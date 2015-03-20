How to Watch Providence vs. Dayton Live Stream Online

Merry Madness! Sixteen down and 16 to go. There’s been plenty of upsets so far in the round of 64 of March Madness 2015, and there’s sure to be more on Day 2 – aka Friday, March 20 – of the NCAA Tournament. One the games taking place on Day 2 in the East bracket is No. 6 Providence vs. No. 11 Dayton.

Under fourth-year coach Ed Cooley, Providence got a selection committee bid to the Big Dance after finishing 22-11 overall and 11-7 in the Big East. The Friars are led by the hands of LaDontae Henton – 19.7 points, and Kris Dunn – 15.8 points. Providence will face-off with Dayton in the round of 64.

Last year, Dayton made an unexpected run in the tournament – bypassing No. 6 Ohio State, No. 3 Syracuse and No. 10 Stanford as a No. 11 seed to advance to the Elite Eight. This season, the Flyers got a bid from the selection committee to start in the First Four where they had home court advantage and knocked off Boise State. With the win, Dayton got the No. 11 seed in the East bracket and heads into play posting a 26-8 overall and 13-5 in the A-10 record.

The game starts at 9:57 p.m. Eastern and will be covered by truTV. The announcers for the game will be Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb and Evan Washburn.

The winner between Providence and Dayton will move on to face the winner of the No. 4 Louisville vs. No. 13 UC Irvine game. That game will take place on Sunday, March 22.

But before that happens, here’s how to watch Providence vs. Dayton online and on mobile:

Watch Providence-Dayton Online

Watch Providence-Dayton on Mobile