WWE Latest News, Rumors, Spoilers & Predictions

Coming off Money in the Bank last Sunday, WWE is now turning into their second hottest — figuratively and literally — period and season of the year. The WWE’s summer angles are some of the biggest of the year, and every year there seems to be a breakout star that begins a “Summer of ______” angle.

Last year was Seth Rollins, the year before was Daniel Bryan, in 2011 it was C.M. Punk, in 2010 it was Nexus and so on. Who will it be this year?

There are rumors for that. But first…

Disclaimer: The following rumors are a compilation of WWE related news stories and speculation that circulated around the internet from the previous week. Each rumor should be taken as that, just a rumor, and nothing concrete or factual given the nature of WWE and the industry. All plans are always subject to change based on circumstances.

…Brock Lesnar Is Set to Return

Originally Lesnar’s scheduled return date was supposed to be June 22nd — next week:

Now, there are strong rumors that Lesnar will be back one week early on the fallout RAW to Money in the Bank to set up his presumed summer angle, his reinstatement and owed WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at Summerslam.

Rumor Roundup (June 15, 2015): SummerSlam poster, Brock Lesnar return, Sheamus win, more! http://t.co/UukxOMX11Q pic.twitter.com/UUq8XbmQSj — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) June 15, 2015

Vince McMahon Trying to Separate Rusev & Lana

Via: NODQ.com, pro-wrestling writers Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez have strongly hinted that Vince McMahon has been trying to keep Rusev and Lana apart on television — and off television, too — so that they each spend less time from each other and possibly facilitate a break-up sometime in the future. This is why Lana has been paired with Dolph Ziggler and come out with him to the ring since the real life couple’s on-screen separation.

Summerslam PPV Promotional Poster Revealed

This is the Summerslam poster that has been making the rounds in the last 24 hours. Based on the poster, it appears that Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns II is scheduled for Summerslam.

This would mean Lesnar’s early return could possibly mean he would win the WWE world Heavyweight Championship and defend it at Summerslam against Reigns. This would make sense because Triple H vs. Seth Rollins has also been a highly rumored match at some point — if Lesnar vs. Reigns is one main event then Triple H vs. Rollins could be a co-main event.