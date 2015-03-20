How to Watch Virginia vs. Belmont Live Stream Online

Well the first half of the round of 32 have punched their tickets after winning their opening round game on Thursday, March 19. The other 16 have yet to be determined, but will start filing in as the round of 64 in the March Madness 2015 Tournament continues Friday, March 20 in various arenas across the nation. There’s been plenty of upsets so far in the round of 64 and there’s sure to be more on Day 2. One the games taking place on Day 2 in the East bracket is No. 2 Virginia vs. No. 15 Belmont.

After beginning the season 28-1, Virginia, who is 29-3, 16-2 ACC, lost two of their final three games – the regular-season finale to Louisville, then in the ACC Tournament semifinal to North Carolina. Granted the Cavs’ second-leading scorer Justin Anderson just returned from an 8-game absence, so chemistry could be a bit off. But regardless, Virginia boasts the nation’s top scoring defense (50.7 per game) and secured a No. 2 seed in the East region.

The Cavaliers will open up tournament play against Belmont.

Belmont University took Murray State, the No. 25 ranked team in the country, out of the NCAA Tournament with a stunning win in the Ohio Valley Conference championship game. The Bruins, who are 22-10 (11-5 OVC), beat the Racers 88-87 on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to return to the Big Dance for the first time since 2013.

The game starts at 3:10 p.m. Eastern and will be covered by truTV. The announcers for the game will be Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson.

The winner between Virginia and Belmont will move on to face the winner of the No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Georgia game. That game will take place on Sunday, March 22.

But before that happens, here’s how to watch Virginia vs. Belmont online and on mobile:

Watch Virginia-Belmont Online

Watch Virginia-Belmont on Mobile