Champions League Final 2015: List of Past Winners

Juventus and Barcelona will play in the 60th Champions League final on June 6, 2015. There have been 22 winners of the UEFA Champions League trophy and most of the champions have come from Spain, with 14 titles .

As we prepare for the match on June 6, 2015 in Berlin, Germany between Barcelona and Juventus, here are some of the past winners and most illustrious champions of the Champions League.

Past Finals:

2013-2014: Real Madrid (4), Atletico Madrid (1)

2012-2013: Bayern Munich (2), Borussia Dortmund (1)

2011-2012: Chelsea (1), Bayern Munich (1); (Pen: Chelsea- 4, Bayern Munich- 3)

2010-2011: Barcelona (3), Manchester United (1)

2009-2010: Inter Milan (2), Bayern Munich (0)

2008-2009: Barcelona (2), Manchester United (0)

2007-2008: Manchester United (1), Chelsea (1); (Pen: Manchester United- 6, Chelsea-5)

2006-2007: AC Milan (2), Liverpool (1)

2005-2006: Barcelona (2), Arsenal (1)

2004-2005: Liverpool (3), AC Milan (3); (Pen: Liverpool-3, AC Milan-2)

2003-2004: Porto (3), Monaco (0)

2002-2003: AC Milan (0), Juventus (0); (Pen: AC Milan- 3, Juventus- 2)

2001-2002: Real Madrid (2), Bayern Leverkusen (1)

2000-2001: Bayern Munich (1), Valencia (1); (Pen: Bayern Munich-5, Valencia-4)

1999-2000: Real Madrid (3), Valencia (0)

1998-1999: Manchester United (2), Bayern Munich (1)

1997-1998: Real Madrid (1), Juventus (0)

1996-1997: Borussia Dortmund (3), Juventus (1)

1995-1996: Juventus (1), Ajax (1); (Pen: Juventus- 4, Ajax- 2)

1994-1995: Ajax (1), AC Milan (0)

1993-1994: AC Milan (4), Barcelona (0)

1992-1993: Marseille (1), Milan (0)

Known as European Champion Clubs’ Cup

1991-1992: Barcelona (1), Sampdoria (0)

1990-1991: Crvena Zvezda (0), Marseille (0); (Pen: Crvena Zvezda-5 , Marseille-3)

1989-1990: AC Milan (1), Benfica (0)

1988-1989: AC Milan (4), Steaua Bucuresti (0)

1987-1988: PSV (0), Benfica (0); (Pen: PSV-6 , Benfica-5 )

1986-1987: Porto (2), Bayern Munich (1)

1985-1986: Steaua Bucuresti (0), Barcelona (0) ; (Pen: Steaua Bucuresti-2 , Barcelona-0)

1984-1985: Juventus (1), Liverpool (0)

1983-1984: Liverpool (1), Roma (1); (Pen: Liverpool- 4, Roma- 2)

1982-1983: Hamburg (1), Juventus (0)

1981-1982: Aston Villa (1), Bayern Munich (0)

1980-1981: Liverpool (1), Real Madrid (0)

1979-1980: Nottingham Forest (1), Hamburg (0)

1978-1979: Nottingham Forest (1), Malmo (0)

1977-1978: Liverpool (1), Brugge (0)

1976-1977: Liverpool (3), Borussia Monchengladbach (1)

1975-1976: Bayern Munich (1), St-Etienne (0)

1974-1975: Bayern Munich (2), Leeds (0)

1973-1974: Bayern Munich (4), Atletico Madrid (0)

1972-1973: Ajax (1), Juventus (0)

1971-1972: Ajax (2), Inter (0)

1970-1971: Ajax (2), Panathinaikos (0)

1969-1970: Feyenoord (2), Celtic (1)

1968-1969: AC Milan (4), Ajax (1)

1967-1968: Manchester United (4), Benfica (1)

1966-1967: Celtic (2), Inter Milan (1)

1965-1966: Real Madrid (2), Partizan (1)

1964-1965: Inter Milan (1), Benfica (0)

1963-1964: Inter Milan (3), Real Madrid (1)

1962-1963: AC Milan (2), Benfica (1)

1961-1962: Benfica (5), Real Madrid (3)

1960-1961: Benfica (3), Barcelona (2)

1959-1960: Real Madrid (7), Eintracht Frankfurt (3)

1958-1959: Real Madrid (2), Reims (0)

1957-1958: Real Madrid (3), AC Milan (2)

1956-1957: Real Madrid (2), Fiorentina (0)

1955-1956: Real Madrid (4), Reims (3)

Most Titles By Team:

Real Madrid: 10

AC Milan: 7

Liverpool: 5

Bayern Munich: 5

Ajax: 4

Barcelona: 4

Inter Milan: 3

Manchester United: 3

Juventus: 2

Porto: 2

Nottingham Forest: 2

Benfica: 2

Most Titles By Country:

Spain: 14 (Real Madrid 10, Barcelona 4)

England: 12 (Liverpool 5, Manchester United 3, Nottingham Forest 2, Aston Villa 1, Chelsea 1)

Italy: 12 (AC Milan 7, Inter 3, Juventus 2)

Germany: 7 (Bayern Munich 5, Borussia Dortmund 1, Hamburger 1)

Netherlands : 6 (Ajax 4, PSV 1, Feyenoord 1)

Portugal : 4 (Porto 2, Benfica 2)

France : 1 (Marseille 1)

Serbia: 1 (Crvena Zvezda, 1)

Romania: 1 (Steaua Bucuresti, 1)

Scotland: 1 (Celtic 1)

Most Titles By Player:

Clarence Seedorf: 4 (Ajax 1994-1995, Real Madrid 1997-1998, AC Milan 2002-2003; 2006-2007)

Samuel Eto’o: 3 (Barcelona 2005-2006, 2008-2009; Inter Milan 2009-2010)

Fernando Hierro: 3 (Real Madrid 1997-1998, 1999-2000, 2001-2002)

Andres Iniesta: 3 (Barcelona 2005-2006, 2008-2009, 2010-2011)

Iker Casillas: 3 (Real Madrid 1999-2000, 2001-2002, 2013-2014)

Paolo Maldini: 3 (AC Milan 1993-1994, 2002-2003, 2006-2007)

Fernando Morientes: 3 (Real Madrid 1997-1998, 1999-2000, 2001-2002)

Carles Puyol: 3 (Barcelona 2005-2006, 2008-2009, 2010-2011)

Raul Gonzalez: 3 (Real Madrid 1997-1998, 1999-2000, 2001-2002)

Roberto Carlos: 3 (Real Madrid 1997-1998, 1999-2000, 2001-2002)

Victor Valdes: 3 (Barcelona 2005-2006, 2008-2009, 2010-2011)