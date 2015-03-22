How to Watch Louisville vs. Northern Iowa Live Stream Online

After two days of madness – literally – the round of 32 kicked off Saturday, March 21 in various arenas nationwide. The first eight teams going to the Sweet 16 have punched their tickets and by the end of the day, the other eight will be decided. The nightcap in the East is No. 4 Louisville vs. No. 5 Northern Iowa.

A year removed from a Sweet 16 appearance, Louisville has had a rollercoaster season. But Cardinals’ head coach Rick Pitino has put his experience to use to put together a strong roster that’s looking to contend for that national championship. After getting a selection committee bid, Louisville knocked off No. 13 UC Irvine.

The University of Northern Iowa won the Missouri Valley Tournament Championship to earn an automatic bid to the Big Dance. This is UNI’s first trip to the tournament since 2010. So far the Panthers defeated No. 12 Wyoming and are heading into the round of 32 with a record of 31-3 (16-2).

The game starts at 9:40 p.m. Eastern and will be covered by TBS. The announcers for the game will be Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski and Jaime Maggio.

The winner between Louisville and Northern Iowa will move on to face No. 8 NC State in the Sweet 16. That game will take place on Friday, March 27.

But before that happens, here’s how to watch Louisville vs. Northern Iowa online and on mobile:

Fans looking to keep up with the coverage on their mobile or tablet can see it for free on the March Madness app.

You can download the app in the App Store, the Google Play Store, the Windows Store or the Amazon store.