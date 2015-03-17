Updated NCAA Bracket & Schedule for March Madness 2015

Well the stage for the National Championship has been set, and to the surprise of many, No. 1 Kentucky – which was 38-0 heading into the Final Four – is not one of the teams vying for the title.

It’s still two No. 1 seeds, two storied programs and two highly successful coaches, but the teams competing for that coveted National Championship trophy are No. 1 Wisconsin and No. 1 Duke.

Wisconsin, which is under the direction of Bo Ryan, is in its second-consecutive Final Four appearance. After winning the Big Ten Conference Tournament to earn an automatic bid, the Badgers have knocked off No. 16 Coastal Carolina, No. 8 Oregon, No. 4 North Carolina, No. 2 Arizona and put a massive stop to No. 1 Kentucky’s perfect 38-0 run. If Wisky wins the title, it’ll be the program’s first since 1941 and the second in school history.

Wisconsin will face-off against the NCAA’s winningest coach, Mike Krzyzewski, and his Blue Devils’ squad.

Duke received a selection committee bid as the top-seed in the South region bracket. Since then, the Blue Devils defeated No. 16 Robert Morris, No. 8 San Diego State, No. 5 Utah, No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 7 Michigan State in the Final Four. This is Duke’s first trip back to the final dance since winning it in 2010.

The final dance on Monday, April 6 starts at 9:18 p.m. Eastern, and the announcers will be Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson.

March Madness Key Dates

Tuesday, March 17 – Wednesday, March 18 – First Four at University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio

Tuesday, March 17

Game: Manhattan vs. Hampton

Final: Hampton 74, Manhattan 64

Game: BYU vs. Ole Miss

Final: Ole Miss 94, BYU 90

Wednesday, March 18

Game: Robert Morris vs. North Florida

Final: Robert Morris 81, North Florida 77

Game: Boise State vs. Dayton

Final: Dayton 56, Boise State 55

Thursday, March 19 – Friday, March 20 – Second Round at various locations

The second round, also known as the Round of 64, is arguably the best two sports days of the year. Why? It’s when the underdogs create upsets and bracketology skills are put to the test. It’s 32 games in 48 hours where the No. 1 teams plays the 16-ranked team, No. 2 competes against No. 15, and so on.

Thursday, March 19

Thursday, March 19

Game: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Northeastern

Final Score: Notre Dame 69, Northeaster 65

Game: No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 UAB

Final Score: UAB 60, Iowa State 59

Game: No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Georgia State

Final Score: Georgia State 57, Baylor 56

Game: No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Texas Southern

Final Score: Arizona 93, Texas Southern 72

Game: No. 6 Butler vs. No. 11 Texas

Final Score: Butler 56, Texas 48

Game: No. 6 SMU vs. No. 11 UCLA

Final Score: UCLA 60, SMU 59

Game: No. 6 Xavier vs. No. 11 Ole Miss

Final Score: Xavier 76, Ole Miss 57

Game: No. 7 VCU vs. No. 10 Ohio State

Final Score: Ohio State 75, VCU 72

Game: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 16 Lafayette

Final Score: Villanova 93, Lafayette 52

Game: No. 8 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Purdue

Final Score: Cincinnati 66, Purdue 65

Game: No. 4 North Carolina vs. No. 13 Harvard

Final Score: North Carolina 67, Harvard 65

Game: No. 5 Utah vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin

Final Score: Utah 57, Stephen F. Austin 50

Game: No. 8 N.C. State vs. No. 9 LSU

Final Score: N.C. State 66, LSU 65

Game: No. 1 Kentucky vs. No. 16 Hampton

Final Score: Kentucky 79, Hampton 56

Game: No. 5 Arkansas vs. No. 12 Wofford

Final Score: Arkansas 56, Wofford 53

Game: No. 4 Georgetown vs. No. 13 Eastern Washington

Final Score: Georgetown 84, Eastern Washington 74

Friday, March 20

Game: No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 15 New Mexico State

Final Score: Kansas 75, New Mexico State 56

Game: No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Georgia

Final Score: Michigan State 70, Georgia 63

Game: No. 5 Northern Iowa vs. No. 12 Wyoming

Final Score: Northern Iowa 71, Wyoming 54

Game: No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 12 Buffalo

Final Score: West Virginia 68, Buffalo 62

Game: No. 7 Wichita State vs. No. 10 Indiana

Final Score: Wichita State 81, Indiana 76

Game: No. 2 Virginia vs. No. 15 Belmont

Final Score: Virginia 79, Belmont 67

Game: No. 4 Louisville vs. No. 13 UC Irvine

Final Score: Louisville 57, UC Irvine 55

Game: No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Valparaiso

Final Score: Maryland 65, Valparaiso 62

Game: No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State

Final Score: Oregon 79, Oklahoma State 73

Game: No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 Robert Morris

Final Score: Duke 85, Robert Morris 56

Game: No. 7 Iowa vs. No. 10 Davidson

Final Score: Iowa 83, Davidson 52

Game: No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Albany

Final Score: Oklahoma 69, Albany 60

Game: No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 16 Coastal Carolina

Final Score: Wisconsin 86, Coastal Carolina 72

Game: No. 8 San Diego State vs. No. 9 St. John’s

Final Score: San Diego State 76, St. John’s 64

Game: No. 2 Gonzaga vs. No. 15 North Dakota State

Final Score: Gonzaga 86, North Dakota State 76

Game: No. 6 Providence vs. No. 11 Dayton

Final Score: Dayton 66, Providence 53

Saturday, March 21 – Sunday, March 22 – Third Round at various locations

The third round is the called the Round of 32. It puts the second round winners to the test because they have less than two days from their first game to prepare for their next one. Thursday’s winners play again on Saturday and Friday’s victors follow suit on Sunday. And once those winners are determined, we will be updating this section with a schedule of those upcoming games.

Saturday, March 21

Game: No. 11 UCLA vs. No. 14 UAB

Final Score: UCLA 92, UAB 75

Game: No. 1 Kentucky vs. No. 8 Cincinnati

Final Score: Kentucky 64, Cincinnati 51

Game: No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 10 Ohio State

Final Score: Arizona 73, Ohio State 58

Game: No. 6 Xavier vs. No. 14 Georgia State

Final Score: Xavier 75, Georgia State 67

Game: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 8 NC State

Final Score: NC State 71, Villanova 68

Game: No. 4 Georgetown vs. No. 5 Utah

Final Score: Utah 75, Georgetown 64

Game: No. 4 North Carolina vs. No. 5 Arkansas

Final Score: North Carolina 87, Arkansas 78

Game: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Butler

Final Score: Notre Dame 67, Butler 64 OT

Sunday, March 22

Game: No. 2 Virginia vs. No. 7 Michigan State

Final Score: Michigan State 60, Virginia 54

Game: No. 1 Duke vs. No. 8 San Diego State

Final Score: Duke 68, San Diego State 49

Game: No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 7 Wichita State

Final Score: Wichita State 78, Kansas 65

Game: No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Dayton

Final Score: Oklahoma 72, Dayton 66

Game: No. 2 Gonzaga vs. No. 7 Iowa

Final Score: Gonzaga 87, Iowa 68

Game: No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 8 Oregon

Final Score: Wisconsin 72, Oregon 65

Game: No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 5 West Virginia

Final Score: West Virginia 69, Maryland 59

Game: No. 4 Louisville vs. No. 5 Northern Iowa

Final Score: Louisville 66, Northern Iowa 53

Thursday, March 26 – Friday, March 27 – Sweet 16 at various locations

The second week of March Madness kicks off with the Sweet 16 – or regional semifinals. It’s four games on Thursday and four on Friday and the winners move on to the weekend to compete in the Elite Eight.

Thursday, March 26

Game: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Wichita State

Final Score: Notre Dame 81, Wichita State 70

Game: No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 4 North Carolina

Final Score: Wisconsin 79, North Carolina 72

Game: No. 1 Kentucky vs. No. 5 West Virginia

Final Score: Kentucky 78, West Virginia 39

Game: No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 6 Xavier

Final Score: Arizona 68, Xavier 60

Friday, March 27

Game: No. 2 Gonzaga vs. No. 11 UCLA

Final Score: Gonzaga 74, UCLA 62

Game: No. 4 Louisville vs. No. 8 NC State

Final Score: Louisville 75, NC State 65

Game: No. 1 Duke vs. No. 5 Utah

Final Score: Duke 63, Utah 57

Game: No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Michigan State

Final Score: Michigan State 62, Oklahoma 58

Saturday, March 28 – Sunday, March 29 – Elite Eight at various locations

And for the eight winners, it’s another quick turnaround. The Elite Eight games put Thursday’s winners back into action and the winners from Friday hit the hardwood again on Sunday. The four teams coming out of the Elite Eight round are considered regional champs.

Saturday, March 28

Game: No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 2 Arizona

Final Score: Wisconsin 85, Arizona 78

Game: No. 1 Kentucky vs. No. 3 Notre Dame

Final Score: Kentucky 68, Notre Dame 66

Sunday, March 29

Game: No. 4 Louisville vs. No. 7 Michigan State

Final Score: Michigan State 76, Louisville 70

Game: No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Gonzaga

Final Score: Duke 66, Gonzaga 52

Saturday, April 4 – Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

The Final Four marks the last week of March Madness. Two games are played on Saturday between the regional champions, which are determined by the overall rankings of the four No. 1 seeds in the original bracket.

Saturday, April 4

Game: No. 1 Duke vs. No. 7 Michigan State

Final Score: Duke 81, Michigan State 61

Game: No. 1 Kentucky vs. No. 1 Wisconsin

Final Score: Wisconsin 71, Kentucky 64

Monday, April 6 – National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

The journey to the tourney comes to an end. Yes, it’s such a bittersweet night because basketball season comes to a close, but a National Champion is crowned. It all goes down on Monday, just two days after the semifinals. Two teams, one winner, and it all goes down on April 6.

Game: No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 1 Duke

Final Score: Duke 68, Wisconsin 63