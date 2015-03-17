Updated NCAA Bracket & Schedule for March Madness 2015

Well the stage for the National Championship has been set, and to the surprise of many, No. 1 Kentucky – which was 38-0 heading into the Final Four – is not one of the teams vying for the title.
It’s still two No. 1 seeds, two storied programs and two highly successful coaches, but the teams competing for that coveted National Championship trophy are No. 1 Wisconsin and No. 1 Duke.
Wisconsin, which is under the direction of Bo Ryan, is in its second-consecutive Final Four appearance. After winning the Big Ten Conference Tournament to earn an automatic bid, the Badgers have knocked off No. 16 Coastal Carolina, No. 8 Oregon, No. 4 North Carolina, No. 2 Arizona and put a massive stop to No. 1 Kentucky’s perfect 38-0 run. If Wisky wins the title, it’ll be the program’s first since 1941 and the second in school history.
Wisconsin will face-off against the NCAA’s winningest coach, Mike Krzyzewski, and his Blue Devils’ squad.
Duke received a selection committee bid as the top-seed in the South region bracket. Since then, the Blue Devils defeated No. 16 Robert Morris, No. 8 San Diego State, No. 5 Utah, No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 7 Michigan State in the Final Four. This is Duke’s first trip back to the final dance since winning it in 2010.
The final dance on Monday, April 6 starts at 9:18 p.m. Eastern, and the announcers will be Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson.
March Madness Key Dates
Tuesday, March 17 – Wednesday, March 18 – First Four at University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio
Tuesday, March 17
Game: Manhattan vs. Hampton
Final: Hampton 74, Manhattan 64
Game: BYU vs. Ole Miss
Final: Ole Miss 94, BYU 90
Wednesday, March 18
Game: Robert Morris vs. North Florida
Final: Robert Morris 81, North Florida 77
Game: Boise State vs. Dayton
Final: Dayton 56, Boise State 55
Thursday, March 19 – Friday, March 20 – Second Round at various locations
The second round, also known as the Round of 64, is arguably the best two sports days of the year. Why? It’s when the underdogs create upsets and bracketology skills are put to the test. It’s 32 games in 48 hours where the No. 1 teams plays the 16-ranked team, No. 2 competes against No. 15, and so on.
Thursday, March 19
Game: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Northeastern
Final Score: Notre Dame 69, Northeaster 65
Game: No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 UAB
Final Score: UAB 60, Iowa State 59
Game: No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Georgia State
Final Score: Georgia State 57, Baylor 56
Game: No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Texas Southern
Final Score: Arizona 93, Texas Southern 72
Game: No. 6 Butler vs. No. 11 Texas
Final Score: Butler 56, Texas 48
Game: No. 6 SMU vs. No. 11 UCLA
Final Score: UCLA 60, SMU 59
Game: No. 6 Xavier vs. No. 11 Ole Miss
Final Score: Xavier 76, Ole Miss 57
Game: No. 7 VCU vs. No. 10 Ohio State
Final Score: Ohio State 75, VCU 72
Game: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 16 Lafayette
Final Score: Villanova 93, Lafayette 52
Game: No. 8 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Purdue
Final Score: Cincinnati 66, Purdue 65
Game: No. 4 North Carolina vs. No. 13 Harvard
Final Score: North Carolina 67, Harvard 65
Game: No. 5 Utah vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin
Final Score: Utah 57, Stephen F. Austin 50
Game: No. 8 N.C. State vs. No. 9 LSU
Final Score: N.C. State 66, LSU 65
Game: No. 1 Kentucky vs. No. 16 Hampton
Final Score: Kentucky 79, Hampton 56
Game: No. 5 Arkansas vs. No. 12 Wofford
Final Score: Arkansas 56, Wofford 53
Game: No. 4 Georgetown vs. No. 13 Eastern Washington
Final Score: Georgetown 84, Eastern Washington 74
Friday, March 20
Game: No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 15 New Mexico State
Final Score: Kansas 75, New Mexico State 56
Game: No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Georgia
Final Score: Michigan State 70, Georgia 63
Game: No. 5 Northern Iowa vs. No. 12 Wyoming
Final Score: Northern Iowa 71, Wyoming 54
Game: No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 12 Buffalo
Final Score: West Virginia 68, Buffalo 62
Game: No. 7 Wichita State vs. No. 10 Indiana
Final Score: Wichita State 81, Indiana 76
Game: No. 2 Virginia vs. No. 15 Belmont
Final Score: Virginia 79, Belmont 67
Game: No. 4 Louisville vs. No. 13 UC Irvine
Final Score: Louisville 57, UC Irvine 55
Game: No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Valparaiso
Final Score: Maryland 65, Valparaiso 62
Game: No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State
Final Score: Oregon 79, Oklahoma State 73
Game: No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 Robert Morris
Final Score: Duke 85, Robert Morris 56
Game: No. 7 Iowa vs. No. 10 Davidson
Final Score: Iowa 83, Davidson 52
Game: No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Albany
Final Score: Oklahoma 69, Albany 60
Game: No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 16 Coastal Carolina
Final Score: Wisconsin 86, Coastal Carolina 72
Game: No. 8 San Diego State vs. No. 9 St. John’s
Final Score: San Diego State 76, St. John’s 64
Game: No. 2 Gonzaga vs. No. 15 North Dakota State
Final Score: Gonzaga 86, North Dakota State 76
Game: No. 6 Providence vs. No. 11 Dayton
Final Score: Dayton 66, Providence 53
Saturday, March 21 – Sunday, March 22 – Third Round at various locations
The third round is the called the Round of 32. It puts the second round winners to the test because they have less than two days from their first game to prepare for their next one. Thursday’s winners play again on Saturday and Friday’s victors follow suit on Sunday. And once those winners are determined, we will be updating this section with a schedule of those upcoming games.
Saturday, March 21
Game: No. 11 UCLA vs. No. 14 UAB
Final Score: UCLA 92, UAB 75
Game: No. 1 Kentucky vs. No. 8 Cincinnati
Final Score: Kentucky 64, Cincinnati 51
Game: No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 10 Ohio State
Final Score: Arizona 73, Ohio State 58
Game: No. 6 Xavier vs. No. 14 Georgia State
Final Score: Xavier 75, Georgia State 67
Game: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 8 NC State
Final Score: NC State 71, Villanova 68
Game: No. 4 Georgetown vs. No. 5 Utah
Final Score: Utah 75, Georgetown 64
Game: No. 4 North Carolina vs. No. 5 Arkansas
Final Score: North Carolina 87, Arkansas 78
Game: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Butler
Final Score: Notre Dame 67, Butler 64 OT
Sunday, March 22
Game: No. 2 Virginia vs. No. 7 Michigan State
Final Score: Michigan State 60, Virginia 54
Game: No. 1 Duke vs. No. 8 San Diego State
Final Score: Duke 68, San Diego State 49
Game: No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 7 Wichita State
Final Score: Wichita State 78, Kansas 65
Game: No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Dayton
Final Score: Oklahoma 72, Dayton 66
Game: No. 2 Gonzaga vs. No. 7 Iowa
Final Score: Gonzaga 87, Iowa 68
Game: No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 8 Oregon
Final Score: Wisconsin 72, Oregon 65
Game: No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 5 West Virginia
Final Score: West Virginia 69, Maryland 59
Game: No. 4 Louisville vs. No. 5 Northern Iowa
Final Score: Louisville 66, Northern Iowa 53
Thursday, March 26 – Friday, March 27 – Sweet 16 at various locations
The second week of March Madness kicks off with the Sweet 16 – or regional semifinals. It’s four games on Thursday and four on Friday and the winners move on to the weekend to compete in the Elite Eight.
Thursday, March 26
Game: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Wichita State
Final Score: Notre Dame 81, Wichita State 70
Game: No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 4 North Carolina
Final Score: Wisconsin 79, North Carolina 72
Game: No. 1 Kentucky vs. No. 5 West Virginia
Final Score: Kentucky 78, West Virginia 39
Game: No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 6 Xavier
Final Score: Arizona 68, Xavier 60
Friday, March 27
Game: No. 2 Gonzaga vs. No. 11 UCLA
Final Score: Gonzaga 74, UCLA 62
Game: No. 4 Louisville vs. No. 8 NC State
Final Score: Louisville 75, NC State 65
Game: No. 1 Duke vs. No. 5 Utah
Final Score: Duke 63, Utah 57
Game: No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Michigan State
Final Score: Michigan State 62, Oklahoma 58
Saturday, March 28 – Sunday, March 29 – Elite Eight at various locations
And for the eight winners, it’s another quick turnaround. The Elite Eight games put Thursday’s winners back into action and the winners from Friday hit the hardwood again on Sunday. The four teams coming out of the Elite Eight round are considered regional champs.
Saturday, March 28
Game: No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 2 Arizona
Final Score: Wisconsin 85, Arizona 78
Game: No. 1 Kentucky vs. No. 3 Notre Dame
Final Score: Kentucky 68, Notre Dame 66
Sunday, March 29
Game: No. 4 Louisville vs. No. 7 Michigan State
Final Score: Michigan State 76, Louisville 70
Game: No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Gonzaga
Final Score: Duke 66, Gonzaga 52
Saturday, April 4 – Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
The Final Four marks the last week of March Madness. Two games are played on Saturday between the regional champions, which are determined by the overall rankings of the four No. 1 seeds in the original bracket.
Saturday, April 4
Game: No. 1 Duke vs. No. 7 Michigan State
Final Score: Duke 81, Michigan State 61
Game: No. 1 Kentucky vs. No. 1 Wisconsin
Final Score: Wisconsin 71, Kentucky 64
Monday, April 6 – National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
The journey to the tourney comes to an end. Yes, it’s such a bittersweet night because basketball season comes to a close, but a National Champion is crowned. It all goes down on Monday, just two days after the semifinals. Two teams, one winner, and it all goes down on April 6.
Game: No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 1 Duke
Final Score: Duke 68, Wisconsin 63