Jelissa Hardy, Draymond Green’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

One of the most dominant players in the NBA has been with his college sweetheart since the pair were students at Michigan State. Jelissa Hardy, 28, and Draymond Green, 26, both graduated in 2012 from the East Lansing school. She got an English degree while he got one in Communications. Neither has had much use for their qualifications as he has gone on to find seasonal work in Oakland and she was an aspiring model.

Here’s what you need to know about the love of Draymond Green’s life:

1. Her Modeling Career Appears to Have Come to an End in 2013

Hardy joined Model Mayhem in 2009 and last updated her page in 2010. She wrote on that profile:

Hi Everyone! My name is Jelissa. I want to use Model Mayhem to expand my career as much as possible. I would love to work with a wide variety of photographers and create a very dimensional portfolio. I am an easy going person, but also extremely reliable.

She adds:

What I need for my portfolio: A classy Victoria’s Secret style lingerie shot (nothing Smooth, King, or BlackMen style), a solid “commercial” image (business scene, park scene, kitchen scene, etc.) and I am STILL looking for a great ACTING head-shot!!

Hardy also had a modeling Facebook page that was last updated in September 2013. The About section on that page reads:

Jelissa was born and raised in Saginaw, MI, now residing in Woodbridge, VA. Modeling, Fashion and Entertainment has been a major interest for the young African American since her pre-teens. As a child, she loved taking pictures and it eventually became natural to her. It was around middle school when she ditched her tomboy days and fell in love with fashion. She had her first photo shoot in her family’s living room with the help of her mother and aunt. The summer before her senior year of high school is when she had her first professional photo shoot and decided to pursue her dreams of becoming a model. She was blessed with a beautiful little girl while attending college and decided to put her dream career on hold to focus on school and her daughter. After graduating from Michigan State University, she is now ready to open that door again and set out to pursue her dreams.

The page also includes the quote, “Live each day as if it were you last.”

2. She Has a Daughter From a Previous Relationship

In an online bio that Hardy wrote while she was a student at Michigan State, she talks about having a daughter named Kyla Dior, 8. Her daughter features predominantly on Hardy’s personal Facebook page. Hardy was 20 when she had her daughter.

Her sister is Detroit News reporter Nicquel Terry.

3. She Played High School Basketball Until an Injury Forced Her to Quit

On her college bio, Hardy says, “Ever since I was forced to stop playing basketball and running track in high school, due to back injuries, I love to watch sports.” She refers to herself in that piece as a “goal-digger.” She adds:

I can sit and talk about news, sports, and entertainment all day any day, with anyone. I am seeking a career in broadcasting that deals with either of the three.

Her resume is also featured on the site, it shows that Hardy graduated in 2012 from the College of Arts and Letters with a Bachelor Degree in English. While at MSU, Hardy was a participant in both her school’s Multi-Racial Unity Living Experience and in the Armstrong Hall Black Caucus. Prior to college, Hardy worked in daycare and at a Best Buy in Lansing, Michigan.

4. Hardy Was Pictured With Green’s Twitter-Famous Mother at Green’s $82 Million Contract Signing

After Green’s memorable performance in the 2015 NBA Finals, he was awarded a bumper $82 million contract signing. The Associated Press’s reporting on the elaborate contract signing included the line, “[Green’s] mother wiped away tears while sitting in the front row with Green’s girlfriend, best friend and agent.” The AP photographed Hardy and Green’s mother laughing together.

His mother, Mary Babers Green, has become something of a Twitter icon with her live-tweeting during her son’s games.

Despite keeping a relatively low-profile, Green and Hardy have been pictured at some events together. One such outing was with Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha for an NBA D-League game in 2015.

5. It’s Not Green’s Relationship That’s Getting All of the Media Attention These Days

A Golden State Warriors fan sent social media into a tizzy when she was captured looking suggestively at Steph Curry during his Game 2 win over Cleveland. That fan has outed herself on Instagram as model Roni Rose, 27. She’s a friend of Matt Barnes, or at least hung out it with him, and has been a ring girl for MMA promotion Conquer Fighting Championships. Rose said upon outing herself that she was, “giving the boys a little motivation, I guess.” It certainly seemed to work as the Warriors routed LeBron James and his boys 110-77.