Oregon vs. Oklahoma State: Date, Time, Channel & Line

Oregon played two rounds before being dismissed by Wisconsin in last year’s NCAA Tournament. This year the Ducks are 24-8 overall, 13-5 Pac-12, finished runner-up behind Arizona in the conference tournament and received a ticket to the dance by the selection committee.
The Ducks will play Oklahoma State in the round of 64.
The Cowboys finished 18-13 overall and 8-10 in the Big 12. Oklahoma State was knocked out of the Big 12 Tournament by in-state rival Oklahoma. Oklahoma State was sent home early last March when they fell to Gonzaga, 85-77. Fast-forward to this year and the Cowboys’ record may not show it, they have shown strength yet again. OK State finished 18-13 overall and 8-10 in the Big 12. The Cowboys also notched wins over ranked opponents such as Baylor, Texas and Kansas.
Here’s what you need to know about the game:
The Basics
Who:
No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State
What:
NCAA Tournament Round of 64
When:
Friday, March 20
Where:
CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska
Bracket Region:
West
Time:
6:50 p.m. Eastern
Channel:
TBS
Line:
The opening line isn’t out yet. We’ll update this post when it moves. In the meantime, OddsShark has a betting-focused matchup preview.
Stats You Need to Know
Scouting Oregon
Record: 24-8 overall, 13-5 Pac-12
Coach: Dana Altman, 5th season
Offensive Points Per Game: 76.6
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 70.7
Scoring Leaders: Joseph Young, 20.1 ppg, Elgin Cook, 13.3 ppg
Rebounding Leader: Jordan Bell, 6.4 rpg
Assists Leader: Joseph Young, 3.8 apg
Scouting Oklahoma State
Record: 18-13, 8-10 Big 12
Coach: Travis Ford, 7th season
Offensive Points Per Game: 67.3
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 62.3
Scoring Leaders: Le’Bryan Nash, 17.1
Rebounding Leader: Michael Cobbins, 5.9
Assists Leader: Anthony Hickey Jr., 3.5