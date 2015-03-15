Oregon vs. Oklahoma State: Date, Time, Channel & Line

Oregon played two rounds before being dismissed by Wisconsin in last year’s NCAA Tournament. This year the Ducks are 24-8 overall, 13-5 Pac-12, finished runner-up behind Arizona in the conference tournament and received a ticket to the dance by the selection committee.

The Ducks will play Oklahoma State in the round of 64.

The Cowboys finished 18-13 overall and 8-10 in the Big 12. Oklahoma State was knocked out of the Big 12 Tournament by in-state rival Oklahoma. Oklahoma State was sent home early last March when they fell to Gonzaga, 85-77. Fast-forward to this year and the Cowboys’ record may not show it, they have shown strength yet again. OK State finished 18-13 overall and 8-10 in the Big 12. The Cowboys also notched wins over ranked opponents such as Baylor, Texas and Kansas.

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

The Basics

Who:

No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State

What:

NCAA Tournament Round of 64

When:

Friday, March 20

Where:

CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska

Bracket Region:

West

Time:

6:50 p.m. Eastern

Channel:

TBS

Line:

The opening line isn’t out yet. We’ll update this post when it moves. In the meantime, OddsShark has a betting-focused matchup preview.

Stats You Need to Know

Scouting Oregon

Record: 24-8 overall, 13-5 Pac-12

Coach: Dana Altman, 5th season

Offensive Points Per Game: 76.6

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 70.7

Scoring Leaders: Joseph Young, 20.1 ppg, Elgin Cook, 13.3 ppg

Rebounding Leader: Jordan Bell, 6.4 rpg

Assists Leader: Joseph Young, 3.8 apg

Scouting Oklahoma State

Record: 18-13, 8-10 Big 12

Coach: Travis Ford, 7th season

Offensive Points Per Game: 67.3

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 62.3

Scoring Leaders: Le’Bryan Nash, 17.1

Rebounding Leader: Michael Cobbins, 5.9

Assists Leader: Anthony Hickey Jr., 3.5