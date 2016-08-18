Packers vs. Raiders Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Looking for a live stream of Thursday’s preseason game between the Packers and the Raiders? There are a few options available, including a free trial from NFL Game Pass.

The Green Bay Packers host the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field at 8 p.m. Eastern. Click here see the Packers TV Network of affiliates showing the game in Wisconsin, and in the Oakland area it will be televised by FOX. The replay broadcast will be on the NFL Network on Friday, August 19, 1 a.m. ET.

Here’s a roundup of the options:

If You Have a Cable or Satellite Log-in That Includes NFL Network

On the Web:

NFL Network offers a live online stream of the game here. The stream is available to users with a cable or satellite subscription that includes NFL Network.

Start by selecting your service provider then you will login with your cable information.

With an App:

Tablet users can download the Watch NFL Network App in the Google Play store or Apple store. Like the desktop version, a valid cable login will be required to access the stream.

Verizon users can access NFL Network’s stream of the game via the NFL Mobile app in the Windows store, App store or Google Play store.

How to Watch for Free With NFL Game Pass

On the Web:

You can watch the Packers-Raiders game online through NFL Game Pass. NFL Game Pass shows all preseason games, except for games airing on television nationally or locally within your market.

If you already have a subscription, go to NFL Game Pass, type in your username and password, and enjoy the game.

If you don’t have an account, you can sign up for one. And NFL Game Pass is currently offering a 7-day free trial.

Here’s how to get the free trial:

1) Go to NFL Game Pass

2) Click on “Start 7-Day Free Trial”

3) Create an account

4) Enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

If you do not cancel your subscription within the 7 day period, you will be charged $99.99 for the entire preseason. It includes all out-of-market games and team radio broadcasts.

NFL Game Pass is also available through Apple TV, PS4 and Xbox One.

Click here to learn more about NFL Game Pass.

With an App:

You can also watch the game on your mobile device and tablet.

Download the NFL Game Pass app the following ways:

Click here for the App Store

Click here for the Google Play Store

Click here to get the app from Microsoft — This option is available for Verizon smartphone customers only

Go here to see a list of devices NFL Game Pass has been tested and optimized for.