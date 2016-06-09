Jelissa Hardy Photos: Pictures of Draymond Green’s Girlfriend

One of the most dominant players in the NBA has been with his college sweetheart since the pair were students at Michigan State. Jelissa Hardy, 28, and Draymond Green, 26, both graduated in 2012 from the East Lansing school. She got an English degree while he got one in Communications. Neither has had much use for their qualifications as he has gone on to find seasonal work in Oakland and she was an aspiring model.

Hardy joined Model Mayhem in 2009 and last updated her page in 2010. She wrote on that profile: Hi Everyone! My name is Jelissa. I want to use Model Mayhem to expand my career as much as possible. I would love to work with a wide variety of photographers and create a very dimensional portfolio. I am an easy going person, but also extremely reliable."

She adds, "What I need for my portfolio: A classy Victoria's Secret style lingerie shot (nothing Smooth, King, or BlackMen style), a solid "commercial" image (business scene, park scene, kitchen scene, etc.) and I am STILL looking for a great ACTING head-shot!!"

