Oregon vs. Oklahoma State: Date, Time, Channel & Line

Dillon Brooks #24 of the Oregon Ducks drives to the basket against Katin Reinhardt #1 of the USC Trojans during the second period at Galen Center on February 11, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

Oregon played two rounds before being dismissed by Wisconsin in last year’s NCAA Tournament. This year the Ducks are 24-8 overall, 13-5 Pac-12, finished runner-up behind Arizona in the conference tournament and received a ticket to the dance by the selection committee.

The Ducks will play Oklahoma State in the round of 64.

The Cowboys finished 18-13 overall and 8-10 in the Big 12. Oklahoma State was knocked out of the Big 12 Tournament by in-state rival Oklahoma. Oklahoma State was sent home early last March when they fell to Gonzaga, 85-77. Fast-forward to this year and the Cowboys’ record may not show it, they have shown strength yet again. OK State finished 18-13 overall and 8-10 in the Big 12. The Cowboys also notched wins over ranked opponents such as Baylor, Texas and Kansas.

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

The Basics

Who:

No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State

What:

NCAA Tournament Round of 64

When:

Friday, March 20

Where:

CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska

Bracket Region:

West

Time:

6:50 p.m. Eastern

Channel:

TBS

Line:

The opening line isn’t out yet. We’ll update this post when it moves. In the meantime, OddsShark has a betting-focused matchup preview.

Stats You Need to Know

Scouting Oregon

Record: 24-8 overall, 13-5 Pac-12
Coach: Dana Altman, 5th season
Offensive Points Per Game: 76.6
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 70.7
Scoring Leaders: Joseph Young, 20.1 ppg, Elgin Cook, 13.3 ppg
Rebounding Leader: Jordan Bell, 6.4 rpg
Assists Leader: Joseph Young, 3.8 apg

Scouting Oklahoma State

Record: 18-13, 8-10 Big 12
Coach: Travis Ford, 7th season
Offensive Points Per Game: 67.3
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 62.3
Scoring Leaders: Le’Bryan Nash, 17.1
Rebounding Leader: Michael Cobbins, 5.9
Assists Leader: Anthony Hickey Jr., 3.5

