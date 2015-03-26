How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Wichita State Live Stream Online

After a week of literal madness, the field of 68 has dwindled to just 16 still vying for the national championship. And by the end of the day, four teams will have punched their tickets to the Elite Eight today, Thursday, March 26. Opening play on Day 1 of the Sweet 16 is No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Wichita State.

Notre Dame has continued to peak at the right time. After winning their first-ever ACC Tournament Championship, the Fighting Irish received an automatic bid as the No. 3 seed in the Midwest region. In the round of 64, Notre Dame made it past No. 14 Northeastern, 69-65. Then in an in-state rivalry matchup, the Fighting Irish came out on top of No. 6 Butler, 67-64 in overtime.

Notre Dame will take on Wichita State in the Sweet 16.

The Shockers have really made a name for themselves over the past three years. WSU is two years removed from making an unexpected Final Four run and one year from going a perfect 34-0 heading into last year’s tournament. And after receiving a selection committee bid, Wichita State is surviving the madness once again. In the round of 64 WSU knocked off No. 10 Indiana, 81-76. Then, like the Irish, the Shockers had an in-state rival matchup in the next round against Kansas – the first time since 1993. The Shockers routed the Jayhawks, 78-65, and live to play another week of hoops.

The game starts at 7:15 p.m. Eastern and will be covered by CBS. The announcers for the game will be Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore and Lewis Johnson.

The winner between Notre Dame and Wichita State will move on to face the winner of No. 1 Kentucky vs. No. 5 West Virginia in the Sweet 16. That game will take place on Satruday, March 28.

But before that happens, here’s how to watch Notre Dame vs. Wichita State online and on mobile:

