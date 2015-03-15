Providence vs. Boise State or Dayton: Date, Time, Line & Channel

The No. 6 seed in the East, Providence, will have to wait until Wednesday night to find out which team it will be playing in the Round of 64. The Friars will face either Dayton or Boise State, two of the final four teams to get into the tournament.

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

The Basics

Who:

No. 6 Providence vs. No. 11 Boise State/Dayton

What:

NCAA Tournament – Round of 64

When:

Friday, March 20

Where:

Nationwide Arena – Columbus, Ohio

Time:

After 7:27 p.m. game concludes

Channel:

truTV

Line:

The opening line won’t be determined until after the Boise State-Dayton game. Oddsmaker.com has a betting-focused preview of that matchup.

Scouting Providence

Record: 22-11 overall, 11-7 Big East

Coach: Ed Cooley (4th year)

Offensive Points Per Game: 70.2

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 65.5

Scoring Leader: LaDontae Henton (19.7 ppg)

Rebounding Leader: Henton (6.4 rpg)

Assists Leader: Kris Dunn (7.6 apg)

Scouting Dayton

Record: 25-8 overall, 13-5 Atlantic 10

Coach: Archie Miller

Offensive Points Per Game: 68.3

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 60.9

Scoring Leader: Jordan Sibert (16.6 ppg)

Rebounding Leader: Dyshawn Pierre (8.1 rpg)

Assists Leader: Scoochie Smith (3.8 apg)

Scouting Boise State

Record: 25-8 overall, 14-4 Mountain West

Coach: Leon Rice

Offensive Points Per Game: 70.2

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 65.5

Scoring Leader: Derrick Marks (19.3 ppg)

Rebounding Leader: James Webb III (7.9 rpg)

Assists Leader: Marks (3 apg)