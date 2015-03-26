NCAA Bracket & Schedule 2015: The Sweet 16

Well the first of the Elite Eight teams – Kentucky, Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Arizona – have punched their tickets, and after the night is over, the other four will be decided.
It’s Day 2 of the Sweet 16 and we’ll be updating the bracket throughout the tournament as the games progress. In the meantime, here’s all the info you need including a printable bracket and full schedule complete with times, TV channels and broadcasters:
Print Your Updated March Madness Bracket
Click the “download” button in the lower left-hand corner of the frame to download a printable bracket.
Completed Sweet 16 Games
Thursday, March 26
Game: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Wichita State
Final Score: Notre Dame 81, Wichita State 70
Game: No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 4 North Carolina
Final Score: Wisconsin 79, North Carolina 72
Game: No. 1 Kentucky vs. No. 5 West Virginia
Final Score: Kentucky 78, West Virginia 39
Game: No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 6 Xavier
Final Score: Arizona 68, Xavier 60
Upcoming Sweet 16 Schedule
Friday, March 27
Game: No. 2 Gonzaga vs. No. 11 UCLA
Final Score: Gonzaga 74, UCLA 62
Game: No. 4 Louisville vs. No. 8 NC State
Final Score: Louisville 75, NC State 65
Game: No. 1 Duke vs. No. 5 Utah
Final Score: Duke 63, Utah 57
Game: No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Michigan State
Final Score: Michigan State 62, Oklahoma 58
