Wisconsin vs. Coastal Carolina: Date, Time, Channel & Line

Coming off a season that ended in the Final Four with a loss to Kentucky, Wisconsin has continued to progress and dominate in the Big Ten and nationwide this year. The Badgers were Big Ten regular season champs and won the conference tournament title to earn them an automatic bid to the dance.

Wisconsin will be going up against Coastal Carolina in the round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament.

Coastal Carolina University returns to the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive season after winning the Big South Championship. The Chanticleers knocked off Winthrop 81-70 on to earn the trip to the tournament.

As a No. 16 seed last season, Coastal Carolina caught the nation’s attention by leading at the half against Virginia, a No. 1 seed. A 16-seed has never beaten a 1-seed in tournament history. The Chanticleers led the Cavaliers 35-30 at the break, but were overtaken with about 10 minutes left in the game and fell 70-59.

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

The Basics

Who:

No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 16 Coastal Carolina

What:

NCAA Tournament Round of 64

When:

Friday, March 20

Where:

CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska

Bracket Region:

West

Time:

9:20 p.m. Eastern

Channel:

TBS

Line:

The opening line isn’t out yet. We’ll update this post when it moves. In the meantime, OddsShark has a betting-focused matchup preview.

Stats You Need to Know

Scouting Wisconsin

Record: 28-3 overall, 16-2 Big Ten

Coach: Bo Ryan, 14th season

Offensive Points Per Game: 71.7

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 55.7

Scoring Leaders: Frank Kaminsky, 18.4 ppg, Sam Dekker, 13.1 ppg

Rebounding Leader: Frank Kaminsky, 8.1 rpg

Assists Leader: Traevon Jackson, 2.9 apg

Scouting Coastal Carolina

Record: 24-9 overall, 12-6 Big South

Coach: Cliff Ellis, 8th season

Offensive Points Per Game: 71.7

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 61.7

Scoring Leader: Warren Gillis, 13.1

Rebounding Leader: Badou Diagne, 7.4

Assists Leader: Warren Gillis, 3.2