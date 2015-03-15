Wichita State vs. Indiana: Date, Time, Channel & Line

Two years ago Wichita State “shocked” the nation by making an unexpected Final Four run. Last year the Shockers were a perfect 34-0 heading into the tournament. WSU suffered it’s lone loss of the season to Kentucky in the round of 32.
This year the Shockers finished out 28-4 (17-1) and were knocked out in the Missouri Valley Conference semifinals by Illinois State, 65-62. WSU, who finished No. 12 in the rankings, got their ticket to the dance from the selection committee and will face Indiana in the round of 64.
Indiana is 20-13 overall and 9-9 in the Big Ten, which was a seventh place finish in the conference at the end of the regular season. This is the first time the Hoosiers are entering the dance as a double-digit seed.
Here’s what you need to know about the game:
The Basics
Who:
No. 7 Wichita State vs. No. 10 Indiana
What:
NCAA Tournament Round of 64
When:
Friday, March 20
Where:
CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska
Bracket Region:
Midwest
Time:
2:45 p.m. Eastern
Channel:
CBS
Line:
The opening line isn’t out yet. We’ll update this post when it moves. In the meantime, OddsShark has a betting-focused matchup preview.
Stats You Need to Know
Scouting Wichita State
Record: 28-4 overall, 17-1 MVC
Coach: Gregg Marshall, 8th season
Offensive Points Per Game: 69.7
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 55.8
Scoring Leaders: Ron Baker, 15.0 ppg, Fred VanVleet, 12.7 ppg
Rebounding Leader: Darius Carter, 5.3 rpg
Assists Leader: Fred VanVleet, 5.3 apg
Scouting Indiana
Record: 20-13, 9-9 Big Ten
Coach: Tom Crean, 7th season
Offensive Points Per Game: 77.5
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 71.4
Scoring Leaders: Yogi Ferrell, 16.1
Rebounding Leader: Troy Williams, 7.3
Assists Leader: Yogi Ferrell, 4.9