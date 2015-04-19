DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball: April 19 Best Picks

Being able to identify hitters beginning hot streaks can really fatten your bankroll at DraftKings.

It’s not easy to do, but if you see a batter struggling, then all of a sudden he puts together back-to-back multiple hit games, there’s a good chance he is entering “the zone.”

And that’s when you get him in your lineup. There’s no guarantee the hot-hitting will continue, but it’s usually the start of something productive.

During my research of Sunday’s games, I’ve found a few players who are starting to see the hits drop. Luckily I was able to fit them in my team budget and got them all in my DK lineup for Sunday.

DraftKings uses the following parameters: You get a $50,000 cap to spend on 10 players – 2 pitchers, 1 catcher, 1 first baseman, 1 second baseman, 1 shortstop, 1 third baseman and 3 outfielders.

You can see the DraftKings scoring rules at the bottom of the post.

Here are the best lineup picks for April 19:

Pitchers

Garrett Richards, Angels, $9,000, at Astros

Richards is making his first start of the season after injuring his knee last August. And the Astros should do their best to ensure his first go is a good one (MLB-worst .207 team batting average). Richards was 13-4 with a 2.61 ERA at the time of his injury. He’ll probably be on a pitch limit, but was up to 91 pitches in his last Triple-A start. That should be enough to make a positive impact fantasy-wise.

Scott Kazmir, A’s, $7,800, at Royals

There are 8 pitchers with higher salaries than Kazmir, but there certainly aren’t 8 better options for Sunday. Kazmir (2-0, 0.69 ERA) has allowed only 4 hits in 13 innings to go with 18 strikeouts. After starting 7-0, Kansas City has scored 10 total runs in 4 games.

Catcher

Russell Martin, Blue Jays, $3,800, vs. Braves

Martin is the only Blue Jay with much history vs. the Braves’ Shelby Miller (Martin was with Pittsburgh last season, Miller St. Louis), and the journeyman backstop has done quite well – 5 for 16 with 2 home runs. Martin’s season has been rather disappointing, but he’s starting to see the ball better – 3 for 7 with 2 homers in the past 2 games.

First Base

Chris Davis, Orioles, $4,600, at Red Sox

Davis is heating up and he can be one of the streakier hitters in the league, so now’s a great opportunity to jump on him. Especially at that price. Davis has homered 3 times in 18 at-bats vs. Red Sox starter Rick Porcello. A homer every 6 ABs is a ratio I can deal with.

Second Base

Joe Panik, Giants, $3,100, vs. Diamondbacks

Panik is another hitter trending in the right direction with 3 straight multiple-hit games. Also at a bargain price, he definitely fits my budget. He hit a rough patch, but Panik stayed calm and didn’t have a sudden overwhelming fear, with or without cause, that produces hysterical or irrational behavior. You know, he didn’t panic.

Shortstop

Erick Aybar, Angels, $3,700, at Astros

Aybar has been pretty atrocious, to put it bluntly. He’s got one hit in the past 3 games. But, there is reason for optimism Sunday. If past history has anything to say, which it often does, Aybar should have a successful game as he is 14 for 31 (.452) vs. Astros starter Scott Feldman. Not gonna lie, though, I don’t exactly like the fact that I had to click on Aybar’s name on the DraftKings’ player selection page.

Third Base

Josh Donaldson, Blue Jays, $5,500, vs. Braves

To say Donaldson is on fire would be the understatement of this young season. He is 11 for 21 with 3 homers in his past 5 games. All 3 bombs came over the past 2 games, so you need to open your wallet and pay for the man. I most certainly am.

Outfield

Bryce Harper, Nationals, $4,600, vs. Phillies

Harper is another guy beginning to put the bat on the ball. Over the past 5 games he’s 6 for 16 with 2 homers, 5 RBIs and 8 runs scored. Feel free to load your lineup with Nationals batters as Phillies starter David Buchanan has been nothing short of horrendous.

Wil Myers, Padres, $3,900, at Cubs

Myers went hitless Saturday, but in the prior 4 games he was 8 for 16 with a HR and 5 runs scored. He’s faced Cubs starter Jon Lester only 3 times, but has 2 hits, including a home run. Myers has been outperforming plenty of OFs who cost much more.

Ryan Braun, Brewers, $4,000, at Pirates

Allow me to introduce Ryan Braun, leadoff hitter. Normally in the No. 3 hole, Braun was moved up to the top of the order with Carlos Gomez out. His first game – 2 for 3 with a run. Sadly, it was his best game of the season. Are the Brewers on to something here? It might be just what Braun needs to get his year in gear.

Total Lineup Salary: $50,000 of the allotted $50,000

Each day, we’ll give you the rundown of who to pick for a winning lineup, so stay with us the entire season.

DraftKings Scoring Key

Hitters Scoring:

Single = +3 points

Double = +5 points

Triple = +8 points

Home Run = +10 points

Run Batted In = +2 points

Run = +2 points

Base on Balls = +2 points

Hit By Pitch = +2 points

Stolen Base = +5 points

Caught Stealing = -2 points

Pitchers Scoring:

Inning Pitched = +2.25 points

Strike Out = +2 points

Win = +4 points

Earned Run Allowed = -2 points

Hit Against = -0.6 points

Base on Balls Against = -0.6 points

Hit Batsman = -0.6 points

Complete Game = +2.5 points

Complete Game Shut Out = +2.5 points

No Hitter = +5 points

*NOTE: Hitting statistics for Pitchers will not be counted, and Pitching statistics for Hitters will not be counted.