Melissa Mayeux: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

History was made when French teenager Melissa Mayeux was added to Major League Baseball‘s international registration list, becoming the first female ever to accomplish the feat.

It means she is eligible to be signed by a MLB team on July 2.

Melissa Mayeux of France has become 1st known female baseball player to register for the MLB int'l signing period: http://t.co/F2l5wgCqet — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) June 22, 2015

While it doesn’t mean Mayeux will be signed, only international prospects deemed to have serious potential are added to the list.

Here’s what you need to know about Mayeux:

1. Mayeux Is 16 & From France

Melissa is just 16 and lives in France, not exactly known as a pipeline to the major leagues.

She told MLB.com:

I would like very much to continue playing baseball in France until I’m 18 years old and then have the ability to leave for university or another opportunity abroad. I’d like to stay in baseball as long as possible.

2. She Plays Shortstop for the French U-18 Team

Melissa is a shortstop for the French Under-18 team and was 1 of only 4 from France’s squad who will participate in MLB’s European Elite Camp in August.

Mayeux will be tutored by some of the past major league greats, including Hall of Fame shortstop Barry Larkin.

According to MLB.com, only 76 players have been signed in the 10 years of the camp. And just 2 have made it to the majors (Alex Liddi of Italy and Donald Lutz of Germany).

Melissa’s brother Dylan, 18, also plays for the French National Team.

3. Melissa Is Likely a Longshot to Be Signed

In reality, the chances of Melissa getting signed are slim. But the simple fact she was added to the list shows her promise.

Again, she is only 16 and there has never been a female player in Major League Baseball.

If Mayeux does not get signed, she would be eligible to play for an American college or university in the future.

4. Mayeux Has Been Receiving High Praise From Scouts

MLB Director of International Game Development Mike McClellan has some high praise for Mayeux, telling MLB.com:

She’s a legitimate shortstop who makes all the plays and is very smooth and fluid in the field. She swings the bat really well and is fearless.

McClellan has been watching Mayeux play for 2 years and says he witnessed her get a clean single off of a pitcher throwing 91 miles per hour.

5. Mayuex Also Plays for France’s Senior Softball Team

Melissa is obviously a standout athlete as she also plays for the France’s senior national softball team.

She is also likely gunning for a spot on the French team for the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

McClellan believes that’s a definite possibility: