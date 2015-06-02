How to Watch Barcelona vs. Juventus Live Stream Online

Barcelona are La Liga Champions and are looking for their fourth Champions League title in nine seasons. After beating 2013 champion Bayern Munich in the semifinals, Barcelona looks for their fifth Champions League title. (Getty)

La Liga champion Barcelona and Serie A champion Juventus will battle in the Champions League final on June 6, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. Barcelona beat Bayern Munich in the semifinals to earn a berth in the and Juventus beat Real Madrid in their semifinal. Juventus is in their eighth European championship while Barcelona is in their eighth.

For US viewers, tune into Fox Sports for the broadcast that begins at 2:30 PM.

For Spanish viewers, tune into TVE La 1 for the broadcast that begins at 7:30 PM.

For Italian viewers, tune into Sky Sport 1 Italia for the broadcast that begins at 7:30 PM.

For international viewers, please click here for the local listing in your home country.

Here’s how to watch online and on mobile:

Barcelona’s forwards Lionel Messi (left) and forward Neymar (right) fueled the team past Bayern Munich in the Champions League semifinals and look to help Barcelona earn their fifth Champions League crown. (Getty)

For US viewers: If you have access to a cable subscription, you can watch the game online for free through Fox Sports GO. You’ll need the log-in and password for a cable subscription — either yours or someone else’s — to access the stream. Frequently asked questions about Fox Sports GO can be found here.

For Spanish viewers: If you have access to a cable or satellite subscription — either yours or someone else’s — you can watch the game online for free via TVE La 1. You’ll need a cable or satellite log-in and password to access the stream. The site’s frequently asked questions has a rundown of technical requirements and other information.

For Italian viewers: If you have access to a cable or satellite subscription — either yours or someone else’s — you can watch the game online for free via Sky Sports 1 Live Stream. You’ll need a cable or satellite log-in and password to access the stream. The site’s frequently asked questions has a rundown of technical requirements and other information.

For International viewers: If you have access to a cable or satellite subscription — either yours or someone else’s — you can watch the game online on your respective local providers. Please click here for a listing of local providers in your home country.

How to Watch Juventus-Barcelona on Mobile

For US viewers: Mobile users can watch the game on the Fox Sports GO app, which is free to download for your Apple device, your Android or Google device, your Amazon device, and your Windows device. As is the case with the desktop live stream, you’ll need a cable log-in and password to access the stream on the app.

For Spanish viewers: Mobile users can watch the game via the RTVE App, which you can download in the App Store, the Google Play Store, Blackberry World, Windows Phone Store, or for Nokia devices. As is the case with the desktop livestream, you’ll need a cable provider log-in to watch.

For Italian viewers: Mobile users can watch the game via the Sky Sports App, which you can download in the App Store or the Google Play Store. As is the case with the desktop livestream, you’ll need a cable provider log-in to watch.

For International Viewers: Click here to find your local provider for the game.

