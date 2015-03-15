Providence vs. Boise State or Dayton: Date, Time, Line & Channel

The No. 6 seed in the East, Providence, will have to wait until Wednesday night to find out which team it will be playing in the Round of 64. The Friars will face either Dayton or Boise State, two of the final four teams to get into the tournament.
Here’s what you need to know about the game:
The Basics
Who:
No. 6 Providence vs. No. 11 Boise State/Dayton
What:
NCAA Tournament – Round of 64
When:
Friday, March 20
Where:
Nationwide Arena – Columbus, Ohio
Time:
After 7:27 p.m. game concludes
Channel:
truTV
Line:
The opening line won’t be determined until after the Boise State-Dayton game. Oddsmaker.com has a betting-focused preview of that matchup.
Scouting Providence
Record: 22-11 overall, 11-7 Big East
Coach: Ed Cooley (4th year)
Offensive Points Per Game: 70.2
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 65.5
Scoring Leader: LaDontae Henton (19.7 ppg)
Rebounding Leader: Henton (6.4 rpg)
Assists Leader: Kris Dunn (7.6 apg)
Scouting Dayton
Record: 25-8 overall, 13-5 Atlantic 10
Coach: Archie Miller
Offensive Points Per Game: 68.3
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 60.9
Scoring Leader: Jordan Sibert (16.6 ppg)
Rebounding Leader: Dyshawn Pierre (8.1 rpg)
Assists Leader: Scoochie Smith (3.8 apg)
Scouting Boise State
Record: 25-8 overall, 14-4 Mountain West
Coach: Leon Rice
Offensive Points Per Game: 70.2
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 65.5
Scoring Leader: Derrick Marks (19.3 ppg)
Rebounding Leader: James Webb III (7.9 rpg)
Assists Leader: Marks (3 apg)