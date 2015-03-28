How to Watch Kentucky vs. Notre Dame Live Stream Online

And then there were eight. March Madness has seen plenty of action so far and the intensity is only increasing. Day 1 of the Elite Eight is upon us and the nightcap game is No. 1 Kentucky vs. No. 3 Notre Dame.

Kentucky is still on that path to perfection and hasn’t shown any signs of stopping. The Wildcats’ victims have been No. 16 Hampton, No. 8 Cincinnati and most recently No. 5 West Virginia, [SCORE]. With the wins Kentucky advances one step closer to the national championship.

The Wildcats next victim – potentially – is Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have continued to peak at the right time. After winning their first-ever ACC Tournament Championship, the Fighting Irish received an automatic bid as the No. 3 seed in the Midwest region. In the round of 64, Notre Dame made it past No. 14 Northeastern, 69-65. Then in an in-state rivalry matchup, the Fighting Irish came out on top of No. 6 Butler, 67-64 in overtime. Notre Dame then beat No. 7 Wichita State to advance to the Elite Eight where it gets the unenviable task of taking on the perfect and dominant Kentucky Wildcats squad.

The game starts at 8:49 p.m. Eastern and will be covered by TBS. The announcers for the game will be Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore and Lewis Johnson.

The winner between Kentucky and Notre Dame will move on to face the winner of No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 2 Arizona in the Final Four. That game will take place on Saturday, April 4.

But before that happens, here’s how to watch Kentucky vs. Notre Dame online and on mobile:

Watch Kentucky-Notre Dame Online

You can watch the game online for free on the NCAA site by clicking here.

Watch Kentucky-Notre Dame on Mobile

Fans looking to keep up with the coverage on their mobile or tablet can see it for free on the March Madness app.

You can download the app in the App Store, the Google Play Store, the Windows Store or the Amazon store.