How to Watch Duke vs. Utah Live Stream Online

After a week of literal madness, the field of 68 has dwindled to just 16 still vying for the national championship. Four of those teams have already punched their tickets to the Elite Eight, while the others will face off today, Friday, March 27. The third game on Day 2 of the Sweet 16 is No. 1 Duke vs. No. 5 Utah.

A year removed from a stunning early tournament dismissal, Duke received a selection committee bid and has knocked off No. 16 Robert Morris in the round of 64. The Blue Devils then beat No. 8 San Diego State, 68-49, to advance to the Sweet 16 and face-off against No. 5 Utah.

After receiving a selection committee bid, Utah joined the dance floor. In the round of 64, the Utes knocked off No. 12 Stephen F. Austin, 57-50. The next round saw Utah top No. 4 Georgetown, 75-64, to give the Utes their first Sweet 16 berth since 2005.

The game starts at 9:45 p.m. Eastern and will be covered by CBS. The announcers for the game will be Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson.

The winner between Duke and Utah will move on to play the winner of No. 2 Gonzaga vs. No. 11 UCLA in the Elite Eight. That game will take place on Sunday, March 29.

But before that happens, here’s how to watch Duke vs. Utah online and on mobile:

Watch Duke-Utah Online

Watch Duke-Utah on Mobile