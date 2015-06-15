WWE Money in the Bank 2015: Reactions & Review

Here’s our final review of WWE Money in the Bank 2015!

R-Truth vs. King Barrett

Reactions: Truth’s brand of humor is entertaining as hell! To be quite honest, his back and forth mic tussle with King Barrett was more entertaining than the match they had. Truth and Barrett put on the usual pre-show PPV match we’re all used to seeing. It wasn’t anything special, but it was far from terrible. Decent at best is what we’re saying. The post-match antics involving Truth crowning himself and giving the commentator royal jobs under him was beyond hilarious. Meh match, but an awesome bit of comedy from Truth.

Rating: 2 out of 5 Stars

Dolph Ziggler vs. Neville vs. Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus vs. Kane (Money in the Bank Ladder Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match contract)

Reactions: SHEAMUS WINS! SHEAMUS WINS! SHEAMUS WINS! We actually love the guy unlike a lot of fans these days. This is his 1st time winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, which is something we can’t wait to see play out. This was a fun sprint between a group of quality competitors. Neville and Reigns were the MVP’s of this year’s big MIB contract ladder match. Reigns especially went on a tear as he landed a sick powerbomb on both Kofi and Neville onto a ladder. Watching Reigns fly over the top rope onto every man was amazing to see. The shock of Bray Wyatt coming out to stop Reigns’ ascent to the briefcase was awesome to witness. And Orton’s RKO spree was another standout moment. This match was a breeze to watch. Car crash sports entertainment embodies this ladder bout’s best moments.

Rating: 3 out of 5 Stars

Nikki Bella vs. Paige (WWE Divas Championship

Reactions: Wow! Consider us shocked. This was a pretty great Divas match. Paige and Nikki Bella definitely put on their working boots this evening. Paige looked extra motivated and Nikki put in a shockingly good performance as well. They went much longer than expected and even had us in the palm of their hands with some shocking nearfalls. This stands out as one of the better Divas title matches in recent memory. A good match overall, but that swerve ending disappointed us. We were pulling for Paige, but that Bella Twins Twin Magic defeated her once again. Dang, Paige…

Rating: 3 out of 5 Stars

Ryback vs. Big Show (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

Reactions: Ryback and Big Show started their match off in quick fashion. Ryback used his bigger moves to put down Show quickly, but Show eventually got back into the fight with his big man offense. Everything was chugging along at a nice pace as Ryback lifted up Show on a few occasions. This match wasn’t amazing by any means since it featured two of the meatier Superstars on the WWE roster. It didn’t go long anyways thanks to The Miz’s unwelcome interference. It seemed like this match was heading into decent territory before The Miz stopped its progression. This was OK before the crappy ending.

Rating: 2 out of 5 Stars

John Cena vs. Kevin Owens

Reactions: This rematch managed to trump both men’s Elimination Chamber meeting. Owens and Cena broke out some moves we were surprised to see. Cena reached into his ever evolving offense and landed a sweet Electric Chair Drop (shout out to Edge), while Owens used Cena’s own comeback offense against him. There were several nearfalls that were the result of several shocking maneuvers. Owens showcased himself as the mega star he’s preparing to become and Cena used everything in his arsenal to own Owens. Make sure you go out of your way to watch this awesome rematch. Owens disrespectful attack on Cena after Cena paid respect to him after the match made this whole segment a pleasure to sit through.

Rating: 4 & a Half out of 5 Stars