How to Watch Duke vs. Gonzaga Live Stream Online

One more day is all that is left to determine the Final Four for March Madness 2015. Two of the teams punched their tickets yesterday, and the other two will join them by the end of the night. And kicking off Day 2 of the Elite Eight is No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Gonzaga.

Well Duke redeemed itself from last year’s early tournament dismissal, and has continued to chug along. Since receiving a selection committee bid, the Blue Devils have knocked off No. 16 Robert Morris, No. 8 San Diego State and No. 5 Utah. And now Coach K and Duke will face-off with Gonzaga.

And for the first time since 1999, the Bulldogs will be making an Elite Eight appearance under the direction of Mark Few. The Zags punched their 17th-straight ticket to the Big Dance after winning the West Coast Conference tournament. The Bulldogs are first in the nation for field goal percentage, 52.4 percent, sixth in assists, 16.5, and 10th in scoring, 79.1. To get to this point, Gonzaga has knocked off No. 15 North Dakota State, No. 7 Iowa and No. 11 UCLA.

The game starts at 5:05 p.m. Eastern and will be covered by CBS. The announcers for the game will be Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson.

The winner between Duke and Gonzaga will move on to play the winner of No. 4 Louisville vs. No. 7 Michigan State in the Final Four. That game will take place on Saturday, April 4.

But before that happens, here’s how to watch Duke vs. Gonzaga online and on mobile:

Watch Duke-Gonzaga Online

Watch Duke-Gonzaga on Mobile

Fans looking to keep up with the coverage on their mobile or tablet can see it for free on the March Madness app.

You can download the app in the App Store, the Google Play Store, the Windows Store or the Amazon store.