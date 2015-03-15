Wichita State vs. Indiana: Date, Time, Channel & Line

Wichita State vs. Indiana: Date, Time, Channel & Line

  • Published
  • Updated

Wichita State's Ron Baker dunks after recovering a turnover in first-half action against Illinois State in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament semifinals on Saturday, March 7, 2015, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Illinois State advanced, 65-62. (Getty)

Two years ago Wichita State “shocked” the nation by making an unexpected Final Four run. Last year the Shockers were a perfect 34-0 heading into the tournament. WSU suffered it’s lone loss of the season to Kentucky in the round of 32.

This year the Shockers finished out 28-4 (17-1) and were knocked out in the Missouri Valley Conference semifinals by Illinois State, 65-62. WSU, who finished No. 12 in the rankings, got their ticket to the dance from the selection committee and will face Indiana in the round of 64.

Indiana is 20-13 overall and 9-9 in the Big Ten, which was a seventh place finish in the conference at the end of the regular season. This is the first time the Hoosiers are entering the dance as a double-digit seed.

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

The Basics

Who:

No. 7 Wichita State vs. No. 10 Indiana

What:

NCAA Tournament Round of 64

When:

Friday, March 20

Where:

CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska

Bracket Region:

Midwest

Time:

2:45 p.m. Eastern

Channel:

CBS

Line:

The opening line isn’t out yet. We’ll update this post when it moves. In the meantime, OddsShark has a betting-focused matchup preview.

Stats You Need to Know

Scouting Wichita State

Record: 28-4 overall, 17-1 MVC
Coach: Gregg Marshall, 8th season
Offensive Points Per Game: 69.7
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 55.8
Scoring Leaders: Ron Baker, 15.0 ppg, Fred VanVleet, 12.7 ppg
Rebounding Leader: Darius Carter, 5.3 rpg
Assists Leader: Fred VanVleet, 5.3 apg

Scouting Indiana

Record: 20-13, 9-9 Big Ten
Coach: Tom Crean, 7th season
Offensive Points Per Game: 77.5
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 71.4
Scoring Leaders: Yogi Ferrell, 16.1
Rebounding Leader: Troy Williams, 7.3
Assists Leader: Yogi Ferrell, 4.9

2 Comments

hjsportsed

I would be shocked if Indiana won this game. A lot of people around here didn’t even think they would make it in the tournament. Hard to believe they got a 10 seed.

