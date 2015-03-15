Wisconsin vs. Coastal Carolina: Date, Time, Channel & Line

Coming off a season that ended in the Final Four with a loss to Kentucky, Wisconsin has continued to progress and dominate in the Big Ten and nationwide this year. The Badgers were Big Ten regular season champs and won the conference tournament title to earn them an automatic bid to the dance.
Wisconsin will be going up against Coastal Carolina in the round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament.
Coastal Carolina University returns to the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive season after winning the Big South Championship. The Chanticleers knocked off Winthrop 81-70 on to earn the trip to the tournament.
As a No. 16 seed last season, Coastal Carolina caught the nation’s attention by leading at the half against Virginia, a No. 1 seed. A 16-seed has never beaten a 1-seed in tournament history. The Chanticleers led the Cavaliers 35-30 at the break, but were overtaken with about 10 minutes left in the game and fell 70-59.
Here’s what you need to know about the game:
The Basics
Who:
No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 16 Coastal Carolina
What:
NCAA Tournament Round of 64
When:
Friday, March 20
Where:
CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska
Bracket Region:
West
Time:
9:20 p.m. Eastern
Channel:
TBS
Line:
The opening line isn’t out yet. We’ll update this post when it moves. In the meantime, OddsShark has a betting-focused matchup preview.
Stats You Need to Know
Scouting Wisconsin
Record: 28-3 overall, 16-2 Big Ten
Coach: Bo Ryan, 14th season
Offensive Points Per Game: 71.7
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 55.7
Scoring Leaders: Frank Kaminsky, 18.4 ppg, Sam Dekker, 13.1 ppg
Rebounding Leader: Frank Kaminsky, 8.1 rpg
Assists Leader: Traevon Jackson, 2.9 apg
Scouting Coastal Carolina
Record: 24-9 overall, 12-6 Big South
Coach: Cliff Ellis, 8th season
Offensive Points Per Game: 71.7
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 61.7
Scoring Leader: Warren Gillis, 13.1
Rebounding Leader: Badou Diagne, 7.4
Assists Leader: Warren Gillis, 3.2