NCAA Bracket & Schedule 2015: The Sweet 16

Well the first of the Elite Eight teams – Kentucky, Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Arizona – have punched their tickets, and after the night is over, the other four will be decided.

It’s Day 2 of the Sweet 16 and we’ll be updating the bracket throughout the tournament as the games progress. In the meantime, here’s all the info you need including a printable bracket and full schedule complete with times, TV channels and broadcasters:

Print Your Updated March Madness Bracket

Click the “download” button in the lower left-hand corner of the frame to download a printable bracket.

Completed Sweet 16 Games

Thursday, March 26

Game: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Wichita State

Final Score: Notre Dame 81, Wichita State 70

Game: No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 4 North Carolina

Final Score: Wisconsin 79, North Carolina 72

Game: No. 1 Kentucky vs. No. 5 West Virginia

Final Score: Kentucky 78, West Virginia 39

Game: No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 6 Xavier

Final Score: Arizona 68, Xavier 60

Upcoming Sweet 16 Schedule

Friday, March 27

Game: No. 2 Gonzaga vs. No. 11 UCLA

Final Score: Gonzaga 74, UCLA 62

Game: No. 4 Louisville vs. No. 8 NC State

Final Score: Louisville 75, NC State 65

Game: No. 1 Duke vs. No. 5 Utah

Final Score: Duke 63, Utah 57

Game: No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Michigan State

Final Score: Michigan State 62, Oklahoma 58