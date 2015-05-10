Kevin Kisner: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kevin Kisner is a PGA Tour golfer from Aiken, South Carolina. A 31-year-old graduate of the University of Georgia, Kisner is still searching for his first PGA Tour victory.

He is currently ranked 123rd in the world and 41st in the 2015 FedEx Cup.

Kisner joined Sergio Garcia and Rickie Fowler in a 3-way playoff for the PGA’s “fifth major,” the Players Championship, in 2015.

Kisner finished second to Fowler, losing on the fourth playoff hole.

Here’s what you need to know about Kisner:

1. His Best Finishes Have Come During the 2015 Season

He has had two second-place finishes in 2015, including the Players championship.

Kisner finished second at the 2015 RBC Heritage in his home state of South Carolina. He lost the second playoff hole to veteran Jim Furyk.

His best career season has come in 2015, with 10 cuts made, 3 top-25 finishes and 2 top-10 finishes through May 10. He has earned $1.08 million so far, and reached his highest career FedEx cup ranking at No. 41.

“That’s our only in-state PGA Tour event, and that’s the first one I’ve had a chance to win in a playoff,” Kisner told the Aiken Standard, his hometown newspaper. “I had all types of family and friends down there so it was cool to perform the way I did with all those guys watching.”

2. He Has Been Playing on the Tour For 4 Years

Kisner has been a member of the PGA Tour for four years. He has earned $2.65 million during his career, with one second place finish and six top 10 finishes.

3. He Won 2 Events on the Web.com Tour

Kisner turned pro in 2006 and spent several years playing on the Web.com Tour (previously known as the Nationwide Tour). He won two tournaments, in 2010 and 2013. He earned $527,716 on the Web.com Tour.

Kisner won the 2010 Mylan Classic in Pennsylvania and the 2013 Chile Classic in Santiago, Chile.

His other career professional wins on the mini tours include: the 2007 Tarheel Tour Match Play (Tarheel Tour); 2008 Bermuda Run Open (Tarheel Tour); 2008 Savannah Lakes Resort Classic (NGA Hooters Tour); and 2013 Callaway Pebble Beach Invitational.

4. He & His Georgia Bulldogs Teammates Won the 2005 NCAA Golf Championship

Kisner was a member of the 2005 NCAA Division 1 Championship-winning Georgia Bulldogs golf team. On his website he called the college title his “biggest thrill,” in his career so far.

He was teammates with fellow PGA Tour pros Chris Kirk and, Brendan Todd. Kirk and Kisner were paired together during the final round of the 2015 Players championship. Kisner told PGATour.com:

We’ve probably played 200 or 300 rounds of golf together, between qualifying and college tournaments. We’ll have a lot of fun. Hopefully it will just be like an old qualifying round. We’ll go out and see who can make the most birdies and add it up at the end.

Kisner ended up in a 3-way playoff, while Kirk finished five shots behind the leaders.

Kisner graduated from Georgia in 2006 with a degree in business management.

5. He Is Married & Has a Young Daughter

Kisner married the “love of his life,” Brittany, in 2013.

Brittany gave birth to the couple first’s child, Kathleen Grace, in 2014, three days before he played in his first U.S. Open tournament, according to Golf Week.