU

What:

NCAA Tournament Round of 64

When:

Thursday, March 19

Where:

Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Bracket Region:

East

Time:

9:20 p.m. Eastern

Channel:

TBS

Line:

The opening line isn’t out yet. We’ll update this post when it moves. In the meantime, OddsShark has a betting-focused matchup preview

Stats You Need to Know

Scouting NC State

Record: 20-13 overall, 10-8 ACC
Coach: Mark Gottfried, 4th season
Offensive Points Per Game: 70.4
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 65.4
Scoring Leaders: Trevor Lacey, 15.8 ppg, Ralston Turner, 13.2 ppg
Rebounding Leader: Lennard Freeman, 5.6 rpg
Assists Leader: Anthony Barber, 3.8 apg

Scouting LSU

Record: 22-10, 11-7 SEC
Coach: Johnny Jones, 3rd season
Offensive Points Per Game: 73.7
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 67.7
Scoring Leaders: Jarell Martin, 16.9
Rebounding Leader: Jordan Mickey, 9.8
Assists Leader: Tim Quarterman and Josh Gray, 3.9

March Madness 2015 Teams: List of Schools in the Field

NCAA Selection Show 2015: Date, Time & Channel
