March Madness 2015 Teams: List of Schools in the Field

Conference tournaments are in full swing and we are just days away from Selection Sunday. Who will be filling out the field of 68?

Some teams have punched their ticket to the dance, while others are on the brink of doing the same. Find out which teams have won their conference championship game and earned their automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Most of the conference tournaments will finish up Saturday and Sunday, March 14 and 15, and as teams continue to get crowned conference champs, the list will continue to grow and be updated.

Here’s who is going dancing:

Conference Champions – Automatic Bid Teams

America East Conference Tournament: University at Albany, 24-8 (15-1)

American Athletic Conference Tournament: SMU, 27-6 (15-3)

Atlantic 10 (A-10) Conference Tournament: VCU, 26-9 (12-6)

Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Tournament: Notre Dame, 29-5 (14-4)

Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament: University of North Florida, 23-11 (12-2)

Big 12 Conference Tournament: Iowa State, 25-8 (12-6)

Big East Conference Tournament: Villanova University, 32-2 (16-2)

Big Sky Conference Tournament: Eastern Washington, 26-8 (14-4)

Big South Conference Tournament: Coastal Carolina University, 24-9 (12-6)

Big Ten Conference Tournament: Wisconsin, 31-3 (16-2)

Big West Conference Tournament: UC Irvine, 21-12 (11-5)

Colonial Athletic Association Conference Tournament: Northeastern University, 23-11 (12-6)

Conference USA Conference Tournament: University of Alabama Birmingham, 19-15 (12-6)

Horizon League Conference Tournament: Valparaiso University, 28-5 (13-3)

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament: Manhattan College, 19-13 (13-7)

Mid-American Conference Tournament: University at Buffalo, 23-9 (12-6)

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament: Hampton University, 16-17 (8-8)

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament: University of Northern Iowa, 30-3 (16-2)

Mountain West Conference Tournament: University of Wyoming, 25-9 (11-7)

Northeast Conference Tournament: Robert Morris University (Pennsylvania), 19-14 (12-6)

Ohio Valley Conference Tournament: Belmont University, 22-10 (11-5)

Pacific-12 (Pac-12) Conference Tournament: University of Arizona, 31-3 (16-2)

Patriot League Conference Tournament: Lafayette College, 20-12 (9-9)

Southeastern Conference Tournament: University of Kentucky, 33-0 (18-0)

Southern Conference Tournament: Wofford College, 28-6 (16-2)

Southland Conference Tournament: Stephen F. Austin, 28-4 (17-1)

Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament: Texas Southern University, 22-12 (16-2)

The Summit League Conference Tournament: North Dakota State University, 23-9 (12-4)

Sun Belt Conference Tournament: Georgia State University, 24-9 (15-5)

West Coast Conference Tournament: Gonzaga University, 32-2 (17-1)

Western Athletic Conference Tournament: New Mexico State University, 23-10 (13-1)