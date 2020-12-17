Callaway Big Bertha B21 Driver: The Newest Driver

The Callaway Big Bertha B21 Driver is currently available and it’s loaded with innovative technology, including features aimed specifically at high-handicap and beginner golfers.

Much like the Big Bertha B21 irons, the driver promotes higher launch, lower spin, and offers maximum forgiveness. This is helped by the positioning of the Center of Gravity (CG), which is located very low and forward.

Another cool feature of the B21 driver is that it has a built-in draw bias to help golfers stop slicing tee shots. This the first of the Callaway drivers to feature this unique clubhead shape, which you can see below. What new golfer wouldn’t want that?

And now let’s take a look at that unique technology of the Big Bertha B21 driver which makes it such a desirable club.

Artificial Intelligence-designed Flash Face SS21

Computers are used in club design to help research and development teams, but Callaway takes it to another level. They take all of their swing data and analysis, feed into the computers, and basically say, “OK, you tell what the design should look like.”

And for this club, it’s the A.I.-designed Flash Face SS21. This promotes faster ball speeds across a wider range of the face. And faster ball speeds mean greater distance, and that holds true to the B21 even on off-center hits.

Easy-to-Hit Clubhead Shape

As mentioned above, the clubhead design of the Callaway Big Bertha B21 Driver has been engineered with an internal draw bias to help cut down on slices. The shape also helps with promoting higher ball flight as well as longer, straighter shots off the tee. When it comes to the best drivers for high handicappers, the B21 certainly fits the bill. Take a look at the unique clubhead design below.

Jailbreak Technology + T2C Triaxial Carbon Crown

Callaway placed two internal Jailbreak bars that connect the sole and crown. The idea behind this is to promote faster ball speeds. And the very light carbon crown allows the weight to be redistributed, thus giving the Moment of Inertia (MOI) a higher positioning. This MOI positioning creates extreme forgiveness, even when you don’t hit the ball square.

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Driver Recap

The Big Bertha B21 is easy-to-hit, while providing high loft, low spin, and excellent forgiveness, making it a perfect driver for high-handicappers and beginners. The built-in draw bias and clubhead shape is designed to help those who slice the ball off the tee.

The technology found in the B21 is the same you’ll find in more advanced drivers. The A.I.-designed Flash Face SS21 promotes faster ball speeds across a wider area of the face, which helps get added distance, even on off-center shots.

The B21 is available for both right- and left-handed players in Regular, Stiff, or Light flex. You can get the RCH graphite shafts in three different weights — 45, 55, or 65 grams. Lofts are 9, 10.5, or 12 degrees.

